Smart Home and Office Market Size to Hit USD 98.34 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Smart Home and Office Market Size was worth USD 39.24 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 98.34 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.17% over 2025-2032.

Growing Demand for Convenience and Security to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors propelling the market for smart homes and offices is the rising desire for security and convenience. Smart locks, controlled lighting, connected sensors, and remote monitoring systems are just a few examples of the integrated solutions that businesses and consumers are increasingly looking for to improve comfort, efficiency, and safety. With the use of voice assistants, smartphones, or centralized platforms, these advances allow users to easily control and manage their surroundings, providing energy savings and peace of mind. Modern lifestyles and business efficiency objectives are attracted to the capacity to automate daily tasks, improve access management, and monitor properties in real time. Smart home and office systems are becoming more and more popular in both residential and business settings as people become more conscious of the convenience and security of digital technology.

Smart Home and Office Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2024: USD 39.24 Billion
Market Size by 2032: USD 98.34 Billion
CAGR: 12.17% From 2024 to 2032

Key Segmentation:
• By Product (Lighting Controls, Hvac Controls, Surveillance Products, Access Controls)
• By Standard (Wi Fi And Infrared, En Ocean, Bac Net, Z Wave, Zigbee, Dali, Knx)

• By Standard (Wi Fi And Infrared, En Ocean, Bac Net, Z Wave, Zigbee, Dali, Knx)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

Access Controls segment is emerging as the dominant category due to the growing emphasis on robust security solutions that provide remote monitoring, real-time alerts, and personalized access management. Consumers and businesses increasingly prioritize smart locks, biometric systems, and integrated access technologies to enhance safety and convenience.

By Standard

KNX is emerging as the leading revenue-generating standard owing to the increasing focus on energy efficiency and the growing burden of rising electricity costs are driving demand for KNX-based solutions. KNX offers strong interoperability and ecosystem compatibility, enabling seamless integration of various building systems such as lighting, heating, ventilation, and cooling.

Regional Insights:

The expanding number of smart houses and increased consumer demand for convenience, security, and energy efficiency have made North America the market leader for smart homes and offices. The market is expanding as a result of the region's adoption of sophisticated security cameras, smart access control systems, and integrated monitoring technologies. The people of North America are accustomed to using connected devices since they have a long history of adopting new technologies. Both the residential and commercial smart automation markets are expected to continue growing due to the well-established smart home ecosystem and the presence of significant companies.

The Asia Pacific Smart Home and Office market is expanding rapidly, supported by a large, young, and tech-savvy population embracing connected living. Governments across the region are actively advancing smart city initiatives, which include smart homes and offices, driving infrastructure development.

Recent News:

In August 2025, Johnson Controls completed the USD 8.1 billion sale of its Residential and Light Commercial HVAC business to Bosch Group, positioning itself as a pure-play provider of innovative smart building solutions and advancing its strategic transformation.

In November 2024, Bosch released a major software update for its Smart Home System, introducing data backup and recovery, automation widgets, enhanced temperature control, and improved firmware for thermostats and smart lamps, reinforcing its commitment to smarter, more secure home automation solutions.

