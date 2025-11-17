Kelly Education Introduces First-of-Its-Kind LEARN Standards for Substitute Teachers and Paraeducators

TROY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education, the nation's leading provider of education talent and workforce solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative LEARN Standards, a research-backed framework designed to professionalize and elevate the critical roles of substitute teachers and paraeducators across the country. Developed through collaboration between Ed.D. credentialed educators and human resources experts, the LEARN Standards establish clear competency expectations that drive measurable improvements in workforce retention, educator engagement, and student learning outcomes.

The LEARN acronym represents five foundational pillars that guide professional development and performance expectations of substitute teachers and paraeducators:

Addressing a Critical Need in Education

With as many as 10 percent of teachers absent daily—up from 6 percent before the pandemic—students are spending a significant amount of time with substitute educators. The impact of well-prepared substitute educators and paraeducators on instructional outcomes has never been more critical. Research demonstrates that structured, standards-based training directly correlates with improved classroom performance, enhanced educational quality, and stronger retention rates among education professionals. Despite this evidence, a persistent gap remains, as many districts provide little to no training for substitute teachers and paraeducators, who play an essential part in sustaining consistent teaching.

"The LEARN Standards represent a fundamental shift in how we prepare and upskill the educators who are essential to maintaining learning continuity in our schools," said Dr. Stephanie Wall, Director of Learning Services at Kelly Education. "By going beyond basic requirements and implementing comprehensive, benchmarked training, district leaders can drive significant time and cost savings while enhancing the overall quality and stability of education within their schools. Our framework ensures that every substitute teacher and paraeducator enters the classroom prepared to support student achievement from day one."

By establishing clear competencies across all five standard areas, Kelly Education’s LEARN standards enable districts to:

Improve Retention : Employees who feel prepared and confident in their work demonstrate higher job satisfaction and longer tenure, reducing turnover costs and maintaining workforce stability.

: Employees who feel prepared and confident in their work demonstrate higher job satisfaction and longer tenure, reducing turnover costs and maintaining workforce stability. Enhance Engagement : Benchmarked training equips educators with practical strategies for classroom management, instructional facilitation, and student engagement, enabling them to move beyond worksheets and videos to facilitate meaningful learning experiences.

: Benchmarked training equips educators with practical strategies for classroom management, instructional facilitation, and student engagement, enabling them to move beyond worksheets and videos to facilitate meaningful learning experiences. Advance Student Achievement: Well-trained substitute educators and paraeducators preserve educational continuity, implement accommodations effectively, and minimize disruptions to student progress.





Comprehensive Framework for Two Critical Positions

The LEARN Standards offer role-specific guidance for substitute teachers and paraeducators, with competencies tailored to their unique responsibilities and professional requirements:

For Substitute Teachers, the standards emphasize understanding lesson plans and evidence-based best practices, facilitating classroom activities for all learners, adapting teaching methods for unique needs, and maintaining professional boundaries while building positive student relationships.

For Paraeducators, the standards focus on following IEP accommodations and modifications, utilizing interactive teaching methods under teacher supervision, addressing students' behavioral and emotional needs, and collecting data to inform instructional decisions.

To learn more about the Kelly Education LEARN standards, attend the live webinar on Tuesday, November 18, at 1 p.m. ET or watch the recording on demand afterward.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning through customized workforce solutions, including hiring and recruiting, business management, professional development, academic and well-being support across the full continuum of education––from PreK-12, special education, and therapeutic services to executive search and beyond. Kelly Education is a business of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider that connects businesses and individuals with limitless opportunities through meaningful work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

