Edible Garden Recognized for Sustainability Leadership in NRG’s 6th Annual Excellence in Energy Awards

Earns Silver Award for Its Commitment to Environmentally Responsible Operations, Zero-Waste Initiatives, and Innovative CEA Technologies

Highlights Company’s Progress in Advancing Energy Efficient Agriculture and Strengthening Its Position as a Sustainability Leader in the CEA Sector

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that it has been awarded the Silver Award in Sustainability Leadership at NRG Energy’s 6th Annual Excellence in Energy Awards. The awards recognize organizations advancing sustainability, community impact, and energy efficiency across North America.

The Excellence in Energy Awards celebrate business customers who are helping shape a “cleaner, smarter energy future through innovation and action.” The Sustainability Leadership category honors organizations that have implemented forward-thinking practices with measurable environmental benefits, demonstrating progress in energy innovation and resilience. Edible Garden’s recognition reflects the Company’s longstanding commitment to sustainable agriculture, its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, and its adoption of environmentally conscious technologies and processes across its operations.

“Being recognized by NRG with the Silver Award in Sustainability Leadership is an incredible honor, and it speaks directly to what we are building at Edible Garden,” commented Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Sustainability is embedded in every part of our business, from how we grow, to how we package, to how we innovate for the future. This award validates our team’s relentless effort to advance responsible agriculture and reduce our environmental impact through smarter, data-driven, and more efficient operations. We are deeply grateful to NRG for this recognition and proud to stand among companies working to create a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Edible Garden continues to advance sustainable CEA and food innovation through its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, which prioritizes resource efficiency and waste reduction. The Company’s patented GreenThumb 2.0 software supports these efforts by optimizing growing conditions and lowering energy usage, while its patented Self-Watering display helps reduce shrink at the retail level. Together with its vertically integrated CEA facilities in Belvidere, NJ; Grand Rapids, MI; and Webster City, IA, each designed to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact, these initiatives reflect the Company’s continued commitment to responsible, environmentally conscious production across its operations.



ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®



Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

