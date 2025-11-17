Imbria Pharmaceuticals Announces Extension of Series B Financing to Advance Ninerafaxstat for Cardiovascular Diseases

New investor AXA IM Alts joins upsized Series B round to support clinical advancement and expand global health impact of ninerafaxstat, a novel cardiovascular therapeutic

Dr. Zina Affas Besse (AXA IM Alts) and Mr. Ken Horne (AN Ventures) appointed to Imbria Board of Directors

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Imbria”), a clinical-stage company developing transformational cardiovascular disease therapeutics, today announced the participation of AXA IM Alts in an upsized Series B financing, advancing the company’s mission to develop breakthrough solutions that address the world’s most urgent cardiovascular health challenges. With this investment, AXA IM Alts joins a leading investor syndicate that includes RA Capital, SV Health Investors, Deep Track Capital, AN Ventures, Catalio Capital Management, and Cytokinetics, Inc.

Proceeds from the financing will support the continued clinical development of ninerafaxstat, Imbria’s differentiated, first-in-class therapy designed to improve cardiac energetics in patients with serious cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of mortality, responsible for more than 20 million lives lost each year and representing one of the greatest global health and economic burdens in both the developed and developing world.

“The tremendous burden of cardiovascular disease demands bold innovation now,” said Alvin Shih, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Imbria Pharmaceuticals. “The extension of our Series B financing reflects strong investor confidence in Imbria’s scientific foundation, clinical execution, and the potential of ninerafaxstat to address the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. We look forward to working with AXA IM Alts, a leader in global health investing committed to deploying capital toward solutions that address some of the world’s most urgent health challenges.”

As part of the financing, Zina Affas Besse, PhD, Partner and Deputy Head of Healthcare Private Equity of AXA IM Alts, has been appointed to Imbria’s Board of Directors. Dr. Affas Besse brings more than 25 years of healthcare venture capital and operating experience, including leadership roles at Atlas Venture, Orion Healthcare Equity Partners, and AXA IM Alts.

“Imbria’s potential to reshape the treatment of cardiovascular diseases globally is both timely and transformative,” said Dr. Zina Affas Besse. “At AXA IM Alts, we are committed to supporting innovations that deliver worldwide impact, and look forward to working with Imbria as they advance ninerafaxstat toward improving outcomes for patients who face limited options today.”

Imbria has also appointed Ken Horne, Managing Partner at AN Ventures, a participating investor in the Series B financing, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Horne is a seasoned healthcare investor, entrepreneur, and executive with over 20 years of experience founding, leading, and investing in life science companies.

“Cardiovascular disease is one of the most pressing healthcare challenges of our time, and innovation in this space has lagged far behind need,” said Mr. Horne. “AN Ventures is proud to partner with Imbria to fundamentally reshape the treatment landscape for patients and families who live with cardiovascular disorders.”

Imbria is advancing ninerafaxstat in the ongoing global, multicenter, FORTITUDE-HCM Phase 2b clinical trial (NCT07023614) in symptomatic non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM), a debilitating disease with no currently approved treatments.

About AXA IM Alts

AXA IM Alts is a business unit of AXA Investment Managers, part of the BNP Paribas Group since 1st July 2025 following the closing of its acquisition.

AXA IM Alts is a global leader in alternative investments with over €188 billion of assets under management comprising over €80 billion of primarily private real estate, €96 billion of private debt and alternative credit, as well as over €12 billion in Infrastructure and private equity.

We take a 360° approach to real estate & infrastructure investing with over €126 billion of assets under management in direct opportunities, held indirectly through debt and listed equities and via long term private equity investments into operating platforms. ESG is fully integrated into our investment decision making processes with a particular focus on decarbonization.

AXA IM Alts employs over 990 people located in 17 offices around the world and serves the needs of over 600 clients from Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East. We are the number one property portfolio and asset manager in Europe, and one of the largest worldwide.

Visit our websites https://alts.axa-im.com and www.axa-im.com

All figures at end-June 2025

Highest-ranked Real Estate Manager in the European Union according to IPE’s Global Top 150 Real Estate Investment Managers, based on total value of real estate assets under management, November/December 2024

About Imbria

Imbria Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing transformational cardiovascular disease therapeutics by targeting cardiac energy metabolism. The company’s focus is ninerafaxstat, a differentiated, first-in-class cardiovascular therapy. A pipeline-in-a-pill, it has broad potential utility by improving cardiac energetics without adverse effects on heart rate, rhythm, left ventricular ejection fraction, or blood pressure. The FORTITUDE-HCM (NCT07023614), Phase 2b clinical trial is addressing non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM), a debilitating disease with no currently approved treatments. Based in the Boston area, Imbria is backed by a leading syndicate of investors, including RA Capital, SV Health Investors, Deep Track Capital, Catalio Capital Management, AXA IM Alts, AN Ventures, and Cytokinetics. For more, visit www.imbria.com.

