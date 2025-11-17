Algernon Health and American Molecular Imaging Announce Strategic Business and USD $500K Investment Agreement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Health Inc. (the “Company” or “Algernon”) (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW0) (OTCQB: AGNPF), a Canadian healthcare company, and American Molecular Imaging (AMI), one of the leading radiology reading services providers in the U.S., are pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic business and investment agreement (the “Agreement”), with the goal of ensuring that all patients of Algernon’s planned U.S. brain-specific neuroimaging clinics receive the highest quality Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan radiology exam interpretations and reports available, within an industry leading timeframe.

Algernon’s planned neuroimaging clinics will be the first dedicated, brain optimized PET neuroimaging facilities of their kind in the U.S., focussed on the early-stage detection of Alzheimer’s Disease, and will also provide PET scans for other forms of dementia, epilepsy, neuro-oncology, and movement disorders.

As part of the Agreement, AMI will be awarded the exclusive radiology reading services contract for all of Algernon’s planned U.S. neuroimaging clinics. AMI will also be making an aggregate, USD $250,000 strategic investment in both Algernon’s recently announced private placement and USD $250,000 in Algernon USA LLC, a recently created subsidiary of Algernon, that will oversee all U.S. neuroimaging operations, including the opening of the first U.S.-based neuroimaging clinic, being planned for early 2026. The agreement with Algernon USA LLC is subject to definitive documentation which is expected to be signed within the next 60 days.

“We are very pleased to have entered into this Agreement with AMI,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon Health. “Since announcing our new Alzheimer’s Disease initiative, we have been carefully and methodically establishing relationships with the leading companies and experts in nuclear imaging in the U.S. By bringing together and working with the best of the best, we can ensure that we deliver the highest level of patient care possible while operating our clinics effectively and efficiently.”

Jaideep Sohi, M.D., CEO of American Molecular Imaging stated, “Since founding AMI, I have always strived to build a world class company that would be recognized as a global leader in the field of nuclear medicine. We are truly excited to be a part of Algernon’s plan to bring this new brain optimized PET scan technology to the market and to join forces in making a serious contribution in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.”

American Molecular Imaging is a physician-owned and managed company that specializes in teleradiology and theranostics services. It provides specialized professional radiology interpretation, focusing on molecular imaging, nuclear medicine, and diagnostic imaging exams to support healthcare providers nationwide.

Algernon also recently announced that it had signed a definitive equipment order, financing agreement, and consulting arrangement with industry-leading Catalyst MedTech for the provision of four, U.S. FDA-cleared Oncovision CareMiBrain™ brain-specific, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanner systems to be utilized in four planned Algernon neuroimaging medical clinics. This represents a non-dilutive deal valued at over CAD $4 million and includes an agreement to acquire an additional six systems for the establishment of additional U.S. clinics, on an adjusted cost basis.

Algernon will further update the market shortly on its upcoming expansion and growth plans, including the location of it first U.S. flagship neuroimaging clinic.

About American Molecular Imaging

American Molecular Imaging (AMI) is a physician-owned and managed company based in the United States that specializes in teleradiology and theranostics services. It provides specialized professional radiology interpretation, focusing on molecular imaging, nuclear medicine, and diagnostic imaging exams to support healthcare providers nationwide. AMI aims to deliver accurate, timely interpretations using state-of-the-art technology, with an emphasis on subspecialty expertise, fast turnaround times, and patient-centric care, particularly in underserved areas. The company helps facilities optimize advanced imaging services like PET/CT and nuclear cardiology, and it participates in clinical trials to advance the field.

About Dr. Jaideep Sohi – CEO AMI

Dr. Jaideep S. Sohi, M.D. is a nationally recognized leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, bringing exceptional expertise in both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. He completed his residency at the University of Iowa, one of the nation’s top programs, where he also served as Chief Resident. He went on to pursue a highly competitive fellowship in PET/CT Imaging at Johns Hopkins University, further refining his subspecialty expertise.

With a distinguished career spanning clinical practice, research, and education, Dr. Sohi has established himself as a trusted authority in PET/CT and advanced molecular imaging. He currently serves as clinical faculty at Northwestern University, where he is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of physicians. He is equally passionate about sharing knowledge with peers, leading comprehensive outreach programs to educate clinicians on emerging imaging tracers and their applications in patient care.

About Algernon Health

Algernon Health is a Canadian healthcare company focused on the provision of brain optimized PET scanning services through a planned network of new clinics in North America for the early-stage detection of Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as other forms of dementia, epilepsy, neuro-oncology, and movement disorders. Algernon is also the parent company of a recently created private subsidiary called Algernon USA LLC, that will oversee all U.S. neuroimaging operations.

