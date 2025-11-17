LifeMD® to Offer Market-Leading Pricing for GLP-1 Medications Wegovy® and Ozempic® in Continued Collaboration with Novo Nordisk

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services and pharmacy, today announced a new, lower cash-pay price for GLP-1 medications, Wegovy® and Ozempic®, made possible through its ongoing collaboration with Novo Nordisk. LifeMD will now offer the 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg doses at $199 per month—the lowest cash-pay pricing available nationwide—for two fills for new patients. The offering is designed to support patients who pay out of pocket.

These medications are available through the LifeMD Weight Management Program, which provides comprehensive support including virtual consultations with LifeMD’s dedicated clinical team, access to diagnostic testing, secure messaging through a personalized patient portal, and educational resources on diet and lifestyle changes that are important for sustained weight loss and metabolic health.

This update follows recent national efforts to improve affordability and access to GLP-1 therapies, including initiatives led by the White House and leading pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. As these developments continue to shape the market, LifeMD’s infrastructure, partnerships, and virtual care model position the company as a key player in supporting patients seeking clinically guided weight-loss care.

"We are proud to continue offering the most competitive cash-pay pricing for GLP-1 therapies in America," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. "Our goal remains the same: to maximize access to safe, FDA-approved medications through a frictionless virtual care experience that delivers long-term and sustainable weight loss and health benefits for our patients.”



LifeMD’s shift from compounded GLP-1s to direct partnerships with leading pharmaceutical manufacturers is central to its long-term growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to emerging regulatory and reimbursement frameworks and to meeting rising demand for authentic obesity and metabolic care medications.

"These policy shifts not only validate our strategic direction but also demonstrate our alignment with both market needs and the future of healthcare," added Anthony Puopolo, M.D., President, LifeMD Affiliated P.C.s. "As demand for obesity and metabolic care continues to rise, LifeMD is exceptionally well positioned to deliver high-quality, affordable treatment options through a scalable, integrated virtual care platform."

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, mental health, and weight management. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to expand access to high-quality, affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com