Plotly Dash Enterprise Named Finalist for InfoWorld Technology of the Year

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly , the leading provider of visual data applications and pioneer in the vibe analytics movement, today announced that Plotly Dash Enterprise has been named a finalist for the 2025 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards . These awards recognize the best and most innovative products in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). Winners will be announced in a special InfoWorld edition in December.

Plotly Dash Enterprise addresses a critical gap in the enterprise AI landscape by enabling both technical and non-technical teams to create sophisticated data visualization applications without extensive coding expertise. Now, everyone can match the productivity of experienced developers, leveraging the full range of over 50 chart types, and direct integration with major data back ends.

“We are extremely gratified that InfoWorld has recognized how Plotly brings the infinite power and flexibility of code to everyone in the data team, regardless of technical skill,” said John Allwright, Head of Marketing at Plotly. “Dash Enterprise goes far beyond traditional AI tools or development platforms. We've created something entirely new, a platform that extends the impact of domain experts into application creation and publishing while providing out-of-the-box additional capabilities and guard-rails to preserve security, scalability, and enterprise-grade governance.”

Dash Enterprise's breakthrough innovation is to provide an end to end workflow that eliminates much of the risk associated with vibe coding for production grade data visualization apps. Plotly’s extensive experience delivering enterprise grade solutions on the Dash framework is now built into the Dash Enterprise solution, powered by AI, helping analysts and developers to accelerate insights across their organizations.

About Plotly

Plotly is a leading provider of open-source graphing libraries and enterprise-grade analytics solutions. Its flagship product, Dash Enterprise, enables organizations to build scalable and interactive data apps that drive impactful decision-making. Plotly offers Plotly Studio, an AI-native desktop application that automatically generates beautiful interactive data apps using nothing but datasets, alongside Plotly Cloud, a unified platform to share and manage apps. To learn more about Plotly, visit our website at https://www.plotly.com .

Plotly Studio, Plotly Cloud, and Plotly Dash Enterprise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Plotly. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

