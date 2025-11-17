Change in Verkkokauppa.com’s Management Team: Tatu Kaleva resigns to take on a new role with another company

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 November 2025 at 01:00 p.m. EET

Verkkokauppa.com’s Chief Commercial Officer, Tatu Kaleva, has announced his resignation to pursue a new opportunity with another company. Tatu has been a member of the management team since 2023 and will leave his current position during May 2026. The company will begin the succession process immediately.

CEO Panu Porkka: “Tatu has played a key role in developing our commercial strategy, and his extensive experience has brought significant value to the company. His work has created a strong foundation that will support the company’s growth and development going forward. I wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

Tatu Kaleva: “Eleven years at Verkkokauppa.com have been an exceptional journey. I am grateful for the opportunities and for the talented people I have had the privilege to work with, and I wish the company and my colleagues continued success in the future.”



For more information, please contact:

Panu Porkka, CEO

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

