LEEF Brands Announces Insider Share Purchases Following Strong Q3 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEEF Brands, Inc. (CSE: LEEF, OTCQB: LEEEF) (“LEEF” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state operator, today announced that members of its senior leadership team have purchased LEEF shares on the open market following the Company’s recent third-quarter earnings release.

The purchasers were made by Micah Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Wilson, Chief Financial Officer, both of whom also serve as Directors of the Company. The transactions were made in the open market, and the related SEDI filings have been completed.



“We recently reported the strongest quarter in our company’s history, driven by the initial contributions from Salisbury Canyon Ranch and the launch of our New York operations,” said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. “Our leadership team believes deeply in the strategy we’re executing and the results we’re beginning to deliver. These purchases reflect our confidence in LEEF’s trajectory and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.”



LEEF’s Q3 results included 24% year-over-year revenue growth, gross margins more than doubling, positive adjusted EBITDA, and positive free cash flow—representing a meaningful inflection point for the business.

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands, Inc. is a leading California and New York-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company. With a comprehensive supply chain, innovative manufacturing processes, and a dynamic portfolio of bulk concentrates, LEEF powers some of the largest cannabis brands in the United States. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering and the Company’s future financial condition, operations, and objectives.



Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risks that the Company does not use the net proceeds from the Offering as anticipated, as well as the risks disclosed in the Company’s public filings on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LEEF Brands, Inc.

Per: Jesse Redmond, Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

Phone: +1 (707) 703-4111

Email: ir@leefca.com