CLOSEMATE Launches Global Comfortwear Expansion After Amazon Bestseller Success 

Fort Worth, TX, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of its official website, CLOSEMATE now serves major markets across the U.S., U.K., E.U., Australia, and Japan. Founded in 2019, CLOSEMATE has evolved from a niche Amazon favorite into a rising global brand in the comfortwear industry.

From Socks to Sustainable Style: A Global Vision

The company’s expansion includes new product lines—beyond CLOSEMATE Socks into underwear—and the rollout of overseas warehouses to streamline global delivery.

Newly introduced emotional gift sets add a personalized layer to the brand’s functional fashion, catering to a wider audience with meaningful, curated products.

Rising Demand in the Global Socks Market

According to Research and Markets, the global socks market is expected to grow from USD 49.33 billion in 2024 to USD 84.91 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%.

Riding this upward trend, CLOSEMATE recorded a 107% increase in GMV year over year (2023–2024), with global sales volume surpassing 3 million units. On Amazon , the brand has accumulated nearly 100,000 verified customer reviews and continues to rank among the leading names in Socks & Functional Apparel .

Fashion Returns to Its Essence

Once a niche accessory, no-show socks have become a wardrobe essential for all genders and lifestyles. As consumers increasingly favor minimalist footwear such as loafers and sneakers, demand has surged for socks that stay invisible yet offer real protection.

CLOSEMATE No Show Socks elevate the standard with a 200-needle high-density construction, compared to the traditional 144 or 168 needles, creating a fabric that is thinner, softer, and more elastic to the touch. The boning-free toe design removes the pressure and seams of conventional stitching, allowing toes to move freely and naturally.

Together, these innovations redefine invisible comfort — refined, breathable, and effortlessly weightless.

Evolving Comfort and a Sustainable Future

“Comfort should never stand still — it should evolve with how we live, move, and feel,” said CLOSEMATE founder David X.

This belief lies at the heart of CLOSEMATE’s brand philosophy, “Where Comfort Evolves,” which defines comfort not only by temperature but by every moment of life.

In 2026, CLOSEMATE aims to achieve over 50% use of recycled or responsibly sourced fibers across its core product lines, uniting high performance with environmental responsibility.