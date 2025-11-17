Rackspace Technology Appoints Lata Varghese and Phani Kishore Burre to Senior Leadership Roles Driving Cloud and AI Transformation

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced the appointment of Lata Varghese as Senior Vice President of Business Transformation and Phani Kishore Burre, as Senior Vice President of Services and Delivery for the Public Cloud business unit.

Lata Varghese brings extensive leadership experience in technology services, CXO advisory and business transformation. At Cognizant, she managed global P&L responsibilities and spearheaded the incubation and growth of emerging technology consulting practices. Her domain expertise spans financial services, digital banking, payments, blockchain, and digital assets. Most recently, as Head of Solutions for the Americas at Randstad Digital, Lata played a key leadership role in the company’s transformation from an onsite-centric talent company to a global tech solutions firm.

Phani Kishore Burre joins Rackspace with more than two decades of experience driving IT transformation for Fortune 100 clients across retail, healthcare, financial services, and life sciences. At Brillio, he served as Managing Director and Global Practice Head for Digital Infrastructure, delivering significant growth and helping customers accelerate cloud adoption and modernization strategies. His leadership enabled Fortune 500 companies to integrate AI and Generative AI technologies into their digital transformation journeys.

“Customers are working through rapid change and want a partner that delivers speed, innovation, and certainty,” said Gajen Kandiah, CEO of Rackspace Technology. “Lata and Phani bring strong operating and delivery experience that fits where Rackspace is headed. They will focus on strengthening our operating model, improving execution, and turning AI and hybrid cloud into practical outcomes for our clients. With their leadership, Rackspace will advance its transformation and deliver value across core, cloud, and edge.”

