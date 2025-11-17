A2A Payments Market Report 2025-2030: Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations, Competitor Leaderboard, Data & Forecasting

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A2A Payments Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Account-to-Account (A2A) Payments research suite provides detailed analysis of this rapidly changing market; enabling A2A payments service providers to gain an understanding of key payment trends and challenges, potential growth opportunities, and the competitive environment.

Providing multiple options which can be purchased separately, the research suite includes access to data mapping the future growth of the A2A payments market. The detailed study reveals the latest opportunities and trends within the market, offering an insightful document that contains an extensive analysis of 19 A2A payments service providers in the space. Aspects such as challenges regarding compatibility with existing payments infrastructure, lower fees for businesses, and enhanced customer experience are explored throughout the report. The coverage can also be purchased as a Full Research Suite, containing all of these elements, and includes a substantial discount.

Collectively, these elements provide an effective tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing A2A payments vendors to set out their future strategies to provide effective and efficient payment services to their customers and clients. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for gauging the future of this complex market.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key payment trends and market expansion challenges within the A2A payments space. It addresses the challenges posed by a lack of dedicated solutions in different markets, limited public knowledge of the payment solution, and potential fraud risks; analysing multiple use cases where A2A payments are employed. The research also provides a future outlook on the landscape of A2A payments.

Insights into key payment trends and market expansion challenges within the A2A payments space. It addresses the challenges posed by a lack of dedicated solutions in different markets, limited public knowledge of the payment solution, and potential fraud risks; analysing multiple use cases where A2A payments are employed. The research also provides a future outlook on the landscape of A2A payments. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for A2A payments solution providers on emerging trends and how the market is expected to evolve.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for A2A payments solution providers on emerging trends and how the market is expected to evolve. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The forecasts include data on A2A payments, split by in-store, online, peer-to-peer (P2P), cross-border, business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-consumer (B2C). These include metrics such as the number of transactions and average transaction value for each segment.

The forecasts include data on A2A payments, split by in-store, online, peer-to-peer (P2P), cross-border, business-to-business (B2B), and business-to-consumer (B2C). These include metrics such as the number of transactions and average transaction value for each segment. The Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 19 A2A payments vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard; featuring analysis around major players in the A2A payments industry.

Key Statistics

54bn A2A transactions globally in 2025

A2A transactions globally in 2025 1tn A2A transactions globally by 2029

A2A transactions globally by 2029 83% Growth in A2A transactions from 2025 to 2030

Growth in A2A transactions from 2025 to 2030 2025-2030 Forecast period

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the A2A Payments market includes access to the full set of forecast data, consisting of 70 tables and over 27,000 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite summary include:

Number of A2A Payments Transactions

Value of A2A Payments Transactions

Number of A2A Payment Users

These metrics are also available for the following segments:

In-store payments

Online payments (eCommerce)

P2P payments

Cross-border consumer payments

B2B payments (split by cross-border versus domestic)

B2C payments (split by cross-border versus domestic)

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool allows the user to review metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via the search bar.

This tool allows the user to review metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via the search bar. Country Comparison Tool : Users can select and compare each of the countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

: Users can select and compare each of the countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via five interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report examines the A2A Payments market landscape in detail. It assesses different market trends and factors that are shaping the evolution of this rapidly emerging market, such as how A2A payments are promoting financial inclusion, Open Banking and the role it is playing in driving growth of this payment method, and regulations and initiatives that are shaping adoption; advising how vendors should navigate these emerging trends.

In addition to looking at A2A payment use cases, it also includes evaluation of the different markets in which A2A payments are seeing use, and how vendors can better adapt to serve these markets.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 19 leading vendors in the A2A Payments space. These vendors are positioned as an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger, based on capacity and capability assessments, their range of A2A payment products on offer, and any additional technologies that set them apart from their competitors.

The Competitor Leaderboard for the A2A Payments market includes the following key players:

Aeropay

Banked

Brankas

Brite Payments

Dwolla

Fiserv

GoCardless

Ivy

Mastercard

Plaid

Prometeo

Salt Edge

Token.io

TrueLayer

Trustly

Visa

Volt

Worldline

Yapily

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3h6bkd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.