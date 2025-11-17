Datavault AI Signs Multi-Million Dollar Tokenization Services Agreement With Triton Geothermal to Provide Significant Revenue Opportunities

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real‑world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, announces that it has entered into a Tokenization Service Agreement with Triton Geothermal LLC (“Triton”), headquartered in Houston, Texas, the energy capital of the world. Triton is a full cycle baseload geothermal energy company that can provide reliable electricity 24/7.

Under the terms of the agreement, Datavault AI will receive up to $8,000,000 in tokenization fees associated with an anticipated digital token offering with a projected gross value of approximately $125,000,000. The agreement also provides for Datavault AI to receive continuing participation equal to five percent of all digital token transaction fees collected by Triton following the offering. This engagement represents a significant commercial opportunity for Datavault AI’s RWA tokenization business and supports the company’s strategic objective to expand recurring revenue within regulated digital asset markets.

The digital token offering is intended to support the development of Triton’s geothermal energy production assets. Triton’s initial extraction location is situated within a known geothermal reservoir originally validated through the United States Department of Energy (DOE) research programs. The underlying resource is based on a significant, independently verified reservoir containing substantial, recoverable geothermal fluid volumes and a commercially supported development extending over a multiyear program with numerous scheduled baseload power plant facilities within the United States. Independent technical geothermal reservoir validation by the DOE and market assessments by Triton have been completed to determine the resource’s economic feasibility and to inform the token’s underlying asset base.

Datavault AI to Serve as Exclusive Technology Provider

Datavault AI has been appointed as the exclusive technology provider for tokenization of Triton’s current and ongoing renewable geothermal energy portfolio as the company continues to scale and expand its future operations. Broader reservoir and historical drilling data suggest long-term development with multiple geothermal plants. These characteristics establish strong valuation fundamentals for a tokenized structure. Triton’s responsibilities include configuration and deployment of smart contract frameworks, facilitation of token creation, and administration of non‑custodial controls for technical execution under Datavault AI’s proprietary tokenization protocols and the project development.

Prior to issuance, the digital tokens will be supported by an independent valuation acceptable to both parties. Distribution of the tokens may occur through exempt or registered offerings, subject to applicable securities regulations in relevant jurisdictions.

According to Triton’s Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Castelli, “The use of Datavault AI’s platform is expected to enhance the transparency, compliance, and operational control of tokenized renewable energy assets.”

Datavault AI’s Chief Marketing Officer and Lead Principal Investigator for a Strategic Partnership Project with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory, Sonia Choi, stated, “This is an exciting moment for us. It not only reflects the growing maturity of our work in RWA tokenization but also shows how real-world digital assets can meaningfully support renewable energy initiatives. We’re energized to kick things off and move this next phase forward together.”

Datavault AI’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Nathaniel Bradley, said, “Geothermal is one of the very few natural renewable energy sources, and it is uniquely positioned to become a key solution in the progression of advanced energy systems and AI driven infrastructure. This opportunity represents the viability of integrating structured digital assets with renewable energy development programs to accelerate energy production in the United States.”

Datavault AI anticipates that additional tokenization agreements of similar nature will form an increasing component of its revenue base as institutional participation and regulatory clarity in the digital asset sector continue to develop.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”) and its industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future events, expected revenues from the Tokenization Service Agreement with Triton, including the anticipated Digital Token offering and future transaction fee participation, Datavault AI’s ability to deploy and scale its tokenization technologies, Datavault AI’s expectation that engagements similar to the one with Triton will become an increasing component of its revenue base, the potential development of geothermal or other resource-backed digital asset offerings, market acceptance of tokenized assets, expected valuation processes, and the broader commercialization of Datavault AI’s RWA solutions, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks related to the completion, size, timing, or success of the proposed Digital Token offering; the ability of Triton to complete its financing and project development activities; the ability of Datavault AI to execute the services described in the agreement with Triton; uncertainties regarding valuation methodologies and third-party reports; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Media Inquiries:

marketing@dvlt.ai

