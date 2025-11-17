HomesToLife Reports 71% Increase in Net Profit to US$13.1 Million for 9M 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM) (“HomesToLife” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based home furniture company with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“9M 2025”) and the third quarter of 2025 (“Q3 2025”).
“Our consistent performance demonstrates the resilience of our diversified export model and disciplined cost control,” said Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife. “As we approach the year-end peak season, we are well-positioned to capitalize on seasonal demand while sustaining long-term growth through our key markets.”
|Selected Financial Highlights
|9M 2024
|9M 2025
|Change
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2025
|Change
|US$’000
|US$’000
|(%)
|US$’000
|US$’000
|(%)
|Net revenue
|238,964
|275,078
|15
|%
|82,652
|94,302
|14
|%
|Export
|223,553
|254,909
|14
|%
|75,296
|86,900
|15
|%
|Retail
|2,943
|5,687
|93
|%
|940
|2,305
|145
|%
|Leather
|12,468
|14,482
|16
|%
|6,416
|5,097
|(21
|)%
|By geographical
|238,964
|275,078
|15
|%
|82,652
|94,302
|14
|%
|Asia Pacific
|70,338
|75,137
|7
|%
|27,478
|26,454
|(4
|)%
|Europe
|137,862
|165,942
|20
|%
|43,429
|55,953
|29
|%
|North America
|30,763
|33,999
|11
|%
|11,744
|11,895
|1
|%
|Gross profit
|60,881
|76,134
|25
|%
|18,945
|26,302
|39
|%
|Gross margin (%)
|25.5
|%
|27.7
|%
|25
|%
|22.9
|%
|27.9
|%
|39
|%
|Operating expenses
|52,576
|62,158
|18
|%
|18,062
|21,373
|18
|%
|Selling expenses
|39,651
|47,374
|19
|%
|13,425
|16,281
|21
|%
|General and Administrative
|12,439
|13,812
|11
|%
|4,460
|4,786
|7
|%
|Listing expenses
|487
|972
|100
|%
|176
|306
|73
|%
|Income from operations
|8,305
|13,976
|68
|%
|884
|4,929
|458
|%
|Net income
|7,679
|13,159
|71
|%
|2,313
|3,134
|36
|%
|Earnings per share (Basic and diluted)
|0.09
|0.15
|67
|%
|0.03
|0.03
|-
Financial results for 9M 2025, 9M2024, Q3 2025 and Q4 2024, unless otherwise stated, reflect the inclusion of HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. because of the acquisition of 100% of equity interests in HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. completed on 19 May 2025.
9M 2025 Performance
The Company reported net revenue of $275.0 million in 9M 2025, a 15% increase from revenue of $238.9 million in the same period in 2024, driven by stronger export sales across Europe, which increased 20% and North America, which increased 11%.
Gross profit rose 25% to $76.1 million, compared to $60.8 million in 9M 2024 results, in line with the higher revenue. Gross margin improved by 2.2 percentage points to 27.7% in 9M 2025, compared to 25.5% in 9M 2024.
In 9M 2025, total operating expenses rose 18% year-over-year to $62.1 million, driven by a 19% increase in selling expenses to $47.3 million. The higher selling expenses were driven mainly by an increase of $5.8 million in freight costs from the Suez Canal disruption, $1.3 million in start-up costs related to the South Korea retail acquisition, and higher warranty and commission expenses in line with increased sales activity.
General and administrative expenses rose 11% to $13.8 million in 9M 2025, mainly due to higher staff costs and expenses related to the Company’s Nasdaq listing.
The Company reported foreign exchange gains of $4.5 million in 9M 2025, up from $1.5 million in the same period in 2024, primarily due to favourable movements in British pound (GBP) and euro (EUR) receivables and the depreciation of Chinese renminbi (CNH)-denominated payables against the U.S. dollar during the period.
Net income for 9M 2025 rose 71% to $13.2 million, compared to a net profit of $7.7 million in 9M 2024, translating to earnings per share of $0.15, up from $0.09 per share, and annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 74%.
Q3 2025 Performance
The Company reported revenue of $94.3 million in Q3 2025, up 14% from $82.6 million a year ago, driven by stronger export sales across Europe, which increased 29%, and a $1.3 million contribution from the newly acquired Korea retail operations.
Gross profit increased 39% to $26.3 million, with gross margin improving to 27.9% from 22.9% in Q3 2025, reflecting higher export volumes and improved operating efficiency. Net income rose 36% to $3.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q3 2024, translating to earnings per share of $0.03.
Financial Position
As of September 30, 2025, the Company remained in a healthy financial position, with $21.8 million in cash and bank balances. Total borrowings stood at $10.1 million, comprising only of short-term trade financing to support higher working capital requirements from export growth. HomesToLife was in a net cash position of approximately $11.7 million, underpinned by positive operating cash flow.
Net cash generated from operating activities was $4.0 million in 9M 2025, in line with higher profit and disciplined working capital management.
Outlook
The Company maintains its guidance for FY2025 revenue to range between $360 million to $375 million.
The Company continues to maintain a robust liquidity position, with the goal of ensuring financial flexibility to support its strategic growth initiatives while meeting short-term operational and financing obligations.
About HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM)
HomesToLife Ltd is a global furniture company with two core divisions: a Consumer Retail Division with direct operations in Singapore and Korea, and a Wholesale & Trade Division.
Leveraging more than 50 years of heritage built by its founders, HTLM combines retail, distribution, and sourcing, supported by a diversified manufacturing network across China, Vietnam, and India.
In May 2025, HTLM strengthened its design, product development and merchandising function through the acquisition of HTL Marketing.
HTLM is fast expanding across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, leveraging long-standing supplier partnerships and a global presence to deliver scale, efficiency, and resilience.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.
Contacts
HomesToLife Ltd Contact:
6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-01/02
Marina Square, Singapore 039594
Email: Investor@homestolife.com
Investor Relations Inquiries:
Edelman Smithfield
Roger Ng, Senior Director
Jass Lim, Associate Director
HomesToLife@edelmansmithfield.com
|HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|As of
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,860,621
|$
|21,750,924
|Accounts receivables, net (including receivable from related parties of $1,907,637 and $928,951 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|66,928,602
|65,768,061
|Inventories, net
|8,032,089
|12,156,115
|Amounts due from related parties
|2,807,854
|4,832,655
|Deposit, prepayments and other receivables
|5,145,372
|6,973,080
|Total current assets
|107,774,538
|111,480,835
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|3,734,157
|4,272,173
|Right-of-use assets, net
|6,632,749
|6,075,192
|Deferred tax asset, net
|636,581
|681,779
|Total non-current assets
|11,003,487
|11,029,144
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|118,778,025
|$
|122,509,979
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,701,283
|$
|3,090,766
|Accounts payable, related parties
|72,724,799
|63,732,800
|Customer deposits
|853,626
|1,311,889
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|4,428,806
|6,689,131
|Short-term borrowings
|15,255,874
|10,127,464
|Amount due to related parties
|292,753
|-
|Lease liabilities
|2,100,281
|1,944,325
|Warranty liabilities
|2,095,842
|2,470,208
|Derivatives and hedging instruments
|-
|171,365
|Income tax liabilities
|2,467,506
|3,278,904
|Total current liabilities
|102,920,770
|92,816,853
|Long-term liabilities:
|Provision for reinstatement cost
|262,479
|320,463
|Lease liabilities
|4,883,321
|4,476,070
|Total long-term liabilities
|5,145,800
|4,796,533
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|108,066,570
|97,613,387
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Shareholders’ equity
|Ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 89,687,500 and 89,687,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024*
|8,969
|8,969
|Additional paid-in capital
|37,179,424
|37,179,424
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,686,896
|)
|(11,660,303
|)
|Accumulated losses
|(13,790,042
|)
|(631,498
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|10,711,455
|24,896,592
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|118,778,025
|$
|122,509,979
* The share amounts are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition.
|HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|For the three months ended
September 30,
|Nine Months ended
September 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Revenues, net
|$
|82,651,838
|$
|94,302,780
|$
|238,963,947
|$
|275,077,583
|Cost of goods sold
|(63,706,782
|)
|(68,001,603
|)
|(178,082,934
|)
|(198,943,862
|)
|Gross profit
|18,945,056
|26,301,177
|60,881,013
|76,133,721
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution expenses
|(13,424,877
|)
|(16,281,473
|)
|(39,651,095
|)
|(47,373,583
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(4,460,458
|)
|(4,786,316
|)
|(12,438,689
|)
|(13,812,247
|)
|Listing expenses
|(176,193
|)
|(305,684
|)
|(486,695
|)
|(971,705
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(18,061,528
|)
|(21,373,473
|)
|(52,576,479
|)
|(62,157,535
|)
|Income from operations
|883,528
|4,927,704
|8,304,534
|13,976,186
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(364,499
|)
|(256,054
|)
|(751,762
|)
|(986,426
|)
|Interest income
|19,502
|6,147
|114,542
|22,394
|Government subsidies
|5,191
|13,558
|26,423
|30,508
|Foreign exchange gain, net
|969,693
|227,588
|1,502,602
|4,521,221
|Net loss from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring
|-
|(1,460,543
|)
|-
|-
|Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing
|-
|-
|-
|(1,261,560
|)
|Scrap sofa sale income
|139,342
|115,186
|442,795
|338,449
|Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments
|1,060,339
|581,878
|(4,502
|)
|(171,365
|)
|Sundry income
|13,434
|93,795
|95,250
|133,199
|Total other (expense) income, net
|1,843,002
|(678,445
|)
|1,425,348
|2,626,420
|Income before income taxes
|2,726,530
|4,249,260
|9,729,8812
|16,602,606
|Income tax expense
|(413,481
|)
|(1,114,790
|)
|(2,051,217
|)
|(3,444,062
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|2,313,049
|$
|3,134,470
|$
|7,678,665
|$
|13,158,544
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|– Foreign currency translation adjustments
|1,667,852
|(341,582
|)
|18,859
|1,026,593
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|$
|3,980,901
|$
|2,792,887
|$
|7,697,524
|$
|14,185,137
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares:
|Basic and diluted *
|88,250,000
|89,687,500
|88,250,000
|89,687,500
|EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.15
* The share amounts and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition.
|HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024
|Retails Sales
|Export Sales
|Leather Trading
|Corporate and unallocated
|Total
|Revenues, net
|From third party
|$
|2,943,113
|$
|221,799,412
|$
|1,747,259
|$
|-
|$
|226,489,784
|From related parties
|-
|1,753,267
|10,720,896
|-
|12,474,163
|2,943,113
|223,552,679
|12,468,155
|-
|238,963,947
|Cost of goods sold
|(1,132,601
|)
|(164,908,845
|)
|(12,041,488
|)
|-
|(178,082,934
|)
|Gross profit
|1,810,512
|58,643,834
|426,667
|-
|60,881,013
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution
|(1,999,806
|)
|(37,482,942
|)
|(168,347
|)
|-
|(39,651,095
|)
|General and administrative
|(1,137,316
|)
|(11,190,881
|)
|(5,024
|)
|(105,468
|)
|(12,438,689
|)
|Listing expenses
|-
|-
|(486,695
|)
|(486,695
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(3,137,122
|)
|(48,673,823
|)
|(173,371
|)
|(592,163
|)
|(52,576,479
|)
|Operating profit
|(1,326,610
|)
|9,970,011
|253,296
|(592,163
|)
|8,304,534
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expense
|(149,919
|)
|(327,704
|)
|(274,139
|)
|-
|(751,762
|)
|Interest income
|-
|114,211
|331
|-
|114,542
|Government subsidies
|15,549
|10,874
|-
|-
|26,423
|Foreign exchange gain, net
|5,086
|1,511,993
|5,852
|(20,329
|)
|1,502,602
|Scrap sofa sale income
|-
|442,795
|-
|-
|442,795
|Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments
|(4,502
|)
|(4,502
|)
|Sundry income (expense)
|78,401
|16,839
|10
|-
|95,250
|Total other income (expenses), net
|(50,883
|)
|1,764,506
|(267,946
|)
|(20,329
|)
|1,425,348
|Income before income expense
|(1,377,493
|)
|11,734,517
|(14,650
|)
|(612,492
|)
|9,729,882
|Income tax expense
|-
|(2,053,707
|)
|2,490
|-
|(2,051,217
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|(1,377,493
|)
|$
|9,680,810
|$
|(12,160
|)
|$
|(612,492
|)
|$
|7,678,665
|HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|Retails Sales
|Export Sales
|Leather Trading
|Corporate and unallocated
|Total
|Revenues, net
|From third party
|$
|5,687,313
|$
|252,646,787
|$
|276,399
|$
|-
|$
|258,610,499
|From related parties
|-
|2,262,235
|14,204,849
|-
|16,467,084
|5,687,313
|254,909,022
|14,481,248
|-
|275,077,583
|Cost of goods sold
|(2,288,086
|)
|(182,786,468
|)
|(13,869,308
|)
|-
|(198,943,862
|)
|Gross profit
|3,399,227
|72,122,554
|611,940
|-
|76,133,721
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution
|(3,855,251
|)
|(43,452,195
|)
|(66,137
|)
|-
|(47,373,583
|)
|General and administrative
|(1,370,357
|)
|(12,361,842
|)
|(4,579
|)
|(75,469
|)
|(13,812,247
|)
|Listing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(971,705
|)
|(971,705
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(5,225,608
|)
|(55,814,037
|)
|(70,716
|)
|(1,047,174
|)
|(62,157,535
|)
|Operating profit
|(1,826,381
|)
|16,308,517
|541,224
|(1,047,174
|)
|13,976,186
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expense
|(179,966
|)
|(427,378
|)
|(379,082
|)
|-
|(986,426
|)
|Interest income
|280
|21,810
|303
|-
|22,394
|Government subsidies
|22,681
|7,827
|-
|-
|30,508
|Foreign exchange gain, net
|(17,177
|)
|4,528,164
|5,641
|4,593
|4,521,221
|Net gain from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring
|-
|-
|Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing
|-
|-
|-
|(1,261,560
|)
|(1,261,560
|)
|Scrap sofa sale income
|-
|338,449
|-
|-
|338,449
|Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments
|(171,365
|)
|(171,365
|)
|Sundry income (expense)
|56,674
|136,955
|7
|(60,438
|)
|133,199
|Total other income (expenses), net
|(117,507
|)
|4,434,462
|(373,131
|)
|(1,317,405
|)
|2,626,420
|Income before income expense
|(1,943,888
|)
|20,742,979
|168,093
|(2,364,578
|)
|16,602,606
|Income tax expense
|-
|(3,415,486
|)
|(28,576
|)
|-
|(3,444,062
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|(1,943,888
|)
|$
|17,327,493
|$
|139,517
|$
|(2,364,578
|)
|$
|13,158,544
|For the three months ended September 30,2024
|Retails Sales
|Export
Sales
|Leather Trading
|Corporate and unallocated
|Total
|Revenues, net
|From third party
|$
|939,764
|$
|74,315,333
|$
|773,076
|$
|-
|$
|76,028,172
|From related parties
|-
|980,252
|5,643,414
|-
|6,623,666
|939,764
|75,295,585
|6,416,490
|-
|82,651,838
|Cost of goods sold
|(355,795
|)
|(57,088,707
|)
|(6,262,280
|)
|-
|(63,706,782
|)
|Gross profit
|583,969
|18,206,878
|154,209
|-
|18,945,056
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution
|(636,847
|)
|(12,728,041
|)
|(59,989
|)
|-
|(13,424,877
|)
|General and administrative
|(521,104
|)
|(3,928,371
|)
|(1,471
|)
|(9,513
|)
|(4,460,458
|)
|Listing expenses
|-
|-
|(176,193
|)
|(176,193
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(1,157,951
|)
|(16,656,412
|)
|(61,460
|)
|(185,706
|)
|(18,061,528
|)
|Operating profit
|(573,982
|)
|1,550,466
|92,750
|(185,706
|)
|883,528
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expense
|(56,573
|)
|(184,592
|)
|(123,333
|)
|-
|(364,499
|)
|Interest income
|-
|19,350
|153
|-
|19,502
|Government subsidies
|1,860
|3,331
|-
|-
|5,191
|Foreign exchange gain(loss), net
|5,609
|979,224
|3,676
|(18,816
|)
|969,693
|Scrap sofa sale income
|-
|139,342
|-
|-
|139,342
|Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments
|1,060,339
|1,060,339
|Sundry income (expense)
|51,257
|(37,830
|)
|7
|-
|13,434
|Total other income (expenses), net
|2,152
|1,979,164
|(119,498
|)
|(18,816
|)
|1,843,002
|Income before income expense
|(571,829
|)
|3,529,631
|(26,749
|)
|(204,522
|)
|2,726,530
|Income tax expense
|-
|(418,029
|)
|4,547
|-
|(413,481
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|(571,829
|)
|$
|3,111,602
|$
|(22,202
|)
|$
|(204,522
|)
|$
|2,313,049
|For the three months ended September 30,2025
|Retails Sales
|Export Sales
|Leather Trading
|Corporate and unallocated
|Total
|Revenues, net
|From third party
|$
|2,305,039
|$
|86,187,600
|$
|0
|$
|-
|$
|88,492,639
|From related parties
|-
|712,212
|5,097,930
|-
|5,810,141
|2,305,039
|86,899,810
|5,097,930
|-
|94,302,781
|Cost of goods sold
|(886,592
|)
|(62,260,173
|)
|(4,854,837
|)
|-
|(68,001,602
|)
|Gross profit
|1,418,447
|24,639,638
|243,092
|-
|26,301,178
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and distribution
|(1,450,561
|)
|(14,817,435
|)
|(13,477
|)
|-
|(16,281,473
|)
|General and administrative
|(463,390
|)
|(4,261,934
|)
|(1,554
|)
|(59,439
|)
|(4,786,316
|)
|Listing expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(305,684
|)
|(305,684
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(1,913,951
|)
|(19,079,368
|)
|(15,030
|)
|(365,123
|)
|(21,373,473
|)
|Operating profit
|(495,504
|)
|5,560,269
|228,062
|(365,123
|)
|4,927,705
|Other income (expenses):
|Interest expense
|(54,783
|)
|(32,955
|)
|(168,316
|)
|-
|(256,054
|)
|Interest income
|150
|5,864
|133
|-
|6,146
|Government subsidies
|10,443
|3,115
|-
|-
|13,558
|Foreign exchange gain(loss), net
|(7,530
|)
|236,097
|(574
|)
|(406
|)
|227,588
|Net gain from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring
|(1,460,543
|)
|(1,460,543
|)
|Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing
|-
|133,960
|-
|(133,960
|)
|-
|Scrap sofa sale income
|-
|115,186
|-
|-
|115,186
|Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments
|581,878
|581,878
|Sundry income (expense)
|(21,610
|)
|115,405
|-
|-
|93,795
|Total other income (expenses), net
|(73,331
|)
|1,158,551
|(168,757
|)
|(1,594,908
|)
|(678,446
|)
|Income before income expense
|(568,835
|)
|6,718,819
|59,306
|(1,960,031
|)
|4,249,259
|Income tax expense
|-
|(1,104,708
|)
|(10,082
|)
|-
|(1,114,791
|)
|Segment income (loss)
|$
|(568,835
|)
|$
|5,614,111
|$
|49,224
|$
|(1,960,031
|)
|$
|3,134,468
|HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2024
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|1,978,988
|$
|4,082,057
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(490,681
|)
|(572,112
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|239,631
|(7,445,963
|)
|Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|44,596
|826,321
|1,772,534
|(3,109,697
|)
|BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|22,624,972
|24,860,621
|END OF PERIOD
|$
|24,397,506
|$
|21,750,924