Angiex Completes Financings Totaling $31 Million to Advance Phase 1 Dose Escalation of Nuclear-Delivered ADC AGX101 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angiex Inc., a developer of Nuclear-Delivered Antibody-Drug Conjugate™ (ND-ADC) therapies for solid cancers, today announced the completion of financings totaling $31 million, with participation from new and existing investors. The proceeds are being used to advance AGX101, a first-in-class TM4SF1-directed ND-ADC, through the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial, which is designed to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary clinical activity.

“Angiex is very pleased with the strong investor support the company has received from both insiders and new investors, and we are grateful for their support of our shared mission,” said Paul Jaminet, Ph.D., Angiex’s founder and chief executive officer. “In addition to progressing AGX101 through key endpoints of the Phase 1 clinical trial, these funds enable Angiex to refine its development strategy by further evaluating AGX101 in selected tumor types and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.”

About AGX101’s Phase 1 Clinical Trial

The Phase 1 study is an open-label, dose-escalation and expansion study designed to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary anti-tumor activity of AGX101 monotherapy. The dose escalation portion of the study is designed to assess doses up 10 mg/kg in an all-comers solid tumor patient population and determine a maximum tolerated dose. The dose expansion portion of the study is designed to evaluate safety and efficacy of treatment at the Recommended Phase 2 Dose in multiple indications.

About Angiex

Angiex Inc. is a privately held biotech whose mission is to exploit newly discovered biological transport mechanisms to make drugs with revolutionary power over cancer. Based in Cambridge, Mass., Angiex was founded by leading scientific experts in angiogenesis, vascular biology, and oncology. The company is developing a portfolio of Nuclear-Delivered Antibody-Drug Conjugates™ (ND-ADCs) that release therapeutic payloads directly into the nucleus of cells in the tumor environment. This direct delivery holds the promise of enhancing the efficacy and therapeutic margin of conventional ADCs. Angiex’s lead product, AGX101, with its novel and differentiated mechanisms of action, represents a first-in-class drug with potential to address high unmet medical needs.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “will,” “would,” “predicted,” “potential,” “prospective” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of AGX101 to have first-in-class performance. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the research, beliefs regarding efficacy and mechanisms of actions, therapeutic applications, addressable market and other similar factors, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Angiex disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

