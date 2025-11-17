H World Group Limited Reports Third Quarter of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

A total of 12,702 hotels or 1,246,240 hotel rooms in operation as of September 30, 2025.

Hotel turnover 1 increased 17.5% year-over-year to RMB30.6 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding Steigenberger Hotels GmbH and its subsidiaries (“ DH ”, or “ Legacy-DH ”), hotel turnover increased 18.4% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025. Hotel turnover from the Legacy-DH segment increased 7.3% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue increased 8.1% year-over-year to RMB7.0 billion (US$978 million) in the third quarter of 2025, surpassing the high-end of the revenue guidance previously announced of a 2% to 6% increase, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Manachised and franchised (" M&F ") revenue increased 27.2% year-over-year to RMB3.3 billion (US$465 million) in the third quarter of 2025, exceeding the M&F revenue guidance previously announced of a 20% to 24% increase, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB5.7 billion, which increased 10.8% year-over-year, surpassing the high end of the revenue guidance previously announced of a 4% to 8% increase. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.2 billion, which decreased 3.0% year-over-year, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to H World Group Limited was RMB1.5 billion (US$206 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB1.5 billion in the previous quarter.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB2.5 billion (US$346 million), compared with RMB2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB2.5 billion in the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded share-based compensation (“ SBC ”) expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments from EBITDA (non-GAAP), was RMB2.5 billion (US$354 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB2.3 billion in the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA by segment is our segment measure. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was RMB67 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB24 million in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB180 million in the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, H World expects our revenue growth to be in the range of 2%-6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and also in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. H World expects the Company’s M&F revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be in the range of 17%-21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.





SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a key player in the global hotel industry, today announced our unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, H World’s worldwide hotel network in operation totaled 12,702 hotels and 1,246,240 rooms, including 122 hotels and 25,943 rooms from DH. During the third quarter of 2025, our Legacy-Huazhu business opened 749 hotels, including 3 leased and owned hotels, and 746 M&F hotels, and closed a total of 185 hotels, including 19 leased and owned hotels and 166 M&F hotels. As of September 30, 2025, H World had a total of 2,748 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 2,727 hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu business and 21 hotels from the Legacy-DH business.

1 Hotel turnover refers to total transaction value of room and non-room revenue from H World hotels (i.e., leased and operated, manachised and franchised hotels).

2 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1190 on September 30, 2025, as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.

3 Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World Group Limited and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.



Legacy-Huazhu – Third Quarter of 2025 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2025, Legacy-Huazhu had 12,580 hotels in operation, including 531 leased and owned hotels, and 12,049 M&F hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-Huazhu had 1,220,297 hotel rooms in operation, including 79,612 rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 1,140,685 rooms under the manachise and franchise models. Legacy-Huazhu also had 2,727 unopened hotels in its pipeline, including 8 leased and owned hotels, and 2,719 M&F hotels. The following discusses Legacy-Huazhu’s average daily room rate (“ADR”), occupancy rate and revenue per available room (“RevPAR”), for leased and owned Huazhu hotels, as well as M&F Huazhu hotels for the periods indicated.

The ADR was RMB304 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB301 in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB290 in the previous quarter.





The occupancy rate for all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels in operation was 84.1% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 84.9% in the third quarter of 2024 and 81.0% in the previous quarter.





Blended RevPAR was RMB256 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB256 in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB235 in the previous quarter.





For all the Legacy-Huazhu hotels which had been in operation for at least 18 months, the same-hotel RevPAR was RMB250 in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 4.7% decline from RMB262 in the third quarter of 2024, with a 2.3% decrease in same-hotel ADR and a 2.1 percentage-point decrease in same-hotel occupancy rate.





Legacy-DH – Third Quarter of 2025 Operational Highlights

As of September 30, 2025, Legacy-DH had 122 hotels in operation, including 65 leased hotels, and 57 M&F hotels. In addition, as of the same date, Legacy-DH had 25,943 hotel rooms in operation, including 13,797 rooms under the lease model, and 12,146 rooms under the M&F models. Legacy-DH also had 21 unopened hotels in the pipeline, including 9 leased hotels and 12 M&F hotels. The following discusses Legacy-DH’s ADR, occupancy rate and RevPAR for leased as well as M&F DH hotels (excluding hotels temporarily closed) for the periods indicated.

The ADR was EUR117 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with EUR117 in the third quarter of 2024 and EUR120 in the previous quarter.





The occupancy rate for all Legacy-DH hotels in operation was 74.4% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 69.8% in the third quarter of 2024 and 73.9% in the previous quarter.





Blended RevPAR was EUR87 in the third quarter of 2025, compared with EUR82 in the third quarter of 2024 and EUR88 in the previous quarter.





Jin Hui, CEO of H World commented: “In the third quarter, our robust network expansion under our asset-light strategy, combined with a largely stable year-over-year RevPAR, drove our revenue above the high end of our guidance and supported a strong operating profit growth. The addition of 749 new hotels in the third quarter has brought our total new hotels openings to over 2,000 year-to-date, maintaining a clear path to achieve our target of 2,300 gross new openings for the full year of 2025. Moving forward, we will continue to focus building on our core competencies, pursuing high-quality network growth and market share gain, and strengthening our brand positioning and service excellence. Our confidence in China's hospitality future remains unwavering.”

“Regarding our business outside China, our Legacy-DH business recorded a 6.4% year-over-year blended RevPAR increase in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by a 4.6 percentage-point increase in occupancy rate. We will continue to enhance our hotel operations, focus on cost reduction and efficiency improvement, and continue developing our asset-light portfolio.”

Third Quarter of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

(RMB in millions) Q3 2024 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 3,690 3,401 3,487 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,602 2,865 3,309 Others 150 160 165 Total revenue 6,442 6,426 6,961

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB7.0 billion (US$978 million), representing an 8.1% year-over-year increase. Revenue from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB5.7 billion, representing a 10.8% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by continued M&F hotel network expansion. Revenue from the Legacy-DH segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.2 billion, representing a 3.0% year-over-year decrease.

Revenue from leased and owned hotels in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.5 billion (US$490 million), representing a 5.5% year-over-year decrease, as we continue reducing exposure to leased and owned hotels. Revenue from leased and owned hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB2.3 billion, representing a 6.5% year-over-year decrease. Revenue from leased hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.2 billion, representing a 3.5% year-over-year decrease.

Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.3 billion (US$465 million), representing a 27.2% year-over-year increase. Revenue from M&F hotels from the Legacy-Huazhu segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.3 billion, representing a 27.2% year-over-year increase, driven by our hotel network expansion. Revenue from M&F hotels from the Legacy-DH segment in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB48 million, representing a 29.7% year-over-year increase.

Other revenue represents revenue generated from businesses other than our hotel operations, which mainly includes revenue from the provision of IT products and services, procurement platform and Huazhu Mall™, and other revenue from the Legacy-DH segment, totaling RMB165 million (US$23 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to RMB150 million in the third quarter of 2024.

(RMB in millions) Q3 2024 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs (3,799 ) (3,752 ) (4,062 ) Other operating costs (11 ) (11 ) (16 ) Selling and marketing expenses (303 ) (309 ) (339 ) General and administrative expenses (672 ) (660 ) (545 ) Pre-opening expenses (19 ) (12 ) (12 ) Total operating costs and expenses (4,804 ) (4,744 ) (4,974 )

Hotel operating costs in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB4.1 billion (US$570 million), reflecting a 6.9% year-over-year increase, attributable to Legacy-Huazhu’s 7.5% year-over-year increase and Legacy-DH’s 5.3% year-over-year increase. As we continue to pursue an asset-light strategy, our hotel operating costs as a percentage of revenue decreased by 0.6 percentage points year-over-year.

Selling, General and administrative expenses (SG&A) in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB884 million (US$125 million), reflecting a 9.3% year-over-year decrease, attributable to a 2.0% year-over-year increase in Legacy-Huazhu and a 31.2% year-over-year decline in Legacy-DH partially due to one-off DH restructuring costs of RMB81 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Other operating income, net in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB61 million (US$9 million), compared to RMB85 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB2.0 billion (US$288 million), reflecting an 18.9% year-over-year increase, driven by a 16.5% year-over-year increase in Legacy-Huazhu and an 89.7% year-over-year increase in Legacy-DH.

Operating margin, defined as income from operations as a percentage of revenue, was 29.4% in the third quarter of 2025, which improved from 26.7% in the third quarter of 2024. The margin improvement was mainly due to a higher revenue contribution from our M&F business, which was in line with our asset-light expansion strategy.

Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB648 million (US$91 million), compared to RMB382 million in the third quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in income tax expense was due to both the rising income and a higher withholding tax related to dividend distributions.

Net income attributable to H World Group Limited in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.5 billion (US$206 million), reflecting a 15.4% year-over-year increase, supported by a 10.0% year-over-year increase in Legacy-Huazhu.

EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB2.5 billion (US$346 million), compared with RMB2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB2.5 billion in the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which excluded the following from EBITDA (non-GAAP): SBC expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments, was RMB2.5 billion (US$354 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB2.3 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is our segment measure. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-Huazhu segment was RMB2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB2.1 billion in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from the Legacy-DH segment was RMB67 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB24 million in the third quarter of 2024 and RMB180 million in the previous quarter.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.7 billion (US$238 million). Investing cash outflow in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.0 billion (US$429 million). Financing cash outflow in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.8 billion (US$253 million), including RMB1.8 billion (US$248 million) of dividends paid.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents of RMB7.1 billion (US$998 million) and restricted cash of RMB163 million (US$23 million).

Debt financing. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a total debt and net cash balance of RMB6.7 billion (US$938 million) and RMB580 million (US$83 million), respectively.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, H World expects the Company’s revenue growth to be in the range of 2%-6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, or in the range of 3%-7% excluding DH. H World expects the Company’s M&F revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 to be in the range of 17%-21%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

The above forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

H World’s management will host a conference call at 7 a.m. U.S. Eastern time on Monday, November 17, 2025 (or 8 p.m. Hong Kong time on Monday, November 17, 2025) following the announcement.

To join by phone, all participants must pre-register this conference call using the Participant Registration link of https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4d94983722af49c7a74657040bebf449. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bnhp8pj7 or the Company’s website at https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

A replay of the conference call will be available for twelve months from the date of the conference at the Company’s website, https://ir.hworld.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”): adjusted net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments; adjusted basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments; EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Company performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments that may not be indicative of Company operating performance. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Company performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments is that share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments have been and may continue to be significant and recurring in the Company’s business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company believes that EBITDA is a useful financial metric to assess the operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes, given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements, depreciation and amortization expense that comprise a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. In addition, the Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the lodging industry and may be used by investors as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes that EBITDA information provides investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it excludes depreciation and amortization expense attributable to capital expenditures. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating results of its hotels in operation. The Company believes that the exclusion of share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments helps facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the results of operations as the share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments may not be indicative of Company operating performance.

Therefore, the Company believes adjusted EBITDA more closely reflects the financial performance capability of our hotels. The presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains considered to be outside the ordinary course of business.

The use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets (including land use rights), income tax, interest expense and interest income have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA. Share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, gain (loss) from fair value changes of equity securities, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, and gain (loss) on disposal of investments all in the reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in the consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

The terms EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing the operating and financial performance, investors should not consider these data in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA in the same manner as the Company does.

Reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of September 30, 2025, H World operated 12,702 hotels with 1,246,240 rooms in operation in 20 countries. H World’s brands include HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Hi Inn, Ni Hao Hotel, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Starway Hotel, CitiGO, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, MAXX Hotel, Blossom House, Joya Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, Jaz in the City, Steigenberger Icons and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of September 30, 2025, H World operated 7 percent of its hotel rooms under the lease and ownership model, and 93 percent under the manachise and franchise model.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$4 (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,474 7,103 998 Restricted cash 50 163 23 Short-term investments 3,603 6,053 850 Accounts receivable, net 817 972 136 Loan receivables, net 114 99 14 Amounts due from related parties, current 297 281 40 Inventories 60 61 9 Other current assets, net 800 789 110 Total current assets 13,215 15,521 2,180 Property and equipment, net 5,682 5,361 753 Intangible assets, net 4,776 5,079 713 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,992 25,219 3,542 Finance lease right-of-use assets 2,272 2,446 344 Land use rights, net 174 156 22 Long-term investments 2,316 1,419 199 Goodwill 5,221 5,457 766 Amounts due from related parties, non-current 51 41 6 Loan receivables, net 190 142 20 Other assets, net 668 744 105 Deferred tax assets 1,054 1,072 151 Assets held for sale 1,941 895 126 Total assets 62,552 63,552 8,927 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 880 5,964 837 Accounts payable 983 915 129 Amounts due to related parties 74 85 12 Salary and welfare payables 1,201 865 122 Deferred revenue 1,822 1,868 262 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,492 3,356 472 Finance lease liabilities, current 50 59 8 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,006 3,974 558 Dividends payable 0 0 0 Income tax payable 813 1,213 170 Total current liabilities 13,321 18,299 2,570 Long-term debt 4,546 722 101 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 23,634 23,949 3,365 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 2,843 3,111 437 Deferred revenue 1,351 1,572 221 Other long-term liabilities 1,472 1,838 258 Deferred tax liabilities 919 950 133 Retirement benefit obligations 111 120 17 Liabilities held for sale 2,084 968 136 Total liabilities 50,281 51,529 7,238 Equity: Ordinary shares 0 0 0 Treasury shares (274 ) (585 ) (82 ) Additional paid-in capital 9,620 9,819 1,379 Retained earnings 2,449 2,442 343 Accumulated other comprehensive income 382 204 29 Total H World Group Limited shareholders' equity 12,177 11,880 1,669 Noncontrolling interest 94 143 20 Total equity 12,271 12,023 1,689 Total liabilities and equity 62,552 63,552 8,927

4 The conversion of Renminbi (“RMB”) into United States dollars (“US$”) is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB7.1190 on September 30, 2025, as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at http://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_ch.htm.







H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Revenue: Leased and owned hotels 3,690 3,401 3,487 490 Manachised and franchised hotels 2,602 2,865 3,309 465 Others 150 160 165 23 Total revenue 6,442 6,426 6,961 978 Operating costs and expenses: Hotel operating costs: Rents (1,088 ) (1,047 ) (1,059 ) (149 ) Utilities (194 ) (142 ) (183 ) (26 ) Personnel costs (1,371 ) (1,435 ) (1,487 ) (209 ) Depreciation and amortization (315 ) (296 ) (304 ) (43 ) Consumables, food and beverage (337 ) (301 ) (337 ) (47 ) Others (494 ) (531 ) (692 ) (96 ) Total hotel operating costs (3,799 ) (3,752 ) (4,062 ) (570 ) Other operating costs (11 ) (11 ) (16 ) (2 ) Selling and marketing expenses (303 ) (309 ) (339 ) (48 ) General and administrative expenses (672 ) (660 ) (545 ) (77 ) Pre-opening expenses (19 ) (12 ) (12 ) (2 ) Total operating costs and expenses (4,804 ) (4,744 ) (4,974 ) (699 ) Other operating income (expense), net 85 105 61 9 Income (loss) from operations 1,723 1,787 2,048 288 Interest income 50 52 60 8 Interest expense (77 ) (91 ) (86 ) (12 ) Other income (expense), net 1 15 80 11 Gains (losses) from fair value changes of equity securities (34 ) (1 ) 2 0 Foreign exchange gains (losses) (1 ) 366 39 5 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,662 2,128 2,143 300 Income tax (expense) benefit (382 ) (565 ) (648 ) (91 ) Income (Loss) from equity method investments 12 (4 ) (23 ) (3 ) Net income (loss) 1,292 1,559 1,472 206 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (19 ) (15 ) (3 ) (0 ) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited 1,273 1,544 1,469 206 Gain (loss) arising from defined benefit plan, net of tax - (0 ) (1 ) (0 ) Gains(losses) from fair value changes of debt securities, net of tax - 4 - - Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 128 (66 ) (56 ) (8 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 1,420 1,497 1,415 198 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (19 ) (15 ) (3 ) (0 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited 1,401 1,482 1,412 198 Earnings (Losses) per share: Basic 0.41 0.50 0.48 0.07 Diluted 0.40 0.48 0.46 0.06 Earnings (Losses) per ADS: Basic 4.10 5.03 4.78 0.67 Diluted 3.99 4.85 4.60 0.65 Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic 3,102,868,424 3,071,789,285 3,077,086,517 3,077,086,517 Diluted 3,257,589,866 3,241,412,875 3,249,693,471 3,249,693,471





H World Group Limited Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Operating activities: Net income (loss) 1,292 1,559 1,472 206 Share-based compensation 79 170 92 13 Depreciation and amortization, and other 329 317 319 45 Impairment loss 32 33 114 16 Loss (Income) from equity method investments, net of dividends (9 ) 58 23 3 Investment (income) loss and foreign exchange (gain) loss (15 ) (435 ) (53 ) (7 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities 43 924 (240 ) (34 ) Other (58 ) 33 (30 ) (4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,693 2,659 1,697 238 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (209 ) (189 ) (204 ) (29 ) Purchase of investments (32 ) (713 ) (2,874 ) (404 ) Proceeds from maturity/sale and return of investments 406 1,099 10 1 Loan advances (75 ) (14 ) (32 ) (5 ) Loan collections 65 42 48 7 Other 11 14 6 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 166 239 (3,046 ) (429 ) Financing activities: Payment of share repurchase (496 ) (13 ) (3 ) (0 ) Proceeds from debt 29 2,195 13 2 Repayment of debt (135 ) (757 ) (42 ) (6 ) Dividends paid (1,389 ) (2,136 ) (1,771 ) (248 ) Other (113 ) 2 (10 ) (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,104 ) (709 ) (1,813 ) (253 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16 20 (92 ) (13 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (229 ) 2,209 (3,254 ) (457 ) Less: net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale (4 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,165 8,305 10,515 1,477 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 7,940 10,515 7,266 1,021





H World Group Limited Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025

RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except shares, per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) 1,273 1,544 1,469 206 Share-based compensation expenses 79 170 92 13 (Gain) loss from fair value changes of equity securities 34 1 (2 ) (0 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 1 (366 ) (39 ) (5 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of investments (15 ) - - - Adjusted net income attributable to H World Group Limited (non-GAAP) 1,372 1,349 1,520 214 Adjusted earnings (losses) per share (non-GAAP) Basic 0.44 0.44 0.49 0.07 Diluted 0.43 0.42 0.48 0.07 Adjusted earnings (losses) per ADS (non-GAAP) Basic 4.42 4.39 4.94 0.69 Diluted 4.29 4.24 4.76 0.67 Weighted average number of shares used in computation Basic 3,102,868,424 3,071,789,285 3,077,086,517 3,077,086,517 Diluted 3,257,589,866 3,241,412,875 3,249,693,471 3,249,693,471 Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share and per ADS data) Net income (loss) attributable to H World Group Limited (GAAP) 1,273 1,544 1,469 206 Interest income (50 ) (52 ) (60 ) (8 ) Interest expense 77 91 86 12 Income tax expense 382 565 648 91 Depreciation and amortization 332 317 319 45 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2,014 2,465 2,462 346 Share-based compensation 79 170 92 13 (Gain) loss from fair value changes of equity securities 34 1 (2 ) (0 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 1 (366 ) (39 ) (5 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of investments (15 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2,113 2,270 2,513 354





H World Group Limited Segment Financial Summary Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH Elimination Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH Elimination Legacy- Huazhu Legacy- DH Elimination RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB (in millions) (in millions) (in millions) Leased and owned hotels 2,461 1,229 - 2,130 1,271 - 2,301 1,186 - Manachised and franchised hotels 2,568 37 (3 ) 2,829 41 (5 ) 3,267 48 (6 ) Others 134 17 (1 ) 148 12 - 154 11 - Revenue 5,163 1,283 (4 ) 5,107 1,324 (5 ) 5,722 1,245 (6 ) Depreciation and amortization 271 61 (0 ) 255 62 (0 ) 252 67 (0 ) Adjusted EBITDA 2,089 24 0 2,090 180 0 2,446 67 (0 ) From 1Q25, we started to present the segment financial summary before elimination. Accordingly, comparative figures for the prior periods were updated to conform to the current period’s presentation.





Operating Results: Legacy-Huazhu (1)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Opened

in Q3 2025

Closed

in Q3 2025

Net added

in Q3 2025

As of

September 30, 2025

As of

September 30, 2025

Leased and owned hotels 3 (19 ) (16 ) 531 79,612 Manachised and franchised hotels 746 (166 ) 580 12,049 1,140,685 Total 749 (185 ) 564 12,580 1,220,297 (1)Legacy-Huazhu refers to H World and its subsidiaries, excluding DH.





As of September 30, 2025 Number of hotels

Unopened hotels in pipeline

Economy hotels 6,021 1,048 Leased and owned hotels 255 2 Manachised and franchised hotels 5,766 1,046 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 6,559 1,679 Leased and owned hotels 276 6 Manachised and franchised hotels 6,283 1,673 Total 12,580 2,727





For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2024

2025

2025

change Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 381 365 378 -0.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 294 285 299 1.6 % Blended 301 290 304 0.9 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 87.4 % 83.3 % 86.6 % -0.9p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 84.6 % 80.8 % 83.9 % -0.7p.p. Blended 84.9 % 81.0 % 84.1 % -0.8p.p. RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 333 304 327 -1.9 % Manachised and franchised hotels 249 230 250 0.7 % Blended 256 235 256 -0.1 %





Same-hotel operational data by class

Mature hotels in operation for more than 18 months Number of hotels Same-hotel RevPAR Same-hotel ADR Same-hotel Occupancy As of

September 30, For the quarter ended

September 30, yoy change For the quarter ended

September 30, yoy change For the quarter ended

September 30, yoy change 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 (p.p.) Economy hotels 4,122 4,122 201 192 -4.5 % 231 226 -2.1 % 87.3 % 85.1 % -2.2 Leased and owned hotels 249 249 244 230 -5.5 % 272 262 -3.6 % 89.8 % 88.0 % -1.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,873 3,873 197 189 -4.4 % 227 222 -1.9 % 87.1 % 84.8 % -2.2 Midscale, upper-midscale hotels and others 4,160 4,160 308 293 -4.8 % 361 352 -2.6 % 85.3 % 83.4 % -1.9 Leased and owned hotels 255 255 408 393 -3.7 % 471 458 -2.8 % 86.5 % 85.7 % -0.8 Manachised and franchised hotels 3,905 3,905 298 283 -5.0 % 350 341 -2.6 % 85.2 % 83.1 % -2.1 Total 8,282 8,282 262 250 -4.7 % 305 297 -2.3 % 86.2 % 84.1 % -2.1





Operating Results: Legacy-DH (2)

Number of hotels Number of rooms Unopened hotels in pipeline Opened

in Q3 2025

Closed

in Q3 2025

Net added

in Q3 2025

As of

September 30, 2025(3)

As of

September 30, 2025



As of

September 30, 2025

Leased hotels - - - 65 13,797 9 Manachised and franchised hotels 1 - 1 57 12,146 12 Total 1 - 1 122 25,943 21 (2)Legacy-DH refers to DH.

(3)As of September 30, 2025, a total of 2 hotels were temporarily closed due to repair work.





For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, yoy 2024

2025

2025

change Average daily room rate (in EUR) Leased hotels 118 118 109 -7.2 % Manachised and franchised hotels 116 122 126 8.9 % Blended 117 120 117 -0.2 % Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased hotels 72.2 % 76.3 % 77.6 % +5.5 p.p. Manachised and franchised hotels 66.6 % 71.0 % 70.8 % +4.2 p.p. Blended 69.8 % 73.9 % 74.4 % +4.6 p.p. RevPAR (in EUR) Leased hotels 85 90 85 -0.2 % Manachised and franchised hotels 77 86 89 15.7 % Blended 82 88 87 6.4 %





Hotel Portfolio by Brand

As of September 30, 2025 Hotels Rooms Unopened hotels in operation in pipeline Economy hotels 6,026 492,250 1,056 HanTing Hotel 4,531 390,899 719 NiHao Hotel 505 38,212 94 Hi Inn 686 36,667 229 Elan Hotel 71 4,082 - Ibis Hotel 228 21,558 6 Zleep Hotels 5 832 8 Midscale hotels 5,337 573,980 1,037 JI Hotel 3,476 394,235 690 Orange Hotel 1,028 108,928 245 Starway Hotel 732 61,486 99 Ibis Styles Hotel 101 9,331 3 Upper midscale hotels 1,151 151,184 530 Crystal Orange Hotel 310 38,741 111 IntercityHotel(4) 142 23,217 116 JI Icons Hotel - - 1 CitiGO Hotel 35 5,087 3 Manxin Hotel 197 18,309 51 Madison Hotel 193 22,117 127 Mercure Hotel 220 33,196 88 Novotel Hotel 43 8,829 23 MAXX Hotel(5) 11 1,688 10 Upscale hotels 163 24,054 117 Blossom House 87 5,407 102 Joya Hotel 7 1,234 - Grand Mercure Hotel 10 1,891 - Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts(6) 56 14,935 14 Jaz in the City 3 587 1 Luxury hotels 19 2,848 3 Steigenberger Icons(7) 12 2,327 1 Song Hotels 7 521 2 Others 6 1,924 5 Other hotels(8) 6 1,924 5 Total 12,702 1,246,240 2,748

(4) As of September 30, 2025, 86 operational hotels and 111 pipeline hotels of IntercityHotel were under Legacy-Huazhu.

(5) As of September 30, 2025, 7 operational hotels and 10 pipeline hotels of MAXX Hotel were under Legacy-Huazhu.

(6) As of September 30, 2025, 13 operational hotels and 9 pipeline hotels of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts were under Legacy-Huazhu.

(7) As of September 30, 2025, 5 operational hotels and 1 pipeline hotel of Steigenberger Icons were under Legacy-Huazhu.

(8) Other hotels include other partner hotels and other hotel brands in Yongle Huazhu Hotel & Resort Group (excluding Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts and Blossom House).







