Curbee Releases “The16” Report: The Case for Mobile Service

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curbee, the fastest-growing mobile service technology provider for auto dealers, today released “ The16 ,” a data-driven report that explains the market forces pushing much of vehicle service out of service bays and into customers’ driveways. The headline finding: there are now 16 independent auto repair shops for every franchised dealership in the U.S., creating a convenience and visibility gap that dealerships will need to close.

“The average American drives past 16 places that can service their car before they get to their local franchised dealer. That’s bananas,” Curbee CEO Amit Chandarana said. “But it’s also a massive opportunity. Dealers who ‘go mobile’ literally meet their customers where they are, deliver speed and transparency, and win loyalty without adding bricks and mortar.”

What “The16” Means

The ratio of independent shops to franchised dealerships is reshaping customer expectations for convenience. Aging fleet: U.S. vehicles average 12.8 years on the road, pushing more out-of-warranty service into the market.

U.S. vehicles average 12.8 years on the road, pushing more out-of-warranty service into the market. Dealer capacity reducing while independent capacity increasing: Dealer service appointments down 6% year-over-year, per Cox Automotive’s Xtime; meanwhile, independent repair shops are experiencing steady increases in year-over-year appointments.

Dealer service appointments down 6% year-over-year, per Cox Automotive’s Xtime; meanwhile, independent repair shops are experiencing steady increases in year-over-year appointments. Convenience dominates: Consumers expect on-demand booking, rapid turnarounds and service where they are.

Why Independents Are Gaining

The data. With the number of franchised dealers reduced over the past 30 years, independents are growing to meet the demand. “The16” finds independent repair shops are perceived as closer, faster, less expensive and more flexible, supported by ubiquitous locations, simple digital experiences and growing mobile offerings. The report relies on the Curbee data team’s analysis of publicly available data from the Auto Care Association, Automotive News, CDG Fixed Ops Pulse, Cox Automotive, NADA, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Experian, IBISWorld, S&P Global Mobility and WrenchWay.

The Mobile Advantage for Dealers

Curbee’s report outlines how mobile service helps dealerships bridge the gap and own “The16”:

end-to-end analytics on bookings, RO trends and revenue ROI: the increased revenue allows dealers to reinvest in the customer experience



Curbee’s own data show that mobile service does more than improve convenience for existing customers. It also drives customer recovery. Among customers who had not serviced their vehicle at the dealership for more than 18 months, 92% accepted a mobile service appointment when offered. This indicates that mobile service is one of the most effective strategies for dealers to win back lost customers and recapture service revenue.

“Mobile service doesn’t just retain customers, it brings back the ones who already left,” Chandarana added. “With the right software, tools and playbook, dealers expand capacity, lift customer satisfaction and retention, and turn convenience into a competitive moat.”

Key Data Highlights

Vehicle age: 12.8 years (S&P Global Mobility, 2025)

12.8 years (S&P Global Mobility, 2025) Dealership count: 18,311 (Automotive News)

18,311 (Automotive News) Auto mechanic businesses: 302,754 (IBISWorld, 2025)

302,754 (IBISWorld, 2025) Independent shop growth: about 2.1% CAGR since 2020 (IBISWorld, 2025)

about 2.1% CAGR since 2020 (IBISWorld, 2025) Consumer expectations: convenience, speed and knowledgeable help rank as essentials across multiple national surveys



Methodology

“The16” reflects analysis by Curbee’s data team using publicly available sources, including: Auto Care Association, Automotive News, CDG Fixed Ops Pulse, Cox Automotive, National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Experian, IBISWorld, S&P Global Mobility and WrenchWay.

About Curbee

Curbee is the fastest-growing mobile service technology provider. Curbee enables dealerships to offer mobile service with its platform called M.A.R.S. (Mobile and Remote Service). With M.A.R.S., it's simple: dealerships send the right van to the right job, using the right route with the right parts, at the right time.



The company’s street credit comes from in-market experience and best practices. With Curbee’s software, solutions and success team, dealers can scale mobile service quickly, delivering a game-changing customer experience while driving revenue growth. Curbee’s innovative technology supports AI-powered scheduling & analytics, ensuring dealers efficiently “go mobile.” Curbee’s team has highly relevant experience from Tesla, Toyota, Ford and Roadster and is backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. For more information, visit www.curbee.com .

