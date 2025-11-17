FED Fitness Launches Black Friday Flash Deals: Up to 50% Off the Best in Home Gym Gear

HongKong, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FED Fitness, the world’s No.1 best-selling home fitness brand trusted by over 10 million households worldwide, officially kicks off its Black Friday Flash Deals —a limited-time, limited-quantity sale offering up to 50% off top-rated workout gear. This exclusive event delivers unbeatable value on premium equipment, with limited drops designed to reward quick decision-making and early action.





Daily Flash Drops: A Smarter, Streamlined Black Friday

Ditching the usual Black Friday chaos, FED Fitness is introducing a more focused, high-impact promotion.





From November 15 to 23, every three days, three exclusive flash deals will be unveiled—each featuring top-rated gear at the season’s lowest prices.





Each offer showcases top-performing gear at the season’s lowest prices—giving shoppers more chances to save without the overwhelm. Every flash deal is available for a short window and in limited stock—once it’s gone, it’s gone. This is your chance to lock in the biggest savings of the year on trusted home fitness essentials.





Spotlight on the Stars: 5 Must-Have Home Fitness Products

This season’s flash lineup features 10 game-changing fitness tools, but here are the top 5 steals you won’t want to miss:





1. FED Fitness Feierdun Silent Vibration Plate – Full-Body Results in Just 10 Minutes a Day

Original Price: $99.99 | Black Friday Deal: $49.99 | 50% OFF

Compact yet powerful, the Feierdun Silent Vibration Plate turns short sessions into high-impact workouts. Using advanced vibration technology, it boosts fat burn, improves circulation, and tones muscles—all with minimal joint stress.

Whether you're starting your fitness journey or looking for an effective recovery tool, this plate brings effortless consistency to your routine—making daily movement easier, faster, and more effective right from the comfort of home.





2. FED Fitness Tinef Updated Pilates Board – Your Entire Pilates Studio in One Foldable Board

Original Price: $129.99 | Black Friday Deal: $68.89 | 47% OFF

The Tinef Updated Pilates Board brings full-body training into a single, space-saving solution. With five built-in workout modes—crunches, push-ups, bicep curls, lunges, and balance—it offers true versatility for strength and mobility training at home.

Its fold-flat design, reinforced base, and smart timer make it ideal for small spaces and busy lifestyles. Whether you're building strength, improving posture, or staying active on a tight schedule, this all-in-one board helps you train smarter, not harder.





3. FED Fitness Flybird 5-in-1 Dumbbell Kettlebell Weight Set – Maximum Strength, Minimum Space

Original Price: $144.00 | Black Friday Deal: $86.40 | 40% OFF

This all-in-one adjustable weight set combines five workout modes into a single, compact design—serving as both dumbbells and a kettlebell to suit every stage of your strength training journey. With its ergonomic textured grip, secure locking nuts, and a space-saving 0.2㎡ footprint, it’s built for power, safety, and convenience.

Perfect for home users who want flexibility without clutter, the Flybird set helps you target every major muscle group—delivering consistent, full-body results even in tight living spaces.





4. FED Fitness Repower Space-Saving Walking Pad – Treadmill Performance, Home Office Friendly

Original Price: $269.99 | Black Friday Deal: $161.99 | 40% OFF

Blending powerful performance with a compact footprint, the Repower Walking Pad is designed for effortless movement throughout your day. With two incline options—7% for cardio and 2% for casual walking—it fits seamlessly into any home or office routine. The 2.5HP motor, whisper-quiet design, and smooth 6-layer belt ensure a distraction-free workout, while the fold-flat build makes storage simple.

Whether you're squeezing in steps between meetings or staying active while you work, this walking pad helps you prioritize movement without compromising space or focus.





5. FED Fitness Yosuda E5 Under Desk Elliptical – Effortless Exercise, Anytime You Sit

Original Price: $129.99 | Black Friday Deal: $84.49 | 35% OFF

Stay active without interrupting your day with the Yosuda E5 Under Desk Elliptical. Featuring 10 adjustable resistance levels and an ultra-quiet motor, this compact device fits neatly under most desks and requires no setup. Its one-touch remote control makes it simple to start moving anytime.

Perfect for office workers, seniors, or anyone sitting for long periods, it helps boost circulation and leg strength—turning idle time into active time.





More Ways to Save: Spin-to-Win & Bundle Rewards

FED Fitness is taking the Black Friday excitement even further with exclusive rewards beyond daily flash deals.





Spin the Wheel: Every Email Wins

Sign up with your email and get an instant chance to spin the prize wheel—100% guaranteed to win. Prizes include up to 50% off your order, or even a free order worth up to $200.

Already a customer? Share the campaign on social media (Facebook, Instagram) to unlock extra spins—one per day.

Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time fan, it's the easiest way to add even more value to your Black Friday haul.

Bundle & Save More

In addition to flash sales, select home gym bundles are now available at 28% OFF. A standout pick this season: the FED Fitness Owl Select Adjustable Weight Bench + 52.5lb Dumbbells—a powerful pairing that brings full-strength functionality to any home setup.





Why Choose FED Fitness?

FED Fitness is more than a brand—it’s a global movement helping families stay active and healthy at home. Backed by a proven track record, our product lineup covers everything from cardio and strength to recovery and multi-user family fitness—offering practical, all-in-one solutions for every household.

Driven by our mission to bring the joy of fitness into every home, we continue to design innovative products that make health more accessible, more convenient, and more empowering. Our goal is simple: to be your lifelong partner in building strength, balance, and well-being.





This Black Friday, Build the Gym You Deserve

Whether you're taking your first step toward home fitness or upgrading your current setup, FED Fitness Black Friday Flash Deals offer a rare opportunity to invest in your goals—at up to 50% off. With premium gear, limited-time offers, and surprise rewards, this is your moment to act.

But remember—three exclusive flash deals will be released every three days, and once a deal sells out, it’s gone for good.

Shop the flash sale before it disappears

the flash sale before it disappears Visit the Official Black Friday Page

FED Fitness — Built for Every Body. Ready for Any Home.





About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, known for best-selling brands like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. Rated highly by millions of Amazon customers, we combine professional-grade quality with outstanding value to help families worldwide stay strong, healthy, and connected—right at home.





Website: www.fedfitness.com

Instagram: @fedfitness.global

Facebook: @fedfitness.global

YouTube: @fedfitness.global





