CJET Expands Strategic Focus into Edge Intelligence through Alignment with EdgeAI

Strategic initiative advances CJET’s vision to integrate edge computing and artificial intelligence across mobility and industrial infrastructure.

New York, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY, INC. (NASDAQ: CJET) (“CJET” or the “Company”) today announced that it is expanding its strategic focus into the field of edge intelligence through an alignment with EdgeAI, an edge-native intelligence infrastructure company. This initiative represents a significant step forward in CJET’s broader mission to integrate artificial intelligence and real-world infrastructure innovation across its automotive and industrial divisions.

As CJET continues to advance its smart mobility and intelligent manufacturing platforms, the Company recognizes the growing importance of edge computing and on-device intelligence in transforming how vehicles, sensors, and industrial systems operate and communicate. Through this alignment, CJET will explore how AI can function closer to where data is generated, enabling faster decision-making, enhanced safety, and improved operational efficiency across its ecosystem.

“Edge intelligence represents the next evolution of automation,” said Ms. Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Our strategic focus is shifting from centralized AI to distributed intelligence that operates directly within our vehicles, factories, and infrastructure.”

EdgeAI, leveraging extensive industrial IoT networks, develops the decentralized intelligence layer that enables AI models to learn and infer directly at the edge. Its architecture allows connected devices and industrial systems to process information locally, thereby reducing latency and improving data security. This approach aligns closely with CJET’s long-term innovation roadmap in mobility and intelligent infrastructure.

The collaboration underscores CJET’s commitment to advancing intelligent infrastructure and next-generation mobility systems by combining real-world manufacturing expertise with emerging AI technologies operating at the edge of the physical world.

About Chijet Motor Company

Chijet Motor Company (NASDAQ: CJET) is a global automotive technology enterprise focused on smart mobility, intelligent manufacturing, and clean-energy innovation. The company integrates vehicle production with advanced computing and automation technologies to shape the next generation of connected and autonomous systems.

About EdgeAI

EdgeAI builds the decentralized intelligence layer that allows AI to operate and learn where data is created—at the edge. Through a combination of edge computing, real-time inference, and its proprietary Proof of Information Entropy (PoIE) framework, EdgeAI enables machines and devices to process, learn, and collaborate locally across industrial networks.



Website: https://edgeai.xyz

