Anti-money Laundering (AML) Systems Analysis Report 2025-2030: Competitor Leaderboard, Statistics Analysis, Country Data Tool, Trends & Strategies

The Anti-money Laundering (AML) Systems research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies and technology vendors to understand future growth, key trends, and the competitive environment.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the AML systems market. The research includes a Country Readiness Index, providing analysis on where the best opportunities lie for AML system adoption across 60 plus countries. It also includes analysis of current developments across 10 different segments of the AML systems market and an assessment of AML regulations across key regions. The report addresses challenges posed by increasingly complex financial crimes, the potential benefits of increasing regulatory involvement, and an assessment of the many next-generation technological approaches to detect money laundering and suspicious activity.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the AML systems market, accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Global AML adoption assessed across 10 key industries, including five financial services and five non-financial industry segments. It also provides forecasts for total AML system spend, split by these 10 industry verticals.

The Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 18 AML system vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the AML Systems market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 86 tables and over 39,200 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Number of Companies Using Third-party AML Systems

Total Spend on AML Systems

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:



Financial Industries

Banking

Fintech

Insurance

Investment

Lending

Non-financial Industries

Gaming & Gambling

Public Sector

Non-profit

Real Estate

Legal

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare each of the countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via five interactive scenarios

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report examines the AML Systems market landscape in detail; assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly growing market. The report delivers comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for AML system providers; addressing key verticals' developing challenges in online financial crimes and illicit activities, and revision of anti-money laundering laws across key regions.

It offers an assessment of the next generation of technological approaches for detecting suspicious transactions and how stakeholders should navigate these. It also includes evaluation of key country-level opportunities for AML system growth, via the Country Readiness Index.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 18 leading vendors in the AML Systems space. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on capacity and capability assessments.

The Competitor Leaderboard for AML systems includes the following key players:

ComplyAdvantage

Experian

Featurespace

Feedzai

Fiserv

HAWK AI

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Lucinity

Napier AI

NICE Actimize

Oracle

Quantifind

Salv

SAS Institute

SEON

Silent Eight

SymphonyAI Sensa

Unit21

