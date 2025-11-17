Abaxx Provides Q3 2025 Corporate Update

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, provides an update on operational milestones and execution of the Company’s business strategy in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company also announces that it plans to host an investor update call and presentation on Wednesday, November 19th. For more information, see “Q3 2025 Business Update Investor Call” below.

Abaxx Corporate Milestone Highlights

Commercial Development

Trading in Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and North Pacific Asia (NPA) LNG Futures increased 83% in September over August with a total of 9,486 contracts traded in Q3, the equivalent of 27 physical cargoes.

Trading in Gold Singapore (GKS) Futures accelerated following the contract’s launch, reaching 54,128 contracts traded through September 30 2025.

Facilitated a high-level China City Gas Association (CCGA) delegation in Singapore with Enterprise Singapore and the Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA) to promote and educate on applications of Abaxx Exchange’s LNG benchmarks and risk management tools across Asia’s gas markets.

Progressed partnership discussions with Zhonggong Natural Gas, Qingdao Exchange, and additional commercial and exchange groups in China to expand participation in Abaxx’s LNG benchmarks and strengthen linkages between Chinese buyers and international suppliers.

Expanded connected participant base by 88% quarter-over-quarter, with more than 150 firms — including clearing firms, trading firms, and interdealer brokers — now fully connected or in the onboarding process.

Connectivity with market makers and liquidity providers grew 93% quarter-over-quarter to 29 firms, further strengthening liquidity across product verticals.

Launched Adaptive Infrastructure (“Adaptive”), a wholly-owned subsidiary providing institutional-grade custodial, settlement, and transfer agency services across markets. Adaptive was approved as a custodian for Abaxx Exchange’s carbon futures contracts and will serve as the custodial foundation for Abaxx’s previously-announced tokenized money market fund pilot .





Exchange Product Development

Advanced final stage of development in silver market solutions within Abaxx’s precious metals suite, alongside continued work on platinum and rhodium contracts and jurisdictional expansion to delivery locations beyond Singapore.

Finalized contract specifications and operational preparation for Abaxx’s first weather derivatives, Enwex German Wind (GWM) Futures, during the quarter. Subsequent to quarter-end, Abaxx announced the November 14, 2025 launch of GWM Futures, the first in its planned portfolio of weather contracts.

of GWM Futures, the first in its planned portfolio of weather contracts. Continued Stage 3 development of complementary cash-settled LNG contracts to expand portfolio risk management tools in line with growing market participation.





Risk and Regulatory Development

Application to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “ CFTC ”) for recognition as a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) remains under review and active engagement with CFTC on the application continues.

”) for recognition as a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) remains under review and active engagement with CFTC on the application continues. Implemented clearing rule amendments to permit the use of multiple currencies for cash collateral, beginning with the euro (EUR).





Systems and Operations Development

Implemented multi-currency settlement and collateralisation features to strengthen members' liquidity management flexibility and support Abaxx’s ability to list contracts in additional currencies.

Advanced ISO 20022 compliance to align with global financial messaging standards.

Established order routing infrastructure to a leased line network to enhance system stability and optimize performance.

Increased system capacity by approximately 150% to support continued growth in daily trading activity.

Progressed on-going integrations with Market Data Vendors (MDV) to expand Abaxx price visibility and transparency in the trading market.





Abaxx Console Suite and ID++ Development

Completed core platform development for previously announced Private Digital Title pilots, integrating key systems to enable the creation and transfer of legally enforceable digital titles for use in the physical gold and tokenized money market fund transactions.

Announced a third pilot with MineHub Technologies Inc . (“ Minehub ”) to extend the use of Private Digital Title to in-transit shipments of non-ferrous metals, including copper and aluminum, integrating Abaxx’s identity and custody infrastructure with MineHub’s post-trade and logistics platform.

. (“ ”) to extend the use of Private Digital Title to in-transit shipments of non-ferrous metals, including copper and aluminum, integrating Abaxx’s identity and custody infrastructure with MineHub’s post-trade and logistics platform. Released Abaxx Sign to technical preview with new interoperability between Sign and Drive, improving document management, template handling, and workflow efficiency for Private Digital Title applications.

Initiated upgrades to Abaxx Verifier+ to support in-app approval flows for digital title transactions as part of the upcoming pilot program.

Delivered the Verifier+ Integration Kit to MineHub and Abaxx Spot, enabling secure integration with external trading platforms; subsequent to quarter-end, MineHub completed integration testing in October.

in October. Advanced compliance and security work with an external auditor on the first phase toward securing ISO 27001 certification.





The third quarter represented a continued period of transformation for Abaxx, marked by the ramp-up of trading volumes on Abaxx Exchange and the validation of the Company’s technology vision — highlighting progress across Abaxx’s two distinct, mutually reinforcing businesses. The Company’s share price increased approximately 153% during the period.¹

The following sections provide further information related to these developments across business units and platform initiatives.

Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing Developments

Risk and Regulatory : In Q3'25, Abaxx continued active engagement with the CFTC on its application for recognition as a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT). The Company also implemented clearing rule amendments permitting the use of non-USD cash collateral for margin requirements, beginning with the euro (EUR), with additional currencies to be added in subsequent phases.

Commercial: Market participation increased across Abaxx Exchange in the third quarter, led by growth in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gold markets. In LNG, trading volumes rose from 3,353 contracts in August to 6,133 in September—an 83 percent month-over-month increase and a total of 9,486 contracts traded in the third quarter.

In gold, following the June launch of Gold Singapore (GKS) Futures, volumes rose 242 percent month-over-month in July to 8,829 contracts and then 167 percent to 23,563 in September, bringing total volume since launch to 54,128 contracts through September 2025. Forward curves continued to develop in both LNG and gold, with Abaxx’s LNG contracts remaining the only physically backed forward curve currently available in the global market.

Participation expanded alongside trading growth. The number of firms connected or in the process of onboarding increased 88 percent quarter-over-quarter to more than 150, including clearing firms, trading firms, and interdealer brokers. Connectivity with market makers and liquidity providers rose 93 percent quarter-over-quarter to 29 firms. Abaxx also began onboarding several trading firms following its engagement in Gujarat Province’s GIFT City, India—home to more than 1,000 proprietary trading firms.

The increase in trading and participant connectivity coincided with targeted regional engagement. In Asia, Abaxx continued efforts to expand participation in its LNG benchmarks and strengthen cross-border market collaboration. The Company hosted a delegation from the China City Gas Association (CCGA), which represents 684 firms across 31 provinces. Working with Enterprise Singapore and the Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA), the visit focused on evaluating applications of Abaxx’s LNG benchmarks and risk management tools. Abaxx also advanced discussions with Zhonggong Natural Gas, Qingdao Exchange, and additional commercial and exchange groups in China to support more direct trading linkages between Chinese buyers and international suppliers.

Russell Robertson joined Abaxx Exchange as Chief Business Development Officer, bringing more than two decades of exchange and clearinghouse experience from Gulf Mercantile Exchange, CME Group, and ICE Clear Europe. During the quarter, Abaxx maintained a visible presence across key industry forums, with Robertson representing the Company in GIFT City and at FOW Trading India, and Head of LNG Markets Luc Speeleveld presenting at the SIA Energy China Energy Transition Forum and GIIGNL’s Commercial Study Group meeting in Osaka. The Company also engaged with participants at major sector gatherings including Gastech, Fastmarkets’ European Battery Raw Materials Conference, and IETA’s North America Climate Summit.

Systems and Operations: Abaxx advanced core systems and operational capabilities during the quarter, introducing multi-currency settlement and collateralization features, increasing system capacity, and extending its leased-line order-routing architecture. Building on the Company’s ISO 27001:2022 information-security certification, the team advanced ISO 20022 messaging alignment to support standardized communication with global financial systems. Integration work with additional market-data vendors also continued, enabling broader price dissemination to commercial participants.

Exchange Product Development: Abaxx advanced product development across its precious metals, energy and environmental verticals during the quarter, progressing Stage 3 work on silver futures and spot market solutions following the successful launch of Gold Singapore Futures (GKS). Work also continued on delivery capabilities beyond Singapore, while platinum-group metals and uranium solutions remained in Stage 2.

During the quarter, the Company finalized contract specifications and completed operational preparation for its first weather derivatives. Following quarter-end, Abaxx introduced Enwex German Wind (GWM) Futures , the first exchange-listed benchmark indexed to installed wind capacity in Germany. Additional wind and solar contracts, denominated in local currencies, are planned across Europe and North America, subject to regulatory review.

Regional emissions contracts aligned with compliance programs remained in the launch-planning phase as Abaxx monitors regulatory developments and prepares for market implementation. Stage 3 development continued on complementary cash-settled LNG contracts designed to expand portfolio risk management tools alongside the Company’s physically-deliverable LNG benchmarks, with product introduction prioritized in line with growing market participation. The Company is re-evaluating its approach to global copper markets and remains optimistic there is value to add.

Additional Corporate Updates

Abaxx Console Apps : Abaxx advanced development across its Console Suite and Digital Title framework during the third quarter, completing integration work and system preparation for the Abaxx Digital Title Pilot Program. The program is a staged series of demonstrations designed to prove how legally recognized digital titles can operate across asset classes. Each pilot focuses on a defined commercial use case, with outcomes that build sequentially toward a comprehensive framework for real-time collateral mobility, independent of blockchain-based tokenization models.

Core platform development for the initial pilots was finalized in Q3, enabling the creation and transfer of legally enforceable digital titles for use in physical gold and tokenized money market fund transactions. The Company also released Abaxx Sign to technical preview with enhanced interoperability between Sign and Drive, improving document execution and data handling across Private Digital Title applications.

To extend the framework beyond financial assets, Abaxx and MineHub announced a collaboration to apply Private Digital Title to in-transit shipments of non-ferrous metals, including copper and aluminum. The Company delivered its Verifier+ Integration Kit to both MineHub and Abaxx Spot, establishing secure connectivity between Abaxx’s identity layer and external platforms. Following quarter-end, MineHub completed integration testing of Verifier+ in October.

Abaxx also initiated upgrades to Verifier+ to support in-app approval flows for digital title transactions. In parallel, the Company advanced compliance and security work with an external auditor on the first phase toward ISO 27001 certification.

Adaptive Infrastructure: In September, Abaxx launched Adaptive Infrastructure , a wholly owned subsidiary established to provide a unified custodial foundation across markets. Adaptive offers custodial, settlement, and transfer-agency services that consolidate ownership records and embed legal recognition into transactions. Built to support privately negotiated, registry-based, and on-exchange activity, Adaptive serves as a neutral custodial layer across financial and commodity markets.

Adaptive was approved as a custodian for Abaxx Exchange’s carbon futures contracts and will serve as the custodial foundation for the Company’s tokenized money market fund pilot. The subsidiary is also expanding its regulatory footprint, with new custodial entities being established in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Abaxx Spot: Abaxx Spot advanced commercial engagement during the third quarter, with 27 companies—including refiners, trading firms, and financial institutions—now either fully connected or in the process of onboarding to the platform. The business also completed the operational integration required for participation in the Company’s inaugural digital title pilot, which will enable real-time title transfer for using physical gold as collateral.

Financial Highlights: During the quarter, Abaxx announced a US$22 million non-brokered private placement , which closed on October 20, 2025 , bringing the Company’s cash balance to approximately CAD$52 million. Abaxx also recorded its first revenue from Singapore operations in Q3 2025, totaling CAD$0.3 million.

Q3 2025 Business Update Investor Call

¹Based on the closing price of Abaxx Technologies Inc. common shares on Cboe Canada (CBOE: ABXX) from July 2, 2025 (C$12.61) to September 30, 2025 (C$31.89).

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today’s commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange’s physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

Adaptive Infrastructure closes critical gaps in post-trade infrastructure by providing a unified custodial foundation across environmental markets and digital title assets. Incorporated in Barbados and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, the company delivers institutional-grade custody, settlement, and transfer agency services designed to reduce risk and improve reliability across asset classes.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange , abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media .

