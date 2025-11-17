HomesToLife Reports 71% Increase in Net Profit to US$13.1 Million for 9M 2025

Export growth and margin improvement drive continued performance

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM) (“HomesToLife” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based home furniture company with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“9M 2025”) and the third quarter of 2025 (“Q3 2025”).

Our consistent performance demonstrates the resilience of our diversified export model and disciplined cost control,” said Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife. “As we approach the year-end peak season, we are well-positioned to capitalize on seasonal demand while sustaining long-term growth through our key markets.

Selected Financial Highlights
                   
  9M 2024  9M 2025  Change  Q3 2024  Q3 2025  Change 
  US$’000  US$’000  (%)  US$’000  US$’000  (%) 
Net revenue  238,964   275,078   15%  82,652   94,302   14%
Export  223,553   254,909   14%  75,296   86,900   15%
Retail  2,943   5,687   93%  940   2,305   145%
Leather  12,468   14,482   16%  6,416   5,097   (21)%
By geographical  238,964   275,078   15%  82,652   94,302   14%
Asia Pacific  70,338   75,137   7%  27,478   26,454   (4)%
Europe  137,862   165,942   20%  43,429   55,953   29%
North America  30,763   33,999   11%  11,744   11,895   1%
Gross profit  60,881   76,134   25%  18,945   26,302   39%
Gross margin (%)  25.5%  27.7%  25%  22.9%  27.9%  39%
Operating expenses  52,576   62,158   18%  18,062   21,373   18%
Selling expenses  39,651   47,374   19%  13,425   16,281   21%
General and Administrative  12,439   13,812   11%  4,460   4,786   7%
Listing expenses  487   972   100%  176   306   73%
Income from operations  8,305   13,976   68%  884   4,929   458%
Net income  7,679   13,159   71%  2,313   3,134   36%
Earnings per share (Basic and diluted)  0.09   0.15   67%  0.03   0.03   - 
                         

Financial results for 9M 2025, 9M2024, Q3 2025 and Q4 2024, unless otherwise stated, reflect the inclusion of HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. because of the acquisition of 100% of equity interests in HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. completed on 19 May 2025.

9M 2025 Performance

The Company reported net revenue of $275.0 million in 9M 2025, a 15% increase from revenue of $238.9 million in the same period in 2024, driven by stronger export sales across Europe, which increased 20% and North America, which increased 11%.

Gross profit rose 25% to $76.1 million, compared to $60.8 million in 9M 2024 results, in line with the higher revenue. Gross margin improved by 2.2 percentage points to 27.7% in 9M 2025, compared to 25.5% in 9M 2024.

In 9M 2025, total operating expenses rose 18% year-over-year to $62.1 million, driven by a 19% increase in selling expenses to $47.3 million. The higher selling expenses were driven mainly by an increase of $5.8 million in freight costs from the Suez Canal disruption, $1.3 million in start-up costs related to the South Korea retail acquisition, and higher warranty and commission expenses in line with increased sales activity.

General and administrative expenses rose 11% to $13.8 million in 9M 2025, mainly due to higher staff costs and expenses related to the Company’s Nasdaq listing.

The Company reported foreign exchange gains of $4.5 million in 9M 2025, up from $1.5 million in the same period in 2024, primarily due to favourable movements in British pound (GBP) and euro (EUR) receivables and the depreciation of Chinese renminbi (CNH)-denominated payables against the U.S. dollar during the period.

Net income for 9M 2025 rose 71% to $13.2 million, compared to a net profit of $7.7 million in 9M 2024, translating to earnings per share of $0.15, up from $0.09 per share, and annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 74%.

Q3 2025 Performance

The Company reported revenue of $94.3 million in Q3 2025, up 14% from $82.6 million a year ago, driven by stronger export sales across Europe, which increased 29%, and a $1.3 million contribution from the newly acquired Korea retail operations.

Gross profit increased 39% to $26.3 million, with gross margin improving to 27.9% from 22.9% in Q3 2025, reflecting higher export volumes and improved operating efficiency. Net income rose 36% to $3.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q3 2024, translating to earnings per share of $0.03.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2025, the Company remained in a healthy financial position, with $21.8 million in cash and bank balances. Total borrowings stood at $10.1 million, comprising only of short-term trade financing to support higher working capital requirements from export growth. HomesToLife was in a net cash position of approximately $11.7 million, underpinned by positive operating cash flow.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $4.0 million in 9M 2025, in line with higher profit and disciplined working capital management.

Outlook

The Company maintains its guidance for FY2025 revenue to range between $360 million to $375 million. 

The Company continues to maintain a robust liquidity position, with the goal of ensuring financial flexibility to support its strategic growth initiatives while meeting short-term operational and financing obligations.

About HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM)

HomesToLife Ltd is a global furniture company with two core divisions: a Consumer Retail Division with direct operations in Singapore and Korea, and a Wholesale & Trade Division.

Leveraging more than 50 years of heritage built by its founders, HTLM combines retail, distribution, and sourcing, supported by a diversified manufacturing network across China, Vietnam, and India.

In May 2025, HTLM strengthened its design, product development and merchandising function through the acquisition of HTL Marketing.

HTLM is fast expanding across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, leveraging long-standing supplier partnerships and a global presence to deliver scale, efficiency, and resilience.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contacts

HomesToLife Ltd Contact:

6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-01/02
Marina Square, Singapore 039594
Email: Investor@homestolife.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Edelman Smithfield
Roger Ng, Senior Director
Jass Lim, Associate Director
HomesToLife@edelmansmithfield.com

HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
    
  As of 
  December 31,
2024		  September 30,
2025		 
       
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $24,860,621  $21,750,924 
Accounts receivables, net (including receivable from related parties of $1,907,637 and $928,951 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)  66,928,602   65,768,061 
Inventories, net  8,032,089   12,156,115 
Amounts due from related parties  2,807,854   4,832,655 
Deposit, prepayments and other receivables  5,145,372   6,973,080 
Total current assets  107,774,538   111,480,835 
         
Non-current assets:        
Property, plant and equipment, net  3,734,157   4,272,173 
Right-of-use assets, net  6,632,749   6,075,192 
Deferred tax asset, net  636,581   681,779 
Total non-current assets  11,003,487   11,029,144 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $118,778,025  $122,509,979 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,701,283  $3,090,766 
Accounts payable, related parties  72,724,799   63,732,800 
Customer deposits  853,626   1,311,889 
Accrued liabilities and other payables  4,428,806   6,689,131 
Short-term borrowings  15,255,874   10,127,464 
Amount due to related parties  292,753   - 
Lease liabilities  2,100,281   1,944,325 
Warranty liabilities  2,095,842   2,470,208 
Derivatives and hedging instruments  -   171,365 
Income tax liabilities  2,467,506   3,278,904 
Total current liabilities  102,920,770   92,816,853 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Provision for reinstatement cost  262,479   320,463 
Lease liabilities  4,883,321   4,476,070 
Total long-term liabilities  5,145,800   4,796,533 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  108,066,570   97,613,387 
         
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 89,687,500 and 89,687,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024*  8,969   8,969 
Additional paid-in capital  37,179,424   37,179,424 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (12,686,896)  (11,660,303)
Accumulated losses  (13,790,042)  (631,498)
Total shareholders’ equity  10,711,455   24,896,592 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $118,778,025  $122,509,979 
         

* The share amounts are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition. 


HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
       
  For the three months ended
September 30,		  Nine Months ended
September 30,		 
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
             
Revenues, net $82,651,838  $94,302,780  $238,963,947  $275,077,583 
Cost of goods sold  (63,706,782)  (68,001,603)  (178,082,934)  (198,943,862)
                 
Gross profit  18,945,056   26,301,177   60,881,013   76,133,721 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Sales and distribution expenses  (13,424,877)  (16,281,473)  (39,651,095)  (47,373,583)
General and administrative expenses  (4,460,458)  (4,786,316)  (12,438,689)  (13,812,247)
Listing expenses  (176,193)  (305,684)  (486,695)  (971,705)
Total operating expenses  (18,061,528)  (21,373,473)  (52,576,479)  (62,157,535)
                 
Income from operations  883,528   4,927,704   8,304,534   13,976,186 
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense  (364,499)  (256,054)  (751,762)  (986,426)
Interest income  19,502   6,147   114,542   22,394 
Government subsidies  5,191   13,558   26,423   30,508 
Foreign exchange gain, net  969,693   227,588   1,502,602   4,521,221 
Net loss from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring  -   (1,460,543)  -   - 
Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing  -   -   -   (1,261,560)
Scrap sofa sale income  139,342   115,186   442,795   338,449 
Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments  1,060,339   581,878   (4,502)  (171,365)
Sundry income  13,434   93,795   95,250   133,199 
Total other (expense) income, net  1,843,002   (678,445)  1,425,348   2,626,420 
                 
Income before income taxes  2,726,530   4,249,260   9,729,8812   16,602,606 
                 
Income tax expense  (413,481)  (1,114,790)  (2,051,217)  (3,444,062)
                 
NET INCOME $2,313,049  $3,134,470  $7,678,665  $13,158,544 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss):                
– Foreign currency translation adjustments  1,667,852   (341,582)  18,859   1,026,593 
                 
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $3,980,901  $2,792,887  $7,697,524  $14,185,137 
                 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares:                
Basic and diluted *  88,250,000   89,687,500   88,250,000   89,687,500 
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.03  $0.03  $0.09  $0.15 
                 

* The share amounts and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition.

HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares
    
  Nine months ended September 30, 2024 
  Retails Sales  Export Sales  Leather Trading  Corporate and unallocated  Total 
                
Revenues, net                    
From third party $2,943,113  $221,799,412  $1,747,259  $-  $226,489,784 
From related parties  -   1,753,267   10,720,896   -   12,474,163 
   2,943,113   223,552,679   12,468,155   -   238,963,947 
Cost of goods sold  (1,132,601)  (164,908,845)  (12,041,488)  -   (178,082,934)
                     
Gross profit  1,810,512   58,643,834   426,667   -   60,881,013 
                     
Operating expenses:                    
Sales and distribution  (1,999,806)  (37,482,942)  (168,347)  -   (39,651,095)
General and administrative  (1,137,316)  (11,190,881)  (5,024)  (105,468)  (12,438,689)
Listing expenses      -   -   (486,695)  (486,695)
Total operating expenses  (3,137,122)  (48,673,823)  (173,371)  (592,163)  (52,576,479)
                     
Operating profit  (1,326,610)  9,970,011   253,296   (592,163)  8,304,534 
                     
Other income (expenses):                    
Interest expense  (149,919)  (327,704)  (274,139)  -   (751,762)
Interest income  -   114,211   331   -   114,542 
Government subsidies  15,549   10,874   -   -   26,423 
Foreign exchange gain, net  5,086   1,511,993   5,852   (20,329)  1,502,602 
Scrap sofa sale income  -   442,795   -   -   442,795 
Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments      (4,502)          (4,502)
Sundry income (expense)  78,401   16,839   10   -   95,250 
Total other income (expenses), net  (50,883)  1,764,506   (267,946)  (20,329)  1,425,348 
                     
Income before income expense  (1,377,493)  11,734,517   (14,650)  (612,492)  9,729,882 
Income tax expense  -   (2,053,707)  2,490   -   (2,051,217)
                     
Segment income (loss) $(1,377,493) $9,680,810  $(12,160) $(612,492) $7,678,665 
                     


HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
    
  Nine months ended September 30, 2025 
  Retails Sales  Export Sales  Leather Trading  Corporate and unallocated  Total 
                
Revenues, net                    
From third party $5,687,313  $252,646,787  $276,399  $-  $258,610,499 
From related parties  -   2,262,235   14,204,849   -   16,467,084 
   5,687,313   254,909,022   14,481,248   -   275,077,583 
Cost of goods sold  (2,288,086)  (182,786,468)  (13,869,308)  -   (198,943,862)
                     
Gross profit  3,399,227   72,122,554   611,940   -   76,133,721 
                     
Operating expenses:                    
Sales and distribution  (3,855,251)  (43,452,195)  (66,137)  -   (47,373,583)
General and administrative  (1,370,357)  (12,361,842)  (4,579)  (75,469)  (13,812,247)
Listing expenses  -   -   -   (971,705)  (971,705)
Total operating expenses  (5,225,608)  (55,814,037)  (70,716)  (1,047,174)  (62,157,535)
                     
Operating profit  (1,826,381)  16,308,517   541,224   (1,047,174)  13,976,186 
                     
Other income (expenses):                    
Interest expense  (179,966)  (427,378)  (379,082)  -   (986,426)
Interest income  280   21,810   303   -   22,394 
Government subsidies  22,681   7,827   -   -   30,508 
Foreign exchange gain, net  (17,177)  4,528,164   5,641   4,593   4,521,221 
Net gain from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring              -   - 
Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing  -   -   -   (1,261,560)  (1,261,560)
Scrap sofa sale income  -   338,449   -   -   338,449 
Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments      (171,365)          (171,365)
Sundry income (expense)  56,674   136,955   7   (60,438)  133,199 
Total other income (expenses), net  (117,507)  4,434,462   (373,131)  (1,317,405)  2,626,420 
                     
Income before income expense  (1,943,888)  20,742,979   168,093   (2,364,578)  16,602,606 
Income tax expense  -   (3,415,486)  (28,576)  -   (3,444,062)
                     
Segment income (loss) $(1,943,888) $17,327,493  $139,517  $(2,364,578) $13,158,544 
                     


  For the three months ended September 30,2024 
  Retails Sales  Export
Sales		  Leather Trading  Corporate and unallocated  Total 
                
Revenues, net                    
From third party $939,764  $74,315,333  $773,076  $-  $76,028,172 
From related parties  -   980,252   5,643,414   -   6,623,666 
   939,764   75,295,585   6,416,490   -   82,651,838 
Cost of goods sold  (355,795)  (57,088,707)  (6,262,280)  -   (63,706,782)
                     
Gross profit  583,969   18,206,878   154,209   -   18,945,056 
                     
Operating expenses:                    
Sales and distribution  (636,847)  (12,728,041)  (59,989)  -   (13,424,877)
General and administrative  (521,104)  (3,928,371)  (1,471)  (9,513)  (4,460,458)
Listing expenses      -   -   (176,193)  (176,193)
Total operating expenses  (1,157,951)  (16,656,412)  (61,460)  (185,706)  (18,061,528)
                     
Operating profit  (573,982)  1,550,466   92,750   (185,706)  883,528 
                     
Other income (expenses):                    
Interest expense  (56,573)  (184,592)  (123,333)  -   (364,499)
Interest income  -   19,350   153   -   19,502 
Government subsidies  1,860   3,331   -   -   5,191 
Foreign exchange gain(loss), net  5,609   979,224   3,676   (18,816)  969,693 
Scrap sofa sale income  -   139,342   -   -   139,342 
Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments      1,060,339           1,060,339 
Sundry income (expense)  51,257   (37,830)  7   -   13,434 
Total other income (expenses), net  2,152   1,979,164   (119,498)  (18,816)  1,843,002 
                     
Income before income expense  (571,829)  3,529,631   (26,749)  (204,522)  2,726,530 
Income tax expense  -   (418,029)  4,547   -   (413,481)
                     
Segment income (loss) $(571,829) $3,111,602  $(22,202) $(204,522) $2,313,049 
                     

  

  For the three months ended September 30,2025 
  Retails Sales  Export Sales  Leather Trading  Corporate and unallocated  Total 
                
Revenues, net                    
From third party $2,305,039  $86,187,600  $0  $-  $88,492,639 
From related parties  -   712,212   5,097,930   -   5,810,141 
   2,305,039   86,899,810   5,097,930   -   94,302,781 
Cost of goods sold  (886,592)  (62,260,173)  (4,854,837)  -   (68,001,602)
                     
Gross profit  1,418,447   24,639,638   243,092   -   26,301,178 
                     
Operating expenses:                    
Sales and distribution  (1,450,561)  (14,817,435)  (13,477)  -   (16,281,473)
General and administrative  (463,390)  (4,261,934)  (1,554)  (59,439)  (4,786,316)
Listing expenses  -   -   -   (305,684)  (305,684)
Total operating expenses  (1,913,951)  (19,079,368)  (15,030)  (365,123)  (21,373,473)
                     
Operating profit  (495,504)  5,560,269   228,062   (365,123)  4,927,705 
                     
Other income (expenses):                    
Interest expense  (54,783)  (32,955)  (168,316)  -   (256,054)
Interest income  150   5,864   133   -   6,146 
Government subsidies  10,443   3,115   -   -   13,558 
Foreign exchange gain(loss), net  (7,530)  236,097   (574)  (406)  227,588 
Net gain from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring              (1,460,543)  (1,460,543)
Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing  -   133,960   -   (133,960)  - 
Scrap sofa sale income  -   115,186   -   -   115,186 
Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments      581,878           581,878 
Sundry income (expense)  (21,610)  115,405   -   -   93,795 
Total other income (expenses), net  (73,331)  1,158,551   (168,757)  (1,594,908)  (678,446)
                     
Income before income expense  (568,835)  6,718,819   59,306   (1,960,031)  4,249,259 
Income tax expense  -   (1,104,708)  (10,082)  -   (1,114,791)
                     
Segment income (loss) $(568,835) $5,614,111  $49,224  $(1,960,031) $3,134,468 
                     


HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
    
  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2024  2025 
       
Net cash provided by operating activities $1,978,988  $4,082,057 
Net cash used in investing activities  (490,681)  (572,112)
Net cash used in financing activities  239,631   (7,445,963)
Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents  44,596   826,321 
   1,772,534   (3,109,697)
BEGINNING OF PERIOD  22,624,972   24,860,621 
         
END OF PERIOD $24,397,506  $21,750,924 



