Girl Up Joins Global Fund for Children to Advance the Next Era of Youth-Led Feminist Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. / LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girl Up and Global Fund for Children (GFC) today announced a new partnership that marks the next chapter in Girl Up’s evolution as a global movement of youth leaders advancing gender justice. Girl Up has transitioned from its founding home at the United Nations Foundation to join GFC as its new fiscal host.

The transition reflects both organizations’ shared vision: a world where youth, particularly girls and gender-expansive young people, are trusted, resourced, and supported to lead change in their communities and beyond.

Honoring Our Legacy, Powering Our Future

Girl Up was born within the halls of the UN Foundation in 2010 — an idea that went on to become a global movement. Over the past 15 years, Girl Up has mobilized more than 345,000 youth leaders across 155 countries to organize locally and lead globally, driving cultural and policy change for gender justice.

“The United Nations Foundation has been Girl Up’s proud founding home for 15 years. Together, we built something extraordinary — an enduring movement led by girls and youth around the world,” said Julie Willig, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Girl Up. “As we take this next bold step, we do so with deep gratitude for the UN Foundation’s partnership, confidence in our shared legacy, and excitement for all that lies ahead.”

The UN Foundation and Girl Up will continue to collaborate to elevate youth voices in global spaces, sustaining their shared commitment to advancing equality and justice for all.

“The UN Foundation will always be Girl Up’s first home. We are so proud to have incubated and nurtured this program into a youth-led global force for good. This transition is an important next step in their evolution, and we will continue to cheer on Girl Up in their vital mission to champion youth leaders around the world,” said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO, United Nations Foundation.

A New Home for Youth-Led, Grassroots Movements

Through a yearlong strategic visioning process involving youth leaders, staff, and partners, Girl Up charted a course for its next phase: deeper regional roots, more direct support to youth-led action, and stronger global solidarity. GFC emerged as the natural partner to bring this vision to life.

Founded more than 30 years ago by visionary Maya Ajmera, GFC has partnered with over 1,300 community-based organizations and reached 11 million children and youth globally. Its trust-based, participatory model of philanthropy, along with steadfast commitment to feminist, community-led leadership, align seamlessly with Girl Up’s evolution and mission.

“We are honoured to welcome Girl Up into the Global Fund for Children community,” said John Hecklinger, Co-CEO of Global Fund for Children. “Girl Up’s bold vision for a more just and equitable world — where every girl can lead and shape their future — resonates deeply with our mission. Together, we’re building a global movement that amplifies young people's voices, unlocks their leadership, and drives transformative change for generations to come.”

A Shared Commitment to the Future

The transition to GFC comes as Girl Up celebrates its 15th anniversary and recommits to its ambitious 2030 goal: to train 1 million girls and youth leaders to advance gender justice in their communities. Within GFC’s collaborative global structure, Girl Up will expand its reach, deepen its regional impact, and strengthen its ability to resource youth directly.

“This partnership represents the best of what radical collaboration can achieve,” said My Lo Cook, Co-CEO of Girl Up. “Together with GFC, we are ensuring Girl Up’s sustainability for the long term, so that our youth leaders can continue shaping the more just and equitable world we all believe in.”

As both organizations step into this shared future, they do so united by purpose: to champion, resource, and amplify the power of young changemakers worldwide.

