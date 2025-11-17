Radware Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (EST), at the offices of Radware Inc., 575 Corporate Drive, Mahwah NJ 07430, USA. The record date for the Annual General Meeting is November 18, 2025.

The agenda of the Annual General Meeting is as follows:

To elect Mr. Roy Zisapel, Ms. Naama Zeldis and Mr. Meir Moshe as Class II directors of the Company until the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2028; To approve the renewal of the Company's Compensation Policy for Executive Officers and Directors ("Compensation Policy"); To approve compensation terms of, including grants of equity-based awards to, non-employee directors and related amendments to the Compensation Policy; and To approve the reappointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company’s auditors, and to authorize the Board of Directors to delegate to the Audit Committee the authority to fix their remuneration in accordance with the volume and nature of their services.



In addition to the proposals listed above, at the Annual General Meeting, the Company will (i) present and discuss the financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the auditors’ report for this period; and (ii) transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.



All Proposals require the approval of a simple majority of the shares voted on the matter at the Annual General Meeting, either in person or by proxy; provided that with respect to Proposals 2 and 3 either (i) the shares voted in favor of such Proposal include at least a majority of the shares voted at the Annual General Meeting, either in person or by proxy, by shareholders who are not “controlling shareholders” and do not have a “personal interest” (as such terms are defined in the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the “Companies Law”)) in such matter or (ii) the total number of shares voted against such proposal by the disinterested shareholders described in clause (i) does not exceed 2% of the aggregate voting rights in the Company. As of the date hereof, the Company has no controlling shareholder within the meaning of the Companies Law.

In the absence of the requisite quorum of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, the Annual General Meeting shall be adjourned to the same day in the next week, at the same time and place, unless otherwise determined at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association.



Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Annual General Meeting, Radware will make available to its shareholders of record a proxy statement describing the various proposals to be voted upon at the Annual General Meeting, along with a proxy card enabling them to indicate their vote on each matter. The Company will also furnish copies of the proxy statement and proxy card to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Form 6-K, which may be obtained for free from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, the Company’s website at https://www.radware.com/ir/financial-info/ or by directing such request to the Company’s Investor Relations department at ir@radware.com.



About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down.



For more information, please visit the Radware website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:

Gina Sorice, ginaso@radware.com