Metagenomi to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX) (the “Company”), an in vivo genome editing company capitalizing on its proprietary technologies to create curative genetic medicines for patients, today announced that Jian Irish, Ph.D., M.B.A, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metagenomi, will be presenting at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. GMT.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at https://ir.metagenomi.co/ and a replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi is an in vivo genome editing company capitalizing on its proprietary technologies to create curative genetic medicines for patients. The Company was founded on the science of metagenomics, the study of genetic materials recovered from the natural environment, to discover and develop a suite of novel editing tools potentially capable of correcting any type of genetic mutation found anywhere in the human genome. The Company focuses on high value programs in disease indications with well-understood biology and clearly defined clinical development and regulatory pathways. Going forward, the Company intends to continue to expand its pipeline by leveraging its proprietary genetic editing capabilities in site specific deletion, integration and correction.

MGX-001, the Company’s lead, wholly-owned development program in hemophilia A, has demonstrated a preclinical profile potentially competitive with best-in-class treatment options, including targeted genome editing and durable gene expression in a one-time treatment. MGX-001 is designed to provide curative, life-long protection from bleeding events and joint damage in adults and children with hemophilia A. The Company is also currently pursuing other secreted protein deficiencies leveraging the MGX-001 site-specific genome integration system and partnered assets targeting cardiometabolic diseases. For more information, please visit https://metagenomi.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

