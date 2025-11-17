Reelables Secures $10.4M in Series A Funding to Advance Active Smart Label Technology

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reelables, the first company to produce a printable active smart label for tracking cargo and inventory, announced today that it has raised a $10.4M Series A round with participation from Amigos Ventures, Moneta, Raptor Group, Silicon Labs, and Smooth Brain. The company will use the funds toward the growth of its engineering and operations teams, the advancement of smart label product development, and the expansion of manufacturing capacity to support accelerated market growth. Reelables grew more than 200 percent this year and plans to scale production to 100 million labels per year with this funding.

Reelables is the first to reach mass production of a new category of thin film, wireless active smart labels with flexible, coated batteries that can be printed using standard barcode printers and are fully disposable. Its leading products—paper-thin Bluetooth and 5G smart labels—automate supply chain visibility for logistics providers, retailers, and manufacturers by providing item-level location and inventory data without manual scanning with 100% accuracy. This active tracking capability provides operational visibility, reduces theft, loss and increases accountability. The smart labels, together with Reelables' software, provide supply chain visibility such as cargo locations, inventory across the supply chain, and temperature data for cold chain items and perishables.

Unlike other companies offering cellular tracking solutions that require pairing and barcode scanning with bulky devices, Reelables’ paper-thin 5G active smart label can be used as the shipping label printed from a thermal barcode printer. This makes it an ideal choice for logistics providers such as cargo forwarders and 3PLs who manage their own infrastructure, offering a low-cost, high-volume smart labeling option. For manufacturers and retailers without their own infrastructure, especially when shipping time-sensitive, high-value goods, such as consumer electronics, Reelables’ 5G labels ensure 100% accuracy, perfect for ensuring customers receive their products on time.

As Reelables aims to scale its global operations and expand product delivery, it has appointed Tom Carter as the new Chief Operating Officer. With over twenty years of experience, he has successfully launched and grown technology companies in IoT, SaaS, telecommunications, and AI for various organizations. Before joining Reelables, Tom was the Chief Technology Officer at AskPorter and Ostmodern and served as the Information & Systems Director at Drayson Technologies.

“The advanced manufacturing process of our active smart labels enables us to deliver scalable and cost-effective tracking solutions, empower our customers to achieve real-time supply chain visibility,” said David Stanton, co-founder of Reelables. “The new round of funding and support, combined with Carter’s expertise, will allow us to expand our production, improve partner engagement, and introduce new solutions for our customers currently under development.”

"Smart label technology is transforming supply chain transparency and empowering businesses with better data," said Ross Sabolcik, Senior Vice President of Product Lines at Silicon Labs. "Reelables' innovations have the potential to not only improve product tracking and efficiency but also foster greater trust and reliability across vital sectors like retail and pharma. Reelables has honed in on an exciting asset tracking market, which is expected to reach $88B by 2033.”



About Reelables

