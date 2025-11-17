Hummink raises $20 million to bring micronic precision printing to advanced manufacturing

Paris, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As microelectronics underpin the rise of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, the smallest manufacturing imperfections have become billion-euro problems. Each defect at the sub-micron scale can derail an entire batch of chips or displays. Paris-based deep-tech company Hummink is tackling that challenge head-on.

The company has raised €15 million in a funding round co-led by KBC Focus Fund, Cap Horn and Bpifrance to expand deployment of its patented High-Precision Capillary Printing (HPCaP) technology, which enables manufacturers to print metals and functional materials with record-level accuracy and repair microscopic defects in real time.





Hummink founders: Pascal Boncenne and Amin M'Barki.

Founded in 2020 as a spin-off from the École Normale Supérieure - PSL and the CNRS, Hummink was created by materials scientist Amin M’Barki and hardware startup operator Pascal Boncenne. Its technology works like the world’s smallest fountain pen, writing at the nanoscopic level with a controlled flow of material. The process allows manufacturers to build and correct circuitry directly at the sub-micron scale, opening new frontiers for semiconductor packaging, next-generation memory, and advanced displays.

Traditional lithography remains the workhorse of electronics production, but even the best processes generate flaws that lead to yield losses and material waste. In comparison, Hummink’s printing tools act as surgical instruments at the micronic level, complementing lithography by identifying and correcting those flaws. The result is higher output, lower scrap rates, and reduced environmental impact across the industry.





Surgical impact: Hummink’s printing tools operate at the micronic level.

“Our mission is to bring precision where it has never been possible before,” said Amin M’Barki, Co-Founder and CEO of Hummink. “Microelectronics is at the heart of the AI revolution, and every micron matters””.

“With HPCaP, we give manufacturers a practical way to improve yields, cut waste, and make advanced technologies more sustainable.” adds Pascal Boncenne, co-founder and COO

Hummink’s first integration use case focuses on next-generation OLED displays for smartphones and laptops, where up to 30 percent of production is discarded each year due to microscopic defects - representing around €16 billion in losses and enough wasted material to cover 6,000 football fields. The company’s technology can correct most of these defects, helping manufacturers recover output that would otherwise be lost. Revenue today comes from sales of Hummink’s NAZCA demonstrator, a first-generation printing machine designed for R&D labs. NAZCA brings Hummink’s high-precision printing technology to research environments, helping democratize access to sub-micron fabrication and repair. The company also produces tailor-made conductive inks.

Hummink’s NAZCA systems are already installed in laboratories and research centers across Europe, Asia, and the United States, including Duke University, where researchers recently used the technology to produce the first fully recyclable, sub-micrometer printed electronics published in Nature Electronics. The company is now under qualification with major display manufacturers in Asia whose factories discard large portions of production due to microscopic flaws. Early tests suggest Hummink’s solution could boost yields by around 10 percent.





The Hummink team.

With a team across the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, Hummink expects to double its workforce by 2026 and double its revenue by year-end, driven by strong demand for its printing modules and proprietary conductive inks. The latest funding round, supported by historical investors Elaia Partners, Sensinnovat and Beeyond, was joined by the French Tech Seed fund managed on behalf of the French government by Bpifrance as part of France 2030, Cap Horn and KBC Focus Fund, bringing extensive semiconductor know-how, and backed by the European Innovation Council Fund, recognizing the strategic importance of Hummink’s technology. It will accelerate the development of Hummink’s industrial printing module and prepare the technology for full integration inside semiconductor and display fabs.

As the complexity of chips and displays continues to climb, the industry’s success will depend on technologies that can operate at the same scale as the challenges they face. Hummink’s vision is to embed its sub-micron printing process directly within manufacturing lines worldwide, transforming how the smallest details in advanced electronics are produced and repaired for years to come.

Nuno Carvalho, Investment Director at KBC Focus Fund commented: “Hummink stands out as an exceptional deeptech company that bridges academic excellence with industrial relevance. Their High-Precision Capillary Printing (HPCaP) technology is not only a breakthrough in nanofabrication—it’s a game-changer for defect repair in OLED and semiconductor manufacturing, where sub-5 micron precision is critical and unmet. We’re proud to support Hummink’s journey from lab to fab, and believe their scalable business model and strong team position them to become a key enabler of next-generation electronics manufacturing.”

“Yield improvement is becoming one of the most critical levers in advanced manufacturing,” said

Francois Charbonnier, Investment Director at Bpifrance. “Hummink’s combination of precision, speed, and scalability makes it a foundational technology for the next generation of microelectronics.”

"Breakthroughs like Hummink’s redefine what’s possible in manufacturing,” said Flora Coppolani, Partner at CapHorn. Their ink-based nanoprinting platform unlocks a new paradigm of control and scalability, bridging the gap between research and industrial scale ,a true cornerstone for the next wave of deeptech innovation."



More info here. Media images can be found here.

For more information please visit https://hummink.com/real-time-microscopic-repair-the-next-breakthrough-in-semiconductor-yield/

