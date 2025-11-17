Offshore Mooring Systems Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global offshore mooring systems market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the 2025–2033 forecast period.

The global offshore mooring systems market is advancing through a period of exceptional growth, powered by two fundamental and simultaneous shifts in the world's energy strategy. On one hand, the oil and gas industry is pushing relentlessly into deeper and more formidable offshore territories. This push makes advanced permanent mooring for floating production platforms an absolute necessity.

On the other hand, the worldwide energy transition has ignited a rapid expansion of the floating offshore wind sector, creating a massive, volume-driven demand for components and reshaping the market.

Key Findings in Offshore Mooring Systems Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 2.5 billion CAGR 4.1% Largest Region (2024) North America (41.87%) By Mooring Type Spread Mooring (43%) By Anchorage Type Drag Embedment Anchors (48.46%) By Component Anchors (40.54%) By Application Floating Production Storage and Offloading (36.13%) By End Use Oil & Gas (51%) Top Drivers Sustained development of deepwater fields in Guyana and Brazil.

The rapid global expansion of floating offshore wind projects.

Demand for mooring life extension on aging production assets. Top Trends Adoption of synthetic fiber ropes to reduce mooring system weight.

Integration of digital twins for mooring integrity and predictive maintenance.

Development of shared anchor systems to reduce project costs. Top Challenges Geotechnical uncertainties of the seabed impacting anchor selection predictability.

Increased mooring complexity in ultra-deepwater and harsh weather environments.

Managing fatigue and wear on mooring components over long lifecycles.

Deepwater Oil and Gas Sanctions Signal A Robust Project-Driven Demand Cycle

Major investment decisions in deepwater projects throughout 2024 and 2025 are creating a wave of high-value opportunities. In 2024, TotalEnergies sanctioned a significant deepwater development in Angola's Kwanza basin, which was swiftly followed by Saipem securing three related contracts valued at a combined US$ 3.7 billion. In the Gulf of Mexico, BP's final investment decision for the Kaskida deepwater project unlocks a field holding 10 billion barrels of resources. Its new floating production unit will have an 80,000-barrel-per-day capacity and will be supported initially by six wells.

The momentum carried into late 2025 with BP sanctioning the US$ 5 billion Tiber-Guadalupe project. A new platform there is designed to produce up to 80,000 barrels of crude daily from six wells in the Tiber field and a two-well tieback from Guadalupe. These developments bolster BP's regional output, which stood at roughly 341,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024. Such large-scale commitments serve as a primary catalyst for the offshore mooring systems market.

Floating Offshore Wind Pipeline Creates A Massive New Volume-Based Market Segment

The floating offshore wind industry represents a truly transformative force for the offshore mooring systems market. In 2024 alone, a remarkable 55 GW of offshore wind capacity was offered in global lease auctions, not including Mainland China. Projections for 2025 suggest another 30 to 40 GW of capacity will become available. The sheer scale of individual projects is staggering. Sweden's Kultje project, for instance, is set for a 2025 construction start with a planned capacity of 2.1 GW, expected to generate 11,000 GWh annually.

Elsewhere, Italy's Linosa project is designed to feature 68 floating turbines, delivering a total capacity of 1.02 GW. The United Kingdom has been particularly active, with 17 offshore wind projects reaching a final investment decision since early 2024, representing a combined investment of US$ 49.32 billion. These investments are crucial for meeting the UK's ambitious target of 29.57 GW of floating wind capacity by 2035, securing a long-term demand forecast.

FPSO Contracts Continue To Anchor The High-Specification Segment of the Offshore Mooring Systems Market

Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading units continue to be the cornerstone application for the most advanced mooring solutions. SBM Offshore’s FPSO Almirante Tamandaré achieved its first oil on February 15, 2025, a key milestone. Shortly after, the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão sailed from China in December 2024, with its first oil production anticipated in the second quarter of 2025. In April 2024, the company secured the contract for the FPSO Jaguar for ExxonMobil’s Whiptail development in Guyana, marking its fifth FPSO project in the country.

This new FPSO will be built upon SBM's seventh Fast4Ward® hull, and the company has already ordered its tenth hull as of early 2025, signaling strong confidence. Other milestones include an operations contract signed on November 15, 2024, for the FPSO GranMorgu in Suriname. Meanwhile, the combined production capacity of the FPSO Prosperity and FPSO Sepetiba now exceeds 400,000 barrels per day. The complexity of these assets is clear, with a Petrobras FPSO arriving in the Buzios Field in late 2025 requiring a three-month commissioning phase.

Competitive Dynamics in Turret Mooring Systems Reveal Specialized Market Leadership

Within the broader offshore mooring systems market, the turret mooring systems segment, which is vital for weathervaning vessels, showcases clear leadership from a few specialized firms. In 2024, SBM Offshore advanced the engineering and procurement for a disconnectable Turret Mooring System for the FSO Trion project in Mexico. The company also played a key role in commissioning the turret system for the Johan Castberg FPSO during the same year. Another major player, Bluewater Energy Services, announced a contract on May 22, 2025, to deliver a Catenary Buoy Mooring system.

This followed Bluewater's formation of a strategic alliance with Purus in 2024 to target clean energy FSO solutions. MODEC also maintains a strong position, offering systems designed for water depths ranging from 20 to 2,000 meters, typically securing its FPSOs with six to ten mooring lines. The highly technical nature of this work creates a significant barrier to entry, favoring established engineering firms that provide integrated solutions for the complex offshore mooring systems market.

Technological Innovation and New Regulations are Reshaping Mooring System Design

Continuous innovation is proving essential for unlocking new opportunities across the offshore mooring systems market. A DeepStar study presented in May 2024 explored the use of advanced fiber rope to replace traditional top chain sections in mooring lines for floating production units. At the same time, new mooring line inspection regulations under SOLAS II-1/3-8, which took effect on January 1, 2024, are stimulating demand for sophisticated monitoring technologies. In a nod to the circular economy, BioBTX is preparing to open a commercial plant in the third quarter of 2024 to chemically recycle old mooring ropes.

On the equipment front, Kongsberg Maritime unveiled a new mooring-capable solution for Offshore Construction Vessels in February 2025, featuring a winch package with one drum for work wire and two cable lifters for chain. Underscoring the economic significance of these components, research from China in 2024 revealed that mooring systems can represent up to 20% of the total investment for a floating offshore wind project.

North Sea Activity is Driven by High-Value Wind and Gas Project Investments

The North Sea continues to be a crucial hub for the offshore mooring systems market, hosting both renewable and traditional energy projects. Germany's offshore wind auction in June 2024 awarded 2.5 GW of capacity. EnBW secured the 1 GW N-12.3 area for US$ 1.065 billion. Not to be outdone, TotalEnergies won the 1.5 GW N-11.2 site with a bid of approximately US$ 1.96 billion. TotalEnergies is required to pay US$ 196 million by June 2025 for the lease, plus an annual fee of US$ 88 million for 20 years to the grid operator after commissioning.

These substantial financial commitments demonstrate powerful market confidence. Furthering regional integration, the LionLink project, a 2 GW offshore wind connection between the Netherlands and the UK, gained significant investment momentum in 2024. In the gas sector, Equinor's planned investment to enhance infrastructure at the Troll field is set to exceed US$ 1 billion, with drilling activities scheduled for late 2025 or early 2026.

Americas Market Heats Up With Wind Auctions and Deepwater Installation Contracts

The Americas are a hive of activity, presenting a dynamic mix of emerging wind markets and established deepwater oil production in the offshore mooring systems market. The U.S. Gulf of Maine wind lease sale on October 29, 2024, resulted in two provisional winners securing four lease areas for total bids exceeding US$ 21.9 million. Avangrid Renewables won two leases for a combined US$ 11.17 million, while Invenergy also secured two leases for a total of US$ 10.78 million. The auction also granted provisional winners US$ 5.4 million in bidding credits to promote supply chain development.

Further south, the deepwater sector is bustling. In 2024, SBM Offshore successfully completed the pre-installation of the mooring system for the FPSO ONE GUYANA. The company also won the full installation contract for the deepwater mooring of the Raia Project in Brazil that same year. This vibrant activity across both continents shows a broad and expanding regional foundation for the offshore mooring systems market.

Record Financials and Capital Flows Underscore A Bullish Market Outlook

An unprecedented flow of capital is underpinning the market's vigorous expansion. Looking at corporate commitments, EnBW plans to invest a massive US$ 40 billion into the energy transition by 2030. Project-specific costs are equally impressive, with Scotland's Broadshore floating wind project estimated at US$ 1.35 billion, Italy's Linosa project at US$ 3 billion, and the Ayre and Bowdun wind farms in Scotland at a combined US$ 1.5 billion. SBM Offshore's financial results provide a clear window into the sector's health.

The company reported year-to-date directional revenue of US$ 871 million in its first-quarter 2024 trading update. By the end of 2024, its directional revenue soared to a record US$ 6.1 billion. Most tellingly, SBM Offshore’s backlog at the close of 2024 stood at a record-breaking US$ 35.1 billion. From this backlog, the company anticipates generating an astounding US$ 9.5 billion in net cash, providing a powerful and quantifiable measure of the bright future ahead for the global offshore mooring systems market.

