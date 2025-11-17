Save Up to 21% This Black Friday on TORRAS OrigArmor: The World’s First 3D Curved Anti-Reflective Screen Protector

Los Angeles, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, TORRAS is making waves with a game-changing offer on its latest innovation - the OrigArmor Screen Protector, the world’s first anti-reflective screen protector featuring a full-coverage 3D curved edge. Designed for users who demand both performance and precision, OrigArmor not only delivers crystal-clear visibility in bright light but also wraps seamlessly around your iPhone’s screen for complete edge-to-edge protection.





From November 20 to December 1, TORRAS is offering an exclusive 21% off on Amazon, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your screen protection without compromise. With its revolutionary design and limited-time Black Friday discount, TORRAS OrigArmor Screen Protector empowers users with unmatched clarity, comfort, and confidence - setting a new benchmark for how screen protection should perform in real-world conditions.





What Makes the TORRAS OrigArmor Screen Protector Stand Out?

In a market flooded with generic glass protectors, TORRAS brings a radically different approach. The TORRAS OrigArmor Screen Protector is more than just a layer of defense - it's a product of precision, innovation, and purposeful design.





Advanced Anti-Reflection Technology: See Clearly Even in Harsh Light

The OrigArmor Screen Protector features advanced anti-reflection technology that reduces glare to less than 0.8% — far below the 4.5% typical of standard protectors. With 95% light transmittance, it maintains screen brightness without draining your battery. It also preserves true-to-life colors without dullness or yellowing, making details sharper and easier to see, even in direct sunlight. With this level of optical clarity, users can say goodbye to squinting, glare-induced fatigue, and constant brightness adjustments — and instead, enjoy a consistently clear and comfortable viewing experience, anywhere life takes them.

3D Curved Full-Coverage Edge: Full-Screen Defense with Seamless Comfort

Its design delivers 360° military-grade protection, shielding your device from drops, scratches, and daily impact without adding bulk. The smoothly rounded edges provide a natural, comfortable grip with no sharp corners — whether used alone or with a case. Unlike standard protectors, OrigArmor leaves zero edge gaps, eliminating light leaks and preventing dust buildup along the borders. The result is not just reliable protection, but a seamless extension of your phone — built for both form and function.

Innovative Roller Tray System: Smarter Installation, Cleaner Results

Installation is easier and more precise than ever thanks to TORRAS’s innovative roller tray system. A 35° silicone roller guides the glass smoothly into place, while an auto dust removal film lifts particles during application — delivering a spotless, bubble-free result. The integration of Tora-Airfree™ molecular adhesive further ensures a perfect seal that preserves screen clarity and sensitivity, reducing the margin for error even for first-time users.

Top-Tier Anti-Fingerprint Coating: Consistently Clean, Silky-Smooth Touch

To keep your screen flawless and responsive, OrigArmor features a premium anti-fingerprint coating powered by Shin-Etsu oil, a high-performance oleophobic solution imported for its durability and clarity. Applied using a magnetron sputtering process, this advanced layer creates a silky-smooth surface that resists smudges, fingerprints, and daily grime. The result is a screen that stays cleaner longer and feels effortlessly smooth with every swipe - delivering a consistently polished, touch-friendly experience.





Limited-Time Black Friday Deal - Don’t Miss Out

With holiday travel, endless photos, and heavier phone use around the corner, now is the time to give your device the protection it truly deserves. Whether you're a fast-moving professional, a content creator chasing perfect visuals, or someone who simply refuses to settle for average, the TORRAS OrigArmor Screen Protector is designed to match your pace and expectations - delivering next-level clarity, comfort, and confidence every day.

From November 20 to December 1, TORRAS is offering an exclusive 21% Black Friday discount on Amazon — but only while supplies last. This is your chance to own the world’s first 3D full-coverage anti-reflective screen protector at a price that won’t come back anytime soon.

Ready to experience clarity, comfort, and confidence — all in one screen protector?

Quantities are limited, and the clock is ticking. Shop now on Amazon or Visit TORRAS Official Store to grab your Black Friday deal - before it’s gone for good.





About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS has emerged as a global leader in lifestyle technology and mobile accessories, blending minimalist aesthetics with smart functionality. From award-winning phone cases to wearable cooling devices, TORRAS products are trusted by millions worldwide for their craftsmanship, durability, and innovation. With a vision to empower users to live fully and confidently, TORRAS continues to push boundaries at the intersection of design, technology, and lifestyle.