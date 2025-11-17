Cannara Biotech Inc. to Announce Fiscal Q4 2025 and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on November 24, 2025 and Provides Board Update

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQB: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at disruptive prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Cannara Biotech CEO Zohar Krivorot and CFO Nicholas Sosiak will host an earnings webcast on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET., consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Participants can register for the earnings webcast here or by visiting the company event section on the Company’s website https://www.cannara.ca/investors/company-events/ .

For interested individuals unable to join, the event will be archived on the company’s website.

Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to investors@cannara.ca . While live questions will be accepted during the session, priority will be given to those submitted by email.

Board Update

Cannara would also like to announce with great sadness the passing of Jack M. Kay, a long-serving and highly respected member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Kay, who joined the Board in 2019, contributed more than five decades of leadership experience in pharmaceutical and sales executive management to the Corporation.

Mr. Kay spent 35 years at Apotex Inc., where he held several senior executive positions, including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, President, and Vice Chairman. He also served in key leadership roles across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, including Chairman of Helix Biopharma Corp. and Cangene Corp., and Director of Barr Pharmaceuticals Inc. In addition to his industry contributions, Mr. Kay was a dedicated community leader, notably serving as Chairman of the Humber River Regional Hospital (Toronto) and as an executive member of several healthcare and industry organizations.

The Corporation extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Kay’s family and expresses its sincere gratitude for his years of service and meaningful contributions to Cannara.

