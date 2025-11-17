OneMedNet Reports 815% Bookings Increase and 4.5X increase in Inbound Demand

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD), announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and operational highlights.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Bookings: $1.1M in third quarter 2025 bookings, an 815% increase compared to third quarter of 2024.

$1.1M in third quarter 2025 bookings, an 815% increase compared to third quarter of 2024. Private Placements: Successfully completed an additional $0.5M private placement of common stock from an insider, providing further investment towards strategic objectives.

Successfully completed an additional $0.5M private placement of common stock from an insider, providing further investment towards strategic objectives. Further Improved Balance Sheet: Continuing with its efforts first reported at the end of the second quarter, OneMedNet further improved its balance sheet by reducing total liabilities by an additional $1.9 million during the third quarter, with year-to-date reductions in total liabilities totaling $14.3 million.



Operational Highlights

Integration of Palantir’s AI Platform: In September 2025, OneMedNet commenced a Pilot on Palantir Technologies' Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to integrate with our iRWD™ network, which provided us insights on the platform capabilities including: Faster data discovery (in minutes rather than days); AI-driven de-identification for large scale orders; Healthcare standards integration (e.g., SNOMED, HCPCS, ICD-10, CPT); and Federated search, and Multimodal data integration.



OneMedNet announced the delivery of its recurring revenue model promise through Palantir-powered RWD subscriptions, featuring Live Data Feeds and AI-Driven Conversational Search.



OneMedNet announced the delivery of its recurring revenue model promise through Palantir-powered RWD subscriptions, featuring Live Data Feeds and AI-Driven Conversational Search. These offerings transform static data access into dynamic, on-demand intelligence, allowing customers to harness regulatory-grade, multimodal data for real-time insights and accelerated decision-making, bolstering the Company's recurring revenue foundation.

“The combination of reduced debt, and strategic capital infusions enables us to focus on strategic opportunities to deliver long-term value to our customers, partners, and shareholders. Our continued focus on our strategy in the third quarter has resulted in a more resilient sales pipeline, larger deal sizes with a 4.5X increase in inbound demand, building steady momentum for OneMedNet. Additionally, by utilizing Palantir's AI Platform to enhance our scalable proven platform, we are accelerating the delivery of our subscription models, enabling faster, more efficient access to high-quality real-world data for our clients,” says Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,750 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information presently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial and operational performance, debt reductions, and their effect on achieving operational strategies of the company. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset’s volatility; and our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

