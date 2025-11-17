Cytokinetics Supports American Heart Association Initiative to Improve Care for People Living With Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

System of Care to Advance Care for the Most Commonly Inherited Heart Disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced its support of a three-year initiative led by the American Heart Association to address disparities in access to care, diagnosis, and treatment for people living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a chronic and often underdiagnosed heart disease that affects hundreds of thousands of individuals across the United States. As a supporter of this multi-stakeholder undertaking, Cytokinetics will contribute its longstanding commitment to the HCM community to help close prevailing gaps between evidence, guidelines, implementation, and equity in healthcare delivery for HCM.

“Too many patients living with HCM face a lack of awareness about their condition, delayed diagnoses, and limited access to specialty care,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to support the American Heart Association to advance a more standardized and comprehensive system of care. This important initiative aligns with our science and patient-centric company culture and reinforces our commitment to elevate the standard of care for those living with HCM.”

An estimated one in 500 people in the U.S. are living with HCM but many remain undiagnosed or untreated until acute symptoms occur. This underdiagnosis has led to inconsistent and fragmented systems of care. The American Heart Association initiative seeks to identify systemic barriers to improve HCM systems of care and improve how patients with HCM are identified, assessed, referred, and treated.

Cytokinetics’ support will build on a national effort to unify and elevate care for HCM patients by:

increasing the number of sites participating in a national HCM Registry powered by Get With The Guidelines ® ;

; broadening certification opportunities for referring centers and personnel to reach more communities and patients;

introducing patient support services at key HCM diagnosis and treatment centers; and

implementing a prospective pilot of the Association’s HCM detection algorithm designed to reduce underdiagnosis.

“Cytokinetics’ participation underscores the importance of working across sectors to advance heart health,” said Anjali Owens, M.D., co-chair of the American Heart Association’s HCM initiative. “HCM is often inconsistently managed, leading to delayed treatment, increased risk of complications and preventable death. With this added support, we will work to drive meaningful change that empowers patients, informs clinicians, and strengthens the care continuum for HCM.”

Cytokinetics has been at the forefront of HCM-related research and advocacy activities. In addition to its investigational therapies for HCM and other cardiovascular conditions, the company actively collaborates with patient advocacy organizations, clinicians, and policymakers to enhance disease awareness and improve care pathways.

To learn more about Cytokinetics’ commitment to the HCM community, visit www.cytokinetics.com. To learn more about the initiative, visit www.heart.org/HCMregistry.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), ulacamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Aficamten, omecamtiv mecarbil, ulacamten and CK-089 are investigational medicines. They have not been approved nor determined to be safe or efficacious for any disease state or any indication by FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

