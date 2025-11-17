Kratos Opens New 60,000 Sq Ft Jerusalem Facility for Microwave Electronics Division

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leader in defense, national security and global markets, today announced the relocation of the Jerusalem branch of its Microwave Electronics Division to a new purpose-built facility within the Gav Yam Group high-tech complex, adjacent to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The new facility encompasses approximately 60,000 square feet, including 20,000 square feet of clean-room space dedicated to precision assembly, testing, and production of qualified microwave assemblies and subsystems.





Kratos Microwave Electronics Jerusalem

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b47409a-3865-4ad6-9c99-a08983fbdee0

The move represents a major investment in Kratos’ international infrastructure and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to advancing high-performance microwave and RF technologies for applications across missiles, radars, satellites, electronic warfare, and other missions.

“This new Jerusalem facility marks an exciting milestone for our team and for Kratos,” said Yonah Adelman, President of Kratos’ Microwave Electronics Division. “With expanded space, advanced clean-room capabilities, and close proximity to the academic and technology talent at Hebrew University, we are positioned to deliver solutions for the next generation of microwave and RF systems faster and more efficiently than ever before. This investment underscores Kratos’ commitment to Israel as a key center of innovation and excellence.”





Kratos Microwave Electronics Jerusalem Test Lab

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0548283-17e2-423e-92ce-ebf4ec9873ac

“Our expansion in Jerusalem reflects Kratos’ commitment to global partnerships and sovereign-capable production,” said Eric DeMarco, President & CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. “Our long-standing presence in the region gives us a strong base from which to deliver readiness through advanced microwave and digital technologies.”

This Jerusalem facility announcement follows Kratos’ recently announced acquisition of Orbit Technologies Ltd., further enhancing the company’s microwave and digital subsystem capabilities and its team within Israel. By integrating Orbit’s leading RF and satellite communications expertise with Kratos’ global manufacturing reach, Kratos will be better equipped than ever to support customers worldwide.

Kratos Microwave Electronics Jerusalem Laser Sealing Facility

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/059bf2e3-645c-4a46-8264-f3966615c7ab

The new site will serve as a cornerstone for Kratos’ growing microwave and digital subsystem production capacity, supporting both defense and commercial space programs. With its enhanced clean-room infrastructure and advanced testing facilities, Kratos is positioned to meet accelerating demand for reliable, high-volume RF and microwave assemblies in support of international defense readiness.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com