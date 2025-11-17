Cre8 Enterprise Limited Accepts Crypto-Currencies as a Payment Method for Its Clients

Hong Kong, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cre8 Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: CRE) (“Cre8” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based integrated financial printing service provider, announced today the launch of a new digital payment initiative that enables clients to settle payments using crypto-currencies, including USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), and Bitcoin (BTC).

This strategic move underscores the Company’s commitment to embracing financial innovation and adopting forward-looking payment solutions. “This represents a significant milestone in our transformation journey,” said Mr. Sze Ting CHO, the Company’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “By adopting blockchain-based payment solutions, we are enhancing customer convenience and demonstrating our commitment to embracing new technologies.”

The Company’s acceptance of major cryptocurrencies as payment options aligns with its broader strategy to utilize emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency and elevate customer experience.

About Cre8 Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ: CRE)

Cre8 Enterprise Limited provides 24/7 integrated financial printing services for listed companies, IPO applicants and private companies in the finance and capital market in Hong Kong under its brand, “Cre8”. The services cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-submissions of customers’ financial reports and compliance documents and media placements. In addition to these core services, it has expanded its offerings to include complementary design services such as website design, branding, and content creation for marketing materials. Moreover, it is now providing technological support to its customers by disseminating and publishing announcements, circulars, financial reports, and industry news feeds through a website of its “Cre8IR” brand.

