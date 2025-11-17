Safe Harbor Launches Cannabis Industry’s First Complete Financial Solutions Platform

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a fintech leader in providing banking, lending and financial services to the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, announced the launch of the cannabis industry’s first comprehensive financial solutions platform. The platform is designed to help operators bank, borrow, operate and grow with greater clarity, control and financial stability.

Ten years ago, Safe Harbor created the nation’s first compliant cannabis banking program, giving operators safe access to the financial system. Today, the Company is expanding beyond its banking foundation to address the industry’s broader financial health needs. Cannabis operators continue to face uncertain policy, complex regulations, high taxes and limited access to qualified financial support. The platform brings key financial functions together under one brand, delivered by Safe Harbor along with trusted industry strategic partners.

Safe Harbor Financial Solutions Platform overview:

Bank: Safe Harbor continues to provide compliant financial access for licensed cannabis operators, including secure accounts, digital access tools, payment support, cash logistics coordination and detailed reporting for audit and regulatory needs.

Borrow: The Company has broadened its lending program to include more flexible options for established cannabis operators, making capital more accessible across the industry. In addition, Safe Harbor will support financial institutions in reselling cannabis-related loans and managing portfolio risk, enabling greater capital flow into the sector.

Operate: Safe Harbor now offers operational and financial support services such as bookkeeping, payroll, reporting, collections, cash management, merchant services, HR, insurance, logistics and other cannabis solutions.

Grow: The platform also includes strategic finance and advisory services, including fractional CFO support, forecasting, budgeting, valuations, investor preparation, multi-entity structuring, 280E guidance and M&A support.

Together, these solutions give cannabis businesses the flexibility to strengthen their existing finance teams or fill in gaps where support is needed. For operators that prefer a more comprehensive approach, the platform can also serve as a fully outsourced financial solution. The combined services are intended to help businesses gain end-to-end financial clarity and control more efficiently and cost-effectively.

“This is a transformational moment for Safe Harbor and for the cannabis industry,” said Terry Mendez, CEO of Safe Harbor. “We have expanded from a single-service provider into a multi-service financial platform that supports day-to-day operations as well as long-term planning and oversight. Our goal is to help operators navigate a challenging environment with clearer information and more reliable financial infrastructure as we move toward becoming the SoFi of cannabis.”

This announcement builds on a series of major milestones for Safe Harbor in 2025 and further reinforces its position as the cannabis industry’s go-to financial partner. In September, the company launched the industry’s first Fully Managed Cannabis Banking Program for financial institutions; a turnkey platform that enables banks and credit unions to offer cannabis banking with minimal overhead, reduced risk and no reputational exposure. Under CEO Terry Mendez’s leadership, Safe Harbor has evolved from the original cannabis banking pioneer — credited with unlocking the U.S. banking system for legal operators — into a Nasdaq-listed fintech platform supporting both operators and financial institutions. Over the past year, the Company has restructured its board, expanded its senior team, secured additional capital and reduced operating expenses, positioning the Company for long-term sector leadership.

The launch coincides with the debut of Safe Harbor’s new website at shfinancial.org , where cannabis operators can explore the full suite of financial solutions.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is a cannabis-exclusive financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant cannabis banking in the U.S., Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $26 billion in cannabis-related transactions across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking Solutions™ Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support — built exclusively for cannabis. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. For more information, visit shfinancial.org .

