ProPhase Labs Urges Shareholders to Vote by November 23 on Proxy Proposals

UNIONDALE, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) reminds shareholders of record as of October 20, 2025, of the Company's upcoming Special Meeting of Stockholders, which will be held on November 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders of record as of October 20, 2025, will be able to attend the Special Meeting in person at 273 Merrick Road, Lynbrook, NY 11563.

Shareholders are advised to vote their shares well in advance of the proxy voting deadline of 11:59 p.m. ET, on November 23, 2025. The proposals are included in the definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The proxy statement is available at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/868278/000149315225020375/formdef14a.htm

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU HOLD.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Reaching quorum is essential for the Special Meeting to proceed, and every vote submitted helps ensure that your Company can take timely action on these important matters.

By voting FOR all proposals, shareholders will enable ProPhase Labs to advance its long-term strategic vision, including potential strategic initiatives that the Company anticipates updating shareholders on in the near future as well as actions (if necessary) designed to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. These proposals, taken together, position the Company to continue executing on its innovation-driven business strategy while giving the Board the tools necessary to pursue emerging opportunities that may drive future growth and stockholder value.

Failure to vote FOR all proposals may limit the Company’s ability to execute these critical initiatives, constrain its strategic options, or delay the implementation of actions that support ProPhase’s financial strength, operational flexibility, and long-term vision. Not voting has the same effect as a vote against and could hinder the Company’s ability to capitalize on new technologies, treasury strategies, or corporate actions that may strengthen stockholder value over time.

“We are building a stronger, more innovative ProPhase,” said Ted Karkus, Chief Executive Officer. “The actions before shareholders today are critical to enabling the next phase of our evolution. We anticipate unveiling a very positive strategic initiative in the coming weeks, and with your support, we will be well-positioned to capture the value these opportunities represent.”

Your Vote Matters

Voting is easy and only takes a few minutes. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote FOR all proposals online at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone before the proxy voting deadline of 11:59 p.m. ET on November 23, 2025. Mail-in proxies must also be received before the deadline, and shareholders should consider potential mail delays this close to the meeting. Shareholders may also vote by attending the Special Meeting in person at 273 Merrick Road, Lynbrook, NY 11563, on November 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development, such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer, and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including our expectations regarding the future revenue growth potential of each of our subsidiaries, our expected timeline for commercializing our BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Test, our expectations regarding future liquidity events, the success of our efforts to collect accounts receivables and anticipated timeline for any payments relating thereto, and our ability to successfully transition into a consumer products company. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and services, challenges relating to entering into and growing new business lines, the competitive environment, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Details about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

