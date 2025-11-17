Scope Technologies Corp. Achieves CyberSecure Canada Level 2 Certification, Advancing Its Leadership in Quantum-Resilient Security and Compliance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE | OTC: SCPCF | FSE: VN8) (“Scope Technologies” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved Level 2 Certification under the CyberSecure Canada program (CSCC), administered by Cyber Security Canada (CSC) and recognized by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

Building on its Level 1 certification earned in September 2025, this milestone demonstrates Scope’s continued advancement in verified cybersecurity maturity. The Level 2 Certification, combined with the Company’s team of CSP-accredited professionals, enables Scope Technologies to engage government stakeholders at all levels of project clearance classifications—up to and including Secret Level on cybersecurity-related projects.

Certification Significance & Benefits

CyberSecure Canada Level 2 Certification validates that Scope Technologies has implemented and verified advanced cybersecurity controls, risk-management processes, and governance frameworks. This achievement:

Confirms compliance with nationally accredited cybersecurity standards recognized by the Government of Canada and the SCC.



Enables participation in regulated and government procurement, including defense, intelligence, finance, healthcare, and public-sector contracts.



Enhances alignment with international standards such as U.S. NIST and CMMC frameworks, supporting cross-border and NATO-aligned opportunities.



Reinforces operational resilience through documented controls, incident-response planning, and audited processes.



Builds client and investor confidence by demonstrating verified security governance and assurance at an advanced level.



“Advancing to Level 2 is a powerful validation of our team’s commitment to cybersecurity excellence and operational integrity,” said Ted Carefoot, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. “It not only supports our readiness for regulated and defense-related opportunities but also reflects the standards we expect from ourselves as we continue leading innovation in post-quantum data security. This certification ensures our foundation is as strong as the solutions we deliver—setting the stage for our next phase of growth.”

Strategic Alignment

Achieving Level 2 Certification positions Scope Technologies to engage and bid with a broader range of enterprise and public-sector clients that require verified cybersecurity assurances up to Secret-level sensitivity. It also supports the Company’s ongoing participation within the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) and aligns with Scope’s broader mission to deliver quantum-resilient storage, encryption, and entropy-based solutions that protect critical data across industries.

This certification underscores Scope’s dual commitment to innovation and compliance—building technologies that secure the future while maintaining the trusted standards today’s regulated markets demand.

About CyberSecure Canada

CyberSecure Canada is the Government of Canada’s national cybersecurity certification program designed to help organizations implement and verify recognized cybersecurity best practices. Accredited by the Standards Council of Canada, the program provides independent verification that certified organizations have implemented essential and advanced cybersecurity controls to protect their data, systems, and customers.

Learn more at www.cybersecuritycanada.com and www.scc-ccn.ca

For more information on how QSE’s quantum security solutions visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp

Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp

Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp

Contact Information:

Ted Carefoot

CEO, Scope Technologies Corp.

Email: ted@scopetech.ai

Website: www.scopetechnologies.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While Scope considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.