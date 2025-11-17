Net Asset Value(s)

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 10 November 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 36.5 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 1.8 pence per share which will be paid on 27 November 2025 to those shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17


Recommended Reading

  • November 14, 2025 07:30 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 3 November 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 38.6 pence per share. For...

    Read More
  • November 11, 2025 05:00 ET | Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc Net Asset Value Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 October 2025 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 38.6 pence per share. For...

    Read More