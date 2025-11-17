Mophie Expands Its Qi2 Lineup with Four New Wireless Charging Stands

SALT LAKE CITY , Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mophie ®, a leading brand in power and innovator of intelligent solutions for mobile devices, today announced four new Qi2 wireless charging stands designed to simplify and enhance everyday device charging. The new collection includes the Wireless Charging Stand, 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone and AirPods, 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Each stand is Qi2-certified, delivering up to 15W of fast-charging wireless power to compatible devices. The magnetic charging pad ensures precise alignment for optimal charging that begins on contact, while a compact, space-saving design helps eliminate clutter from desks and countertops. Each model also includes an integrated cable management system and an adjustable smartphone charging head that tilts to provide an ideal viewing angle for video chats or hands-free use.

“Consumers want charging solutions that are fast, reliable, and which seamlessly integrate into their daily routines,” said Ekshita Kumar, vice president of strategy and growth at Mophie. “With Qi2 technology and a focus on intelligent design, our new wireless charging stands deliver a premium experience that’s both functional and beautifully simple.”

The lineup includes:

Wireless Charging Stand — Delivers up to 15W of power for Qi2-compatible phones. Available in white for $44.95 .

— Delivers up to 15W of power for Qi2-compatible phones. Available in white for . 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (iPhone + AirPods) — Charges both devices simultaneously with up to 15W for iPhone and 5W for AirPods. Available in white for $59.95 .

— Charges both devices simultaneously with up to 15W for iPhone and 5W for AirPods. Available in white for . 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand (iPhone + Apple Watch) — Features a dedicated Apple Watch fast charger that delivers quick, reliable power alongside 15W wireless charging for iPhone. Available in white for $79.95 .

— Features a dedicated Apple Watch fast charger that delivers quick, reliable power alongside 15W wireless charging for iPhone. Available in white for . 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand — Built with a display-friendly design that showcases all your devices, the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand powers iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, each with its own charging spot. Available in white, or black, for $99.95.

All models are Qi2-certified and MagSafe compatible. Except for the Wireless Charging Stand, each includes a 40W wall adapter with an integrated USB-C cable.

Availability

The single wireless charging stand and 3-in-1 wireless charging stand are available today at ZAGG.com, mophie.com, and Best Buy stores nationwide. The 2-in-1 wireless stands will be available in early December. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty to offer peace of mind with each purchase.1

1Mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See mophie.com/pages/warranty-policy for more details.

Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Mophie

Mophie, a ZAGG brand, is a leading brand in power and an award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful®. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, Mophie is the proud developer of the original Juice Pack®. As an innovator in wireless charging, portable chargers, cables, and wall adapters, Mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware and design. Mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile stores, as well as other leading retailers. Visit Mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Mophie

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com



Ampliphi Communications

Joshua Heath

801-413-8554

josh@ampliphicommunications.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d6e523d-294d-459c-97de-906c7bd6dce5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18bbf489-659a-440f-846d-fcdb014d5488