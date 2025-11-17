Instant Payments Market Report 2025-2030: Opportunities in Leveraging Real-time Payment Transformations, Addressing Scam Risks and Business Hesitancy

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Payments Market: 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Instant Payments research suite delivers a comprehensive, strategic analysis of the instant payments market, offering stakeholders from banks, infrastructure providers, regulators, and businesses the insights needed to understand future growth, key trends, and the competitive environment. The suite features tailored components, purchasable individually, including Market Trends & Strategies, Data & Forecasting, and the Competitor Leaderboard, each addressing critical aspects of market dynamics.

The Market Trends & Strategies element provides a thorough exploration of the pivotal areas of real-time payments transformation and innovation, highlighting key trends and challenges influencing market expansion. Included is the Country Readiness Index, offering a country-level analysis of opportunities for instant payments across 61 geographies.

Data & Forecasting presents forward-looking insights into instant payment adoption and growth over the next five years, segmented by cross-border versus domestic transactions, and B2B versus consumer transactions.

The Competitor Leaderboard document offers an in-depth assessment of 17 leading firms in the instant payments arena, evaluating them based on capability, capacity, and product offerings, fostering a robust analysis of each vendor. The research suite is available as a full package, combining all reports at a discounted rate.

Collectively, these resources form an essential toolkit for stakeholders in shaping future strategies, capitalizing on growth opportunities, and navigating this thriving market.

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Offers an in-depth analysis of key development opportunities, findings, and strategic recommendations for instant payment platforms, merchants, payment service providers, and banks.

Offers an in-depth analysis of key development opportunities, findings, and strategic recommendations for instant payment platforms, merchants, payment service providers, and banks. Market Outlook: Insights into emerging trends, expansion drivers, and limiting factors, such as scam risk and business hesitancy, are detailed. Analyzes different use cases in consumer and business sectors, providing adoption insights for instant payment services. The Country Readiness Index ranks 61 countries on their technological readiness and growth potential in real-time payments.

Insights into emerging trends, expansion drivers, and limiting factors, such as scam risk and business hesitancy, are detailed. Analyzes different use cases in consumer and business sectors, providing adoption insights for instant payment services. The Country Readiness Index ranks 61 countries on their technological readiness and growth potential in real-time payments. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: An overview of instant payments market metrics, detailing transaction volume and value by segment and region.

An overview of instant payments market metrics, detailing transaction volume and value by segment and region. Competitor Leaderboard: Analyzes 17 instant payment platforms, assessing their capabilities and capacities.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

Access 39 tables and 24,000+ data points in the leading research suite for the Instant Payments market. Metrics assessed include:

Total Number of Instant Payments

Total Value of Instant Payments

Metrics provided for various market segments:

Consumer Instant Payments

Domestic Consumer Instant Payments

Cross-border Consumer Instant Payments

B2B Instant Payments

Domestic B2B Instant Payments

Cross-border B2B Instant Payments

Interactive Forecast Excel Functions:

Statistics Analysis: Allows for metric searches regionally and nationally, with customizable graphs exportable to the clipboard.

Allows for metric searches regionally and nationally, with customizable graphs exportable to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: Facilitates metric exploration across regions/countries with customizable searches.

Facilitates metric exploration across regions/countries with customizable searches. Country Comparison Tool: Enables country metric comparisons with graph export capabilities.

Enables country metric comparisons with graph export capabilities. What-if Analysis: Compares forecast metrics against assumptions across five scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report delivers in-depth assessments of the instant payments market landscape, scrutinizing trends and shaping factors, identifying evolving opportunities, and detailing country-level growth insights via the Country Readiness Index.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

Provides a competitive landscape assessment of 17 major vendors, categorizing them as leaders, challengers, or disruptors based on capacity and capability evaluations. Vendors include ACI Worldwide, Bottomline, Finastra, and others, offering a vital resource for stakeholders in the instant payments space.

Companies Featured

ACI Worldwide

Bottomline

Finastra

FIS

Fiserv

FSS

Jack Henry

Mastercard

Montran Corporation

Nexi

Pelican

SWIFT

Tata Consultancy Services

Tietoevry

Visa

Volante Technologies

Worldline

