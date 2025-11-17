Fortrea Appoints Agnieszka Gallagher as General Counsel

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Agnieszka (Aggie) M. Gallagher as general counsel. Gallagher is responsible for the Company’s legal strategy and operations, serving as corporate secretary, chief compliance officer and as a member of Fortrea’s leadership team. She succeeds J. Stillman Hanson, who is leaving the Company after a planned transition period.

“Aggie brings broad and deep executive experience in the life sciences and beyond to Fortrea, with a track record of navigating complexity in global companies,” said Anshul Thakral, CEO of Fortrea. “Aggie is a business leader with proven success in driving commercial opportunities, corporate governance and risk management. She is known for aligning legal strategy with corporate objectives. I’m pleased to welcome her to the global community that is Fortrea. At the same time, I also would like to thank Stillman for his leadership over the past few years as Fortrea was founded and established strong roots. On behalf of the Fortrea Board and the entire Fortrea team, we appreciate all that he has done and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Gallagher has more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharmaceutical and medtech sectors. Most recently, she was chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Standard Biotools, Inc., where she played a key role in the completion of its merger with SomaLogic. Previously, Gallagher served as general counsel, chief compliance officer and company secretary at Orasure Technologies, where she oversaw its legal, regulatory affairs and quality assurance functions. She was chief compliance and ethics officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and has served in leadership roles in legal and compliance at ViiV Healthcare, GSK Biologics, Sandoz International, Medtronic and Pfizer. Gallagher began her legal career at White & Case LLP, an international law firm serving companies, governments and financial institutions.

Gallagher holds a Juris Doctor from Rutgers Law School and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Political Science from Rutgers College. She is admitted to the bar in New York and New Jersey.

“I’m honored to join Fortrea during such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Gallagher. “I look forward to collaborating with our global team and our partners as we accelerate the development of innovative treatments. The opportunity to work alongside world-class developers and to uphold the highest standards of governance and compliance is both inspiring and energizing. I am eager to get started.”

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in about 100 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Fortrea Contacts:

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, Tracy.Krumme@fortrea.com

Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com

Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com

