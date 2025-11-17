Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Emerging Opportunities in Leveraging AI and RCS, Regional Growth in Prevention Strategies, Strategic Vendor Collaboration

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market: 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention research suite offers an in-depth analysis of a market poised for disruption over the next five years. It provides comprehensive insights for mobile operators, enterprises, and fraud prevention vendors to understand the market dynamics influenced by AI, RCS, and competition.

The suite presents options for detailed data mapping on traffic patterns, highlighting future trends in fraud prevention, and a critical analysis of 21 leading market entities. It can be acquired in parts or as a complete set with a discount, making it a vital resource for stakeholders formulating future strategies.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Detailed insights into trends and impacts of market challenges like AI-driven fraud, RCS issues, and FaaS complexities. The research evaluates vendor strategies, including whitelisting and advanced firewalls, with growth analysis across 61 countries.

Detailed insights into trends and impacts of market challenges like AI-driven fraud, RCS issues, and FaaS complexities. The research evaluates vendor strategies, including whitelisting and advanced firewalls, with growth analysis across 61 countries. Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: Offers development opportunities and strategic advice tailored for vendors, regulators, and network operators.

Offers development opportunities and strategic advice tailored for vendors, regulators, and network operators. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Provides five-year forecasts for fraudulent A2P SMS and RCS traffic, segmented by enterprise, operator, and subscriber losses.

Provides five-year forecasts for fraudulent A2P SMS and RCS traffic, segmented by enterprise, operator, and subscriber losses. The Competitor Leaderboard: Assesses 21 vendors based on market performance, revenue, and business outlook.

Key Statistics

$80.5bn - Projected messaging fraud cost to subscribers by 2025

$54.9bn - Forecast messaging fraud cost by 2030

27% - Expected decline in fraudulent A2P SMS from 2025 to 2030

2025-2030 - Forecast analysis period

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The research package provides a robust five-year forecast dataset featuring 48 tables and over 36,000 datapoints, covering metrics such as:

Total A2P Messages Sent

Total Fraudulent A2P Messages Sent

Total Fraudulent RCS Messages

Total Losses from Fraudulent Messages

These metrics cater to key market sectors including:

Operator Losses

Enterprise Losses

Mobile Subscriber Losses

The Interactive Forecast Excel offers functionalities such as dynamic statistics analysis, country data and comparison tools, and what-if scenario analysis for personalized projections.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

Analyzing market trends, this report discusses the strategic landscape for fraud prevention providers and operators, including evaluation of country-specific growth opportunities and strategies for navigating key challenges.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

This report ranks 21 top vendors in the fraud prevention sector as leaders, challengers, and disruptors based on capacity and performance. Vendors like Infobip, Sinch, and Twilio are assessed through a comprehensive methodology that highlights competitive positioning.

The suite is an indispensable tool for projecting strategies and navigating the evolving market, driven by substantial data insights and strategic frameworks.

Companies Featured

AB Handshake

Cellusys

CM.com

Comviva

ENEA

GMS

HAUD

iBasis

Infobip

Lanck Telecom

Mobileum

Monty Mobile

Proximus Global

Sinch

Soprano Design

Syniverse

Tanla

Tata Communications

Twilio

Tyntec

Unifonic

