Jeffs’ Brands: Jeffs’ Brands Holdings Enters Into a Non-Binding MOU for an Exclusive Multi Continent Distribution Agreement of an Electromagnetic Imaging, AI Homeland Security Technology

The 3D, AI Powered Technology Screens 25,000 People Per Hour—Without Stopping Them

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that Jeffs’ Brands Holdings Inc., its’ wholly owned subsidiary (“Jeffs’ Brands Holdings” or the “Subsidiary”) has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Scanary Ltd. (“Scanary”), an Israeli deep-tech developer of 3D imaging, electromagnetic, AI-powered threat detection systems, which transaction would mark a strategic pivot into the global homeland-security sector.

According to the MOU, Scanary would grant Jeffs’ Brands Holdings, upon the entry into a definitive agreement, the right to market and distribute Scanary’s breakthrough AI-radar screening systems capable of scanning up to 25,000 people per hour in open spaces, without stopping anyone.

The system eliminates checkpoints and pat-downs, providing seamless, real-time threat detection in under two seconds using 3D imaging and AI that ignores phones, keys, and other harmless items. The system is built for airports, stadiums, transit hubs, and major events – exactly where demand for frictionless security is surging.

According to Global Market Insights report the security scanning equipment market size was valued at over USD 11.4 billion in 2022 with a volume of over 1,000 thousand units dispatched and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2023 and 2032.

Under the terms of the MOU, Scanary will grant the Subsidiary, subject to execution of a definitive agreement:

Exclusive distribution rights for the systems in Canada, Germany and the United Arab Emirates for an initial 24-month period, automatically renewable for an additional 24 months upon achieving a cumulative purchase target of 20 systems; and

In consideration for these exclusive rights, Jeffs’ Brands Holdings would agree to make a one-time payment of $1,000,000 to Scanary, payable in five equal monthly installments of $200,000, following the execution of the definitive agreement. Scanary would provide one free demo system upon entry into the agreement and technical support for pre-sales activities. The payment would be fully repayable to Jeffs’ Brands Holdings through periodic revenue payments of 10% of Scanary’s profits from sales outside the exclusive territories, which we believe creates a low-risk entry for the Company into this high-growth market.

The MOU also contemplates a corporate rebranding of Jeffs’ Brands Holdings, subject to any required corporate and regulatory approvals, to align with the new focus, pursuant to which it will change its name to “KeepZone Technologies Inc.”

As stated in the MOU, the parties intend to enter into a definitive agreement within 30 days, subject to the successful completion of due diligence by Jeffs’ Brands Holdings, which shall include customary closing conditions. There is no guarantee when or if the transaction will be completed. The MOU will automatically terminate upon the earlier of (i) the execution of definitive agreement with respect to the transaction or (ii) written notice of termination by either party. Either party may terminate the MOU upon written notice to the other party that it is terminating negotiations with respect to the transaction.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

