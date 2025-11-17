Direct to Satellite Market Research Report 2025-2030 Featuring Amazon Project Kuiper, Eutelsat OneWeb, Hughes Network Systems, SES, SKY Perfect JSAT, Starlink, Telesat, Viasat

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct to Satellite Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Direct to Satellite research suite provides satellite providers, investors, and partners, such as Mobile Network Operators, with an extensive analysis and insights into the direct to satellite market. It breaks down three critical services to the future of direct to satellite which are:

Fixed Satellite Broadband

Direct to Cell

Satellite IoT

The report provides strategic advice and data that allows stakeholders in the market to make informed decisions on their business strategy and service development over the next five years.

Each service has its own section within the report; covering key areas such as monetisation strategies, partnerships, forecast data, and market analysis of the major challenges facing satellite providers. The research suite includes four case studies on leading players in the direct to satellite market, as well as analysis of key technologies and strategies including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO), multi-orbit strategies, and the spectrum used by different satellite services.

Within the research suite, the market data and forecasting report comprises several different options that can be purchased separately, including a forecast document and access to data mapping. The strategy and trends report in the suite details critical trends in the market, in addition to strategic recommendations for monetising and innovating services in the direct to satellite market.

Furthermore, the suite includes a Competitor Leaderboard, which can be purchased separately, containing analysis and market sizing for 8 leading satellite providers in the satellite broadband market; each of which provides satellite broadband services for consumers or enterprises.

Collectively, the suite provides a critical tool for understanding the direct to satellite market; enabling satellite providers and other stakeholders to optimise their future business strategies and service development, and offering them a competitive advantage.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report thoroughly examines the global Direct to Satellite market; assessing market trends, monetisation strategies and business models, and the different partnerships available to satellite providers and other stakeholders. Alongside this analysis, the report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the different services which will drive revenue in the direct to satellite market, and how these services can best meet the needs of customers around the world.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard included in this report provides detailed evaluation and market positioning for 8 satellite providers in the satellite broadband market. These companies are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers; based on a capacity, capability, and product assessment.

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the direct to satellite market. This is accompanied by strategic recommendations for satellite providers and other stakeholders in the market seeking to increase their revenue and market share in this quickly growing market.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the direct to satellite market. This is accompanied by strategic recommendations for satellite providers and other stakeholders in the market seeking to increase their revenue and market share in this quickly growing market. Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and opportunities in the direct to satellite market, including analysis of key APIs. The report also includes a strategic analysis of the different business models that satellite providers can leverage to monetise their direct to satellite services.

Insights into key trends and opportunities in the direct to satellite market, including analysis of key APIs. The report also includes a strategic analysis of the different business models that satellite providers can leverage to monetise their direct to satellite services. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The suite provides five-year forecasts for the global direct to satellite market, with data provided for the following services: Fixed Satellite Broadband, Direct to Cell, and Satellite IoT.

The suite provides five-year forecasts for the global direct to satellite market, with data provided for the following services: Fixed Satellite Broadband, Direct to Cell, and Satellite IoT. The Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 8 leading vendors in the satellite broadband market, with market sizing and detailed analysis of each vendor's offering.

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool enables users to look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool enables users to look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via three interactive scenarios.

The Competitor Leaderboard gives a comprehensive guide to the competitive landscape within the direct to satellite market; providing an important resource for stakeholders.

Amazon Project Kuiper

Eutelsat OneWeb

Hughes Network Systems

SES

SKY Perfect JSAT

Starlink

Telesat

Viasat

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research for the Direct to Satellite market includes access to the full set of forecast data of over 10,500 datapoints and 23 tables. Metrics in the research suite include:

Fixed Satellite Broadband

Fixed Broadband Subscriptions

Satellite Fixed Broadband Subscriptions

Satellite Provider Revenue from Fixed Broadband Subscriptions

Direct to Cell

Direct to Cell Subscribers

Monthly Active Direct to Cell Subscribers

Satellite Provider Revenue from Direct to Cell Services

Satellite IoT

Satellite IoT Connections

Revenue from Satellite IoT Connectivity

Data Generated by Satellite IoT Connections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h93dbn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.