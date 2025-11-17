Bombardier and ELIE SAAB Announce Exclusive Collaboration to Create Uniquely Elegant Global 8000 Interior Design

Exclusive collaboration will deliver a creative interior design for the Bombardier Global 8000 aircraft, leveraging both companies’ craftsmanship mastery

Bespoke interior design will be unveiled in 2026 and available for Global 8000 customers to purchase

The Global 8000(1) is a no-compromise business aircraft, delivering the fastest speed and best field performance to operate from short runways in all weather conditions. It also offers the lowest cabin altitude in the industry, as well as the longest range in its class

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and ELIE SAAB are proud to announce a collaboration to create a uniquely elegant passenger cabin design for the Bombardier Global 8000(1) aircraft. This creative collaboration brings together two masters of their craft, with Bombardier’s leading aviation expertise and ELIE SAAB’s world-renowned artistry in haute couture and design. Centered on delivering an exceptional passenger experience, the ELIE SAAB-designed jet will combine refined aesthetics, exceptional craftsmanship and innovative functionality, creating an environment where comfort and elegance seamlessly meet.

This marks Bombardier’s first-ever design collaboration with a luxury fashion house such as ELIE SAAB, underscoring its commitment to providing its customers with the ultimate in personalization and sophistication. Customers of the Global 8000 will have the unique opportunity to select the ELIE SAAB design, a statement of elegance and refinement. The design will be presented at an official unveiling, which will be held in 2026.

“Bombardier Global 8000 customers are already enjoying the finest in business aviation with exceptional comfort, the fastest speed and lowest cabin altitude in the industry, as well as the best field performance to operate from short runways in all weather conditions. This collaboration with ELIE SAAB further sets apart this aircraft’s distinctive characteristics and exemplifies Bombardier’s commitment to offering a unparallelled customer experience,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “As two iconic family businesses and two world-class brands, we share a profound commitment to heritage and excellence, driven by our talented teams and fueled by a spirit of innovation. By combining our engineering and craftsmanship expertise with ELIE SAAB’s iconic design vision, we are offering our customers something truly unique – an aircraft that reflects the pinnacle of elegance and a spectacular attention to detail.”

“Partnering with Bombardier marks an important milestone in ELIE SAAB’s strategic expansion into lifestyle. Together, as two businesses united by family values and a commitment to excellence, we are shaping a new expression of luxury in aviation. By bringing our craftsmanship into dialogue with Bombardier’s engineering mastery, we are creating an experience designed for a global clientele seeking unparalleled refinement and comfort. This vision comes to life in the Global 8000 cabin design, where our signature aesthetic meets Bombardier’s performance leadership to set a new standard for sophistication in air travel,” commented Elie Saab Junior, Vice Chairman and CEO of ELIE SAAB Group.

The Bombardier Global 8000 is the industry’s no-compromise flagship aircraft, setting a new standard for performance, comfort, and innovation. With a top speed of Mach 0.95, an impressive range of 8,000 nautical miles and the lowest cabin altitude in the industry, the Global 8000 redefines long-distance travel. Its advanced technology, smooth ride, and meticulously configurated cabin make it the ultimate choice for those who demand excellence without compromise. Thanks to its exceptional field performance, the Global 8000 also provides access to more airports with shorter runways, offering unmatched flexibility for travelers.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.



For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

About ELIE SAAB

Founded in Lebanon in 1982, ELIE SAAB is one of the world’s leading Haute Couture lifestyle brands. As one of the first international members of France’s prestigious Chambre Syndicale, the House has established a global presence with flagship boutiques in major fashion capitals including Paris, London, Milan, Dubai, Beirut and other key cities around the world.

Sought after by A-list celebrities and royalty around the globe, the house offers Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear, and Bridal collections, complemented by accessories, eyewear, childrenswear, watches, fragrances and furniture. The brand has also expanded into interior design partnering with leading developers worldwide.

Bombardier, Global and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) The Global 8000 aircraft received Transport Canada Type Certification on November 5, 2025; certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and from the European Aviation Safety Agency is pending. All specifications and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions. It is expected to enter into service in 2025. Please also see the forward-looking statements disclaimer at the end of this press release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

