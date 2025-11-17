4DMT Appoints Kristian Humer as Chief Financial Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients, today announced the appointment of Kristian Humer as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Humer will lead the Company’s financial strategy and operations, including responsibility for financial planning, capital allocation, corporate development and supporting strategic initiatives.

Mr. Humer is an accomplished finance executive and biotechnology leader with more than two decades of experience spanning corporate finance, strategic operations and healthcare investment banking. During his tenure at Citi, he held progressively senior roles, culminating as Managing Director in Citi’s Healthcare Investment Banking Group, where he worked from 2010 to 2021. He advised clients across the global biopharma sector on strategic initiatives including equity and equity-linked financings, mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate transactions. In addition, he has served as CFO of publicly traded companies including, most recently, Foghorn Therapeutics, Inc. and Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Kristian holds an MBA degree from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a BA (Hons) degree in accounting and economics from the University of Reading.

“Kristian’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as we advance multiple Phase 3 programs and prepare for commercial readiness,” said David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT. “His deep expertise in corporate finance, corporate development and strategy will help position 4DMT for long-term growth and create opportunities to maximize value for patients and shareholders.”

“I’m excited to join 4DMT during this critical stage of development,” said Kristian Humer, Chief Financial Officer of 4DMT. “As the company progresses toward late-stage clinical milestones and commercial planning, I look forward to partnering across the organization to drive financial discipline and strategic initiatives that support sustainable growth and long-term success.”

About 4DMT

4DMT is a leading late-stage biotechnology company advancing durable and disease-targeted therapeutics with potential to transform treatment paradigms and provide unprecedented benefits to patients. The Company’s lead product candidate 4D-150 is designed to be a backbone therapy forming the foundation of treatment of blinding retinal vascular diseases by providing multi-year sustained delivery of anti-VEGF (aflibercept and anti-VEGF-C) with a single, safe, intravitreal injection, which substantially reduces the treatment burden associated with current bolus injections. The Company’s lead indication for 4D-150 is wet age-related macular degeneration, which is currently in Phase 3 development, and second indication is diabetic macular edema. The Company’s second product candidate is 4D-710, which is the first known genetic medicine to demonstrate successful delivery and expression of the CFTR transgene in the lungs of people with cystic fibrosis after aerosol delivery. 4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

All of the Company’s product candidates are in clinical or preclinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of the Company’s product candidates for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

Learn more at www.4DMT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media:

Jenn Gordon

dna Communications

Media@4DMT.com

Investors:

Julian Pei

Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Investor.Relations@4DMT.com