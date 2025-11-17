HomesToLife Reports 71% Increase in Net Profit to US$13.1 Million for 9M 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM) (“HomesToLife” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based home furniture company with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“9M 2025”) and the third quarter of 2025 (“Q3 2025”).

“Our consistent performance demonstrates the resilience of our diversified export model and disciplined cost control,” said Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife. “As we approach the year-end peak season, we are well-positioned to capitalize on seasonal demand while sustaining long-term growth through our key markets.”

Selected Financial Highlights 9M 2024 9M 2025 Change Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change US$’000 US$’000 (%) US$’000 US$’000 (%) Net revenue 238,964 275,078 15 % 82,652 94,302 14 % Export 223,553 254,909 14 % 75,296 86,900 15 % Retail 2,943 5,687 93 % 940 2,305 145 % Leather 12,468 14,482 16 % 6,416 5,097 (21 )% By geographical 238,964 275,078 15 % 82,652 94,302 14 % Asia Pacific 70,338 75,137 7 % 27,478 26,454 (4 )% Europe 137,862 165,942 20 % 43,429 55,953 29 % North America 30,763 33,999 11 % 11,744 11,895 1 % Gross profit 60,881 76,134 25 % 18,945 26,302 39 % Gross margin (%) 25.5 % 27.7 % 25 % 22.9 % 27.9 % 39 % Operating expenses 52,576 62,158 18 % 18,062 21,373 18 % Selling expenses 39,651 47,374 19 % 13,425 16,281 21 % General and Administrative 12,439 13,812 11 % 4,460 4,786 7 % Listing expenses 487 972 100 % 176 306 73 % Income from operations 8,305 13,976 68 % 884 4,929 458 % Net income 7,679 13,159 71 % 2,313 3,134 36 % Earnings per share (Basic and diluted) 0.09 0.15 67 % 0.03 0.03 -

Financial results for 9M 2025, 9M2024, Q3 2025 and Q4 2024, unless otherwise stated, reflect the inclusion of HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. because of the acquisition of 100% of equity interests in HTL Marketing Pte. Ltd. completed on 19 May 2025.

9M 2025 Performance

The Company reported net revenue of $275.0 million in 9M 2025, a 15% increase from revenue of $238.9 million in the same period in 2024, driven by stronger export sales across Europe, which increased 20% and North America, which increased 11%.

Gross profit rose 25% to $76.1 million, compared to $60.8 million in 9M 2024 results, in line with the higher revenue. Gross margin improved by 2.2 percentage points to 27.7% in 9M 2025, compared to 25.5% in 9M 2024.

In 9M 2025, total operating expenses rose 18% year-over-year to $62.1 million, driven by a 19% increase in selling expenses to $47.3 million. The higher selling expenses were driven mainly by an increase of $5.8 million in freight costs from the Suez Canal disruption, $1.3 million in start-up costs related to the South Korea retail acquisition, and higher warranty and commission expenses in line with increased sales activity.

General and administrative expenses rose 11% to $13.8 million in 9M 2025, mainly due to higher staff costs and expenses related to the Company’s Nasdaq listing.

The Company reported foreign exchange gains of $4.5 million in 9M 2025, up from $1.5 million in the same period in 2024, primarily due to favourable movements in British pound (GBP) and euro (EUR) receivables and the depreciation of Chinese renminbi (CNH)-denominated payables against the U.S. dollar during the period.

Net income for 9M 2025 rose 71% to $13.2 million, compared to a net profit of $7.7 million in 9M 2024, translating to earnings per share of $0.15, up from $0.09 per share, and annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) was 74%.

Q3 2025 Performance

The Company reported revenue of $94.3 million in Q3 2025, up 14% from $82.6 million a year ago, driven by stronger export sales across Europe, which increased 29%, and a $1.3 million contribution from the newly acquired Korea retail operations.

Gross profit increased 39% to $26.3 million, with gross margin improving to 27.9% from 22.9% in Q3 2025, reflecting higher export volumes and improved operating efficiency. Net income rose 36% to $3.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q3 2024, translating to earnings per share of $0.03.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2025, the Company remained in a healthy financial position, with $21.8 million in cash and bank balances. Total borrowings stood at $10.1 million, comprising only of short-term trade financing to support higher working capital requirements from export growth. HomesToLife was in a net cash position of approximately $11.7 million, underpinned by positive operating cash flow.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $4.0 million in 9M 2025, in line with higher profit and disciplined working capital management.

Outlook

The Company maintains its guidance for FY2025 revenue to range between $360 million to $375 million.

The Company continues to maintain a robust liquidity position, with the goal of ensuring financial flexibility to support its strategic growth initiatives while meeting short-term operational and financing obligations.

About HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM)

HomesToLife Ltd is a global furniture company with two core divisions: a Consumer Retail Division with direct operations in Singapore and Korea, and a Wholesale & Trade Division.

Leveraging more than 50 years of heritage built by its founders, HTLM combines retail, distribution, and sourcing, supported by a diversified manufacturing network across China, Vietnam, and India.

In May 2025, HTLM strengthened its design, product development and merchandising function through the acquisition of HTL Marketing.

HTLM is fast expanding across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, leveraging long-standing supplier partnerships and a global presence to deliver scale, efficiency, and resilience.

HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,860,621 $ 21,750,924 Accounts receivables, net (including receivable from related parties of $1,907,637 and $928,951 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 66,928,602 65,768,061 Inventories, net 8,032,089 12,156,115 Amounts due from related parties 2,807,854 4,832,655 Deposit, prepayments and other receivables 5,145,372 6,973,080 Total current assets 107,774,538 111,480,835 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 3,734,157 4,272,173 Right-of-use assets, net 6,632,749 6,075,192 Deferred tax asset, net 636,581 681,779 Total non-current assets 11,003,487 11,029,144 TOTAL ASSETS $ 118,778,025 $ 122,509,979 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,701,283 $ 3,090,766 Accounts payable, related parties 72,724,799 63,732,800 Customer deposits 853,626 1,311,889 Accrued liabilities and other payables 4,428,806 6,689,131 Short-term borrowings 15,255,874 10,127,464 Amount due to related parties 292,753 - Lease liabilities 2,100,281 1,944,325 Warranty liabilities 2,095,842 2,470,208 Derivatives and hedging instruments - 171,365 Income tax liabilities 2,467,506 3,278,904 Total current liabilities 102,920,770 92,816,853 Long-term liabilities: Provision for reinstatement cost 262,479 320,463 Lease liabilities 4,883,321 4,476,070 Total long-term liabilities 5,145,800 4,796,533 TOTAL LIABILITIES 108,066,570 97,613,387 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity Ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 89,687,500 and 89,687,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024* 8,969 8,969 Additional paid-in capital 37,179,424 37,179,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,686,896 ) (11,660,303 ) Accumulated losses (13,790,042 ) (631,498 ) Total shareholders’ equity 10,711,455 24,896,592 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 118,778,025 $ 122,509,979

* The share amounts are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition.





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) For the three months ended

September 30, Nine Months ended

September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues, net $ 82,651,838 $ 94,302,780 $ 238,963,947 $ 275,077,583 Cost of goods sold (63,706,782 ) (68,001,603 ) (178,082,934 ) (198,943,862 ) Gross profit 18,945,056 26,301,177 60,881,013 76,133,721 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution expenses (13,424,877 ) (16,281,473 ) (39,651,095 ) (47,373,583 ) General and administrative expenses (4,460,458 ) (4,786,316 ) (12,438,689 ) (13,812,247 ) Listing expenses (176,193 ) (305,684 ) (486,695 ) (971,705 ) Total operating expenses (18,061,528 ) (21,373,473 ) (52,576,479 ) (62,157,535 ) Income from operations 883,528 4,927,704 8,304,534 13,976,186 Other income (expense): Interest expense (364,499 ) (256,054 ) (751,762 ) (986,426 ) Interest income 19,502 6,147 114,542 22,394 Government subsidies 5,191 13,558 26,423 30,508 Foreign exchange gain, net 969,693 227,588 1,502,602 4,521,221 Net loss from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring - (1,460,543 ) - - Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing - - - (1,261,560 ) Scrap sofa sale income 139,342 115,186 442,795 338,449 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments 1,060,339 581,878 (4,502 ) (171,365 ) Sundry income 13,434 93,795 95,250 133,199 Total other (expense) income, net 1,843,002 (678,445 ) 1,425,348 2,626,420 Income before income taxes 2,726,530 4,249,260 9,729,8812 16,602,606 Income tax expense (413,481 ) (1,114,790 ) (2,051,217 ) (3,444,062 ) NET INCOME $ 2,313,049 $ 3,134,470 $ 7,678,665 $ 13,158,544 Other comprehensive income (loss): – Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,667,852 (341,582 ) 18,859 1,026,593 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 3,980,901 $ 2,792,887 $ 7,697,524 $ 14,185,137 Weighted average number of ordinary shares: Basic and diluted * 88,250,000 89,687,500 88,250,000 89,687,500 EARNINGS PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.15

* The share amounts and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis, giving the effect from the completion of common control acquisition.

HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Retails Sales Export Sales Leather Trading Corporate and unallocated Total Revenues, net From third party $ 2,943,113 $ 221,799,412 $ 1,747,259 $ - $ 226,489,784 From related parties - 1,753,267 10,720,896 - 12,474,163 2,943,113 223,552,679 12,468,155 - 238,963,947 Cost of goods sold (1,132,601 ) (164,908,845 ) (12,041,488 ) - (178,082,934 ) Gross profit 1,810,512 58,643,834 426,667 - 60,881,013 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution (1,999,806 ) (37,482,942 ) (168,347 ) - (39,651,095 ) General and administrative (1,137,316 ) (11,190,881 ) (5,024 ) (105,468 ) (12,438,689 ) Listing expenses - - (486,695 ) (486,695 ) Total operating expenses (3,137,122 ) (48,673,823 ) (173,371 ) (592,163 ) (52,576,479 ) Operating profit (1,326,610 ) 9,970,011 253,296 (592,163 ) 8,304,534 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (149,919 ) (327,704 ) (274,139 ) - (751,762 ) Interest income - 114,211 331 - 114,542 Government subsidies 15,549 10,874 - - 26,423 Foreign exchange gain, net 5,086 1,511,993 5,852 (20,329 ) 1,502,602 Scrap sofa sale income - 442,795 - - 442,795 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments (4,502 ) (4,502 ) Sundry income (expense) 78,401 16,839 10 - 95,250 Total other income (expenses), net (50,883 ) 1,764,506 (267,946 ) (20,329 ) 1,425,348 Income before income expense (1,377,493 ) 11,734,517 (14,650 ) (612,492 ) 9,729,882 Income tax expense - (2,053,707 ) 2,490 - (2,051,217 ) Segment income (loss) $ (1,377,493 ) $ 9,680,810 $ (12,160 ) $ (612,492 ) $ 7,678,665





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME – SEGMENT REPORTING

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Retails Sales Export Sales Leather Trading Corporate and unallocated Total Revenues, net From third party $ 5,687,313 $ 252,646,787 $ 276,399 $ - $ 258,610,499 From related parties - 2,262,235 14,204,849 - 16,467,084 5,687,313 254,909,022 14,481,248 - 275,077,583 Cost of goods sold (2,288,086 ) (182,786,468 ) (13,869,308 ) - (198,943,862 ) Gross profit 3,399,227 72,122,554 611,940 - 76,133,721 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution (3,855,251 ) (43,452,195 ) (66,137 ) - (47,373,583 ) General and administrative (1,370,357 ) (12,361,842 ) (4,579 ) (75,469 ) (13,812,247 ) Listing expenses - - - (971,705 ) (971,705 ) Total operating expenses (5,225,608 ) (55,814,037 ) (70,716 ) (1,047,174 ) (62,157,535 ) Operating profit (1,826,381 ) 16,308,517 541,224 (1,047,174 ) 13,976,186 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (179,966 ) (427,378 ) (379,082 ) - (986,426 ) Interest income 280 21,810 303 - 22,394 Government subsidies 22,681 7,827 - - 30,508 Foreign exchange gain, net (17,177 ) 4,528,164 5,641 4,593 4,521,221 Net gain from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring - - Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing - - - (1,261,560 ) (1,261,560 ) Scrap sofa sale income - 338,449 - - 338,449 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments (171,365 ) (171,365 ) Sundry income (expense) 56,674 136,955 7 (60,438 ) 133,199 Total other income (expenses), net (117,507 ) 4,434,462 (373,131 ) (1,317,405 ) 2,626,420 Income before income expense (1,943,888 ) 20,742,979 168,093 (2,364,578 ) 16,602,606 Income tax expense - (3,415,486 ) (28,576 ) - (3,444,062 ) Segment income (loss) $ (1,943,888 ) $ 17,327,493 $ 139,517 $ (2,364,578 ) $ 13,158,544





For the three months ended September 30,2024 Retails Sales Export

Sales Leather Trading Corporate and unallocated Total Revenues, net From third party $ 939,764 $ 74,315,333 $ 773,076 $ - $ 76,028,172 From related parties - 980,252 5,643,414 - 6,623,666 939,764 75,295,585 6,416,490 - 82,651,838 Cost of goods sold (355,795 ) (57,088,707 ) (6,262,280 ) - (63,706,782 ) Gross profit 583,969 18,206,878 154,209 - 18,945,056 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution (636,847 ) (12,728,041 ) (59,989 ) - (13,424,877 ) General and administrative (521,104 ) (3,928,371 ) (1,471 ) (9,513 ) (4,460,458 ) Listing expenses - - (176,193 ) (176,193 ) Total operating expenses (1,157,951 ) (16,656,412 ) (61,460 ) (185,706 ) (18,061,528 ) Operating profit (573,982 ) 1,550,466 92,750 (185,706 ) 883,528 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (56,573 ) (184,592 ) (123,333 ) - (364,499 ) Interest income - 19,350 153 - 19,502 Government subsidies 1,860 3,331 - - 5,191 Foreign exchange gain(loss), net 5,609 979,224 3,676 (18,816 ) 969,693 Scrap sofa sale income - 139,342 - - 139,342 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments 1,060,339 1,060,339 Sundry income (expense) 51,257 (37,830 ) 7 - 13,434 Total other income (expenses), net 2,152 1,979,164 (119,498 ) (18,816 ) 1,843,002 Income before income expense (571,829 ) 3,529,631 (26,749 ) (204,522 ) 2,726,530 Income tax expense - (418,029 ) 4,547 - (413,481 ) Segment income (loss) $ (571,829 ) $ 3,111,602 $ (22,202 ) $ (204,522 ) $ 2,313,049

For the three months ended September 30,2025 Retails Sales Export Sales Leather Trading Corporate and unallocated Total Revenues, net From third party $ 2,305,039 $ 86,187,600 $ 0 $ - $ 88,492,639 From related parties - 712,212 5,097,930 - 5,810,141 2,305,039 86,899,810 5,097,930 - 94,302,781 Cost of goods sold (886,592 ) (62,260,173 ) (4,854,837 ) - (68,001,602 ) Gross profit 1,418,447 24,639,638 243,092 - 26,301,178 Operating expenses: Sales and distribution (1,450,561 ) (14,817,435 ) (13,477 ) - (16,281,473 ) General and administrative (463,390 ) (4,261,934 ) (1,554 ) (59,439 ) (4,786,316 ) Listing expenses - - - (305,684 ) (305,684 ) Total operating expenses (1,913,951 ) (19,079,368 ) (15,030 ) (365,123 ) (21,373,473 ) Operating profit (495,504 ) 5,560,269 228,062 (365,123 ) 4,927,705 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (54,783 ) (32,955 ) (168,316 ) - (256,054 ) Interest income 150 5,864 133 - 6,146 Government subsidies 10,443 3,115 - - 13,558 Foreign exchange gain(loss), net (7,530 ) 236,097 (574 ) (406 ) 227,588 Net gain from forgiveness of related parties debt restructuring (1,460,543 ) (1,460,543 ) Professional fees on acquisition of HTL Marketing - 133,960 - (133,960 ) - Scrap sofa sale income - 115,186 - - 115,186 Change in fair value of derivatives and hedging instruments 581,878 581,878 Sundry income (expense) (21,610 ) 115,405 - - 93,795 Total other income (expenses), net (73,331 ) 1,158,551 (168,757 ) (1,594,908 ) (678,446 ) Income before income expense (568,835 ) 6,718,819 59,306 (1,960,031 ) 4,249,259 Income tax expense - (1,104,708 ) (10,082 ) - (1,114,791 ) Segment income (loss) $ (568,835 ) $ 5,614,111 $ 49,224 $ (1,960,031 ) $ 3,134,468





HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,978,988 $ 4,082,057 Net cash used in investing activities (490,681 ) (572,112 ) Net cash used in financing activities 239,631 (7,445,963 ) Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 44,596 826,321 1,772,534 (3,109,697 ) BEGINNING OF PERIOD 22,624,972 24,860,621 END OF PERIOD $ 24,397,506 $ 21,750,924



