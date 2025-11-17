Gentex Announces Acquisition of BioConnect

ZEELAND, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) announced today that it has acquired Toronto-based BioConnect, a leader in biometric authentication solutions. The company provides a market-leading, multi-modal authentication software platform for the security and access control industry.

Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection, and medical industries. The company is best known for automotive electronics, but continues to grow its capabilities in vision systems, sensing, AI development, biometrics, home automation, and other smart technologies.

BioConnect provides an enterprise biometric authentication & security platform that verifies a person’s identity across physical, IoT and digital applications. The result is exact identity assurance, advanced cybersecurity, and the protection of company assets, people, data, and IP.

“Biometric technology is playing an increasingly important role in the industries in which we operate, including automotive, aerospace, medical, and smart home,” said Gentex Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer Neil Boehm. “This acquisition not only provides Gentex with a strong foothold in the security and access control industry, but also the expertise to continue developing advanced biometric solutions for the industries we currently serve.”

“We’re excited to combine our technologies and capabilities with those of Gentex,” said Rob Douglas, BioConnect Founder and CEO. “Gentex’s engineering capabilities, software expertise, and quality, high-volume electronics manufacturing will not only help us grow in the security and access control space but also expand into new platforms and industries.”

Gentex sees synergy between BioConnect and EyeLock, an iris biometric technology obtained by Gentex in the purchase of VOXX International earlier this year. Under the leadership of Douglas, BioConnect and EyeLock personnel will work together to form Gentex’s Security & Access Control team, which has already begun collaborating on ways to utilize EyeLock hardware in BioConnect platforms in unique ways.

BioConnect currently has over 1,500 customers across many regulated industries, including data storage, healthcare, financial services, education, and manufacturing. The company has carved a niche by providing holistic security systems for IT data centers, with eight of the top 10, US-headquartered data centers already utilizing BioConnect to protect physical access to their highly sensitive operations.

About BioConnect

Established in 2010 by IT professionals for IT professionals, BioConnect provides an enterprise biometric and multi-factor authentication & security platform to establish stronger identity trust for the protection of the most valuable enterprise assets -- people, data and IP.

About Gentex

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a technology company that leverages its core competencies, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and ongoing research to create market-leading positions in a variety of verticals. You can view some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentex.com.

