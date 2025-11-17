Revival Gold Intersects 1.4 g/T Oxide Gold Over 44.2 Meters in Shallow Drilling and Extends Mineralization at Mercur

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide further results from ongoing drilling at the Company’s Mercur Gold Project (“Mercur”) in Utah.

Highlights

Received assay results from eleven drill holes with the following highlight intersections: 1.4 g/T gold over 44.2 meters width in RM25-117 1.0 g/T gold over 24.4 meters width in RM25-120 1.7 g/T gold over 12.9 meters width in RMC25-017 0.9 g/T gold over 24.4 meters width in RM25-113

RMC25-120 intercept shows resource expansion potential down-dip from the 2025 Mercur Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) pit shell 1 .

from the 2025 Mercur Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) pit shell . Continued confirmation of gold occurrence, grade and leachability with PEA estimates

with PEA estimates Average intercept depth starts at 45 meters downhole , highlighting the shallow nature of the Mercur gold deposit.

, highlighting the shallow nature of the Mercur gold deposit. Revival Gold has completed 100 holes and about 10,000 meters of the planned 13,000-meter drilling program.

Drilling continues with three rigs at Mercur and one at Beartrack-Arnett in Idaho. Additional results are pending.



Note: 1See “Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA” prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC dated May 2nd, 2025

“This year’s drilling at Mercur continues to align with the project’s PEA results and we are seeing strong indications of exploration upside beyond the current mine plan”, said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. “Mercur is a shallow oxide deposit, with a strike of about 4 kilometers in the Main Mercur area alone. Shallow depths and broad deposit extent translate into lower extraction costs and meaningful mine plan expansion potential.”

Mr. Agro continued, “With Mercur’s PEA economics estimated at $2,175 gold, and the current consensus long term gold price sitting at about $3,000 per ounce, projects like Mercur – which have the potential to move relatively quickly to production – offer investors significant upside exposure”.

Details

Revival Gold has completed 100 holes and about 10,000 meters of this year’s planned 13,000-meter drilling program. Figure 1 describes drill hole locations for the eleven holes released today. Figure 2 is a cross section through the Rover area at Main Mercur with drilling intercepts and resource blocks in the background. The figure shows broad alignment of this year’s drilling intercepts to the PEA block model. The figure further highlights the intercept of oxidized mineralization in RM25-120 showing resource expansion potential down-dip from the PEA pit shell.

Figure 1: Main Mercur Drill Plan Map and Current Results







Figure 2: Cross-Section 27900





Note: Figure reflects all drill results in the section as at November 17, 2025.

Full drilling results are presented in Table 1. In the program to date, the weighted average fire assay gold grade is 0.73 g/T and the AuCN/AuFA ratio, an indicator of gold leachability, is 83%. These results are generally consistent with the Inferred Mineral Resource and metallurgical models developed in the PEA.

Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Hole

Number Area Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Width

(m)1 Fire Assay

Gold Grade (g/T)2

AuCN/AuFA

Ratio (%)3 RMC25-015 Sacramento 320 -60 110.2 126.0 15.9 0.43 85 54% Recovery4 126.0 133.2 7.2 0.26 66 133.2 139.2 6.0 0.27 84 RMC25-017 Rover 0 -90 11.6 16.2 4.6 0.74 92 50.1 63.0 12.9 1.67 59 Including 58.5 60.1 1.6 9.44 60 RM25-110 Rover 240 -70 47.2 71.6 24.4 0.66 78 RM25-112 Rover 280 -60 0.0 6.1 6.1 0.56 99 47.2 62.5 15.2 0.34 91 RM25-113 Rover 200 -70 56.4 80.8 24.4 0.89 78 RM25-114 Rover 280 -60 50.3 59.4 9.1 0.37 92 RM25-117 Rover 24 -65 33.5 77.7 44.2 1.39 86 Including 45.7 53.3 7.6 4.28 95 RM25-118 Rover 300 -60 50.3 57.9 7.6 0.22 73 RM25-119 Rover 205 -60 54.9 62.5 7.6 0.23 52 RM25-120 Rover 240 -70 32.0 38.1 6.1 0.65 91 67.1 91.4 24.4 0.95 88 RM25-123 Rover 350 -65 53.3 67.1 13.7 0.27 80

Notes:

1 True width for all holes is estimated to be 65-100% of drilled width. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 Mineralized intercepts calculated based on a 0.17 g/T cutoff grade allowing up to two intervals of internal dilution.

3 AuCN/AuFA is the ratio of cyanide soluble gold assay to total gold in fire assay and provides an indication of potential heap leach recoverability for the material sampled.

4 2.9 meters of lost material in 126 to 133.2 meters was assigned zero grade for Fire Assay Gold Grade and not included in the AuCN/AuFa Ratio.

The Mercur property includes interests optioned from Barrick Resources (USA) Inc. and others as summarized in the PEA.

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia, and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on reverse circulation drill cuttings and quarter-sawn PQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23). One quarter of the PQ core samples were submitted for assay, one quarter is kept for sample archive, and one half is preserved for future metallurgical column tests. For samples containing greater than 100 ppb Au as determined by Fire Assay, gold content is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi-element geochemical analyses are completed on composites samples from selected drill holes using the ME-MS 41 method.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Trebilcock, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

