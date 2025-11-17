FundGuard Appoints Industry Veteran Simon Behan as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundGuard , the cloud-native investment accounting platform transforming how asset owners, managers and asset servicers operate at scale, today are excited to announce the appointment of Simon Behan as Chief Commercial Officer. Simon will oversee and drive all commercial functions of the company’s operations, and join the executive leadership team as FundGuard enters its next phase of evolution and global expansion.

Simon brings nearly 30 years of senior leadership experience across fund administration, global custody and investment operations technology. He has held commercial leadership roles at Finbourne Technology, Ocorian, Virtus Partners, Deutsche Bank and BNYM (PNC GIS), where he led global go-to-market teams serving some of the world’s largest investment managers and asset servicers.

“As the only fully cloud native investment accounting platform that brings public and private assets together on a single core, we’ve spent the last several years refining our software with forward-thinking institutions already live in production across middle and back office use cases,” said Lior Yogev, Co-Founder and CEO of FundGuard. “That effort has delivered a mature, proven product, and Simon joins us to now drive our commercial growth phase with the same discipline that shaped the platform.”

Simon joins following a period of significant product development and company momentum for FundGuard, including the company’s $100M Series C investment led by Key1 Capital in 2024, and the expansion of operations in London, Boston and Toronto to support rising demand for unified, cloud-native investment accounting infrastructure.

“FundGuard is now at a moment where the foundation is in place and the opportunity to scale is clear,” said Simon. “I’ve spent my career helping firms scale in complex global environments, and FundGuard has built something fundamentally different. The platform’s architecture is modern, innovative, proven and ready to support how the industry is actually evolving. This is the moment to take that to market at scale.”

With the industry at a structural inflection point, where lines between public and private markets are blurring and retail and institutional channels are converging, demand is accelerating for FundGuard’s unified investment accounting platform, built to support scale, transparency and multi-asset complexity in real time.

“We have a responsibility to the ecosystem we serve,” added Yogev. “Our role is to provide the foundation for the next generation of investment operations. Simon’s appointment signals this commitment and our focus on sustainable, long-term growth.”

About FundGuard

FundGuard is the AI-powered, cloud-native investment accounting platform redefining how asset owners, asset managers and asset servicers operate. By unifying support for all asset classes, books of record, investment products and jurisdictions on a single platform, FundGuard drives digital transformation, operational automation, AI-based insights and resilient, cloud-native scalability.

Trusted by global financial institutions, FundGuard empowers firms to scale with confidence, operate with precision and stay ahead of what’s next. The company is backed by strategic partners including Citi and State Street, and by leading venture firms such as Blumberg Capital, Key1 Capital, LionBird Ventures, and Team8.

