CEO Dan Herbatschek of Ramsey Theory Group Releases Construction Customer Survey Results Showing AI Reduces Labor Hours by 15% and Lowers Costs for Consumers

Ramsey Theory Group’s October 2025 survey of 100 enterprise contractors in the environmental remediation, moving, general contracting, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing industries showed AI not only substantially boosted productivity but also reduced end-consumers costs.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), the applied-mathematics-driven software and AI innovation firm, today announced compelling findings from its newly completed customer survey of 100 enterprise leaders. It demonstrated how artificial intelligence (AI) usage in the construction and field-service sectors is driving meaningful cost-reductions for end consumers. Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, believes these insights reinforce RTG’s strong momentum in delivering transformative productivity with its flagship offering, Erdos Tracks, the full-service construction and field-service ERP platform.



“Our customer survey of 100 enterprise leaders confirms when contractors are operating more productively using AI, those savings can be passed down, helping to moderate cost inflation in a sector that has been under tremendous pressure from multiple headwinds recently,” Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “We are seeing contractors who are our customers shift from reactive to predictive operations—fewer surprises, less waste, and a leaner path from bid to done. The RTG team remains committed to raising the bar in this industry by providing the most advanced analytics and AI products—not just for contractors’ margins, but for the end-users they serve.”

Key Survey Findings

According to RTG’s October 2025 survey of 100 field-service contractor customers using its AI-driven Erdos Tracks:

A majority (62%) of the 100 respondents reported that AI-enabled scheduling, dispatch, and job-costing workflows reduced labor-hours by at least 15% on typical jobs.

More than half (54%) said that real-time AI job-costing insights enabled them to quote jobs at lower margins while preserving profitability—enabling direct savings passed-through to the end consumer.

Nearly 70% of users indicated that AI-driven analytics allowed them to complete jobs faster—with an average job-completion time reduction of 18%—thereby reducing overhead and downstream cost pressure.



Implications for the Industry & Consumers

Lower build/service costs: By compressing pre-construction and execution phases through AI automation contractors can reduce overhead and deliver more competitive pricing.

By compressing pre-construction and execution phases through AI automation contractors can reduce overhead and deliver more competitive pricing. Faster delivery: Quicker job turn-arounds mean less time on-site, fewer change orders, and reduced carry costs—all contributing to lower total cost of ownership.

Quicker job turn-arounds mean less time on-site, fewer change orders, and reduced carry costs—all contributing to lower total cost of ownership. Greater transparency: With Erdos Tracks’ dashboards and real-time analytics, firms are better able to monitor job health—mitigating risk of cost overruns that historically burden consumers.

With Erdos Tracks’ dashboards and real-time analytics, firms are better able to monitor job health—mitigating risk of cost overruns that historically burden consumers. Scalable adoption: As the AI-enabled workflow becomes standard rather than exception, broader segments of the construction/field-service ecosystem gain access to efficiency gains—thereby expanding the downward cost pressure on consumer pricing.

Contractors interested in arranging a demo of Erdos Tracks or to learn more about the survey results visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/contact.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and New Jersey, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm founded by applied mathematician Dan Herbatschek that is focused on applying advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and software innovation. Under Herbatschek’s leadership, the company blends rigorous mathematical foundations with practical solutions across verticals including healthcare, automotive retail, construction-services, and logistics.



