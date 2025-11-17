Veri Medtech (VRHI) Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets -- Veri Medtech Holdings, Inc. (Stock Ticker Symbol: “VRHI”) ("Veri Medtech"), healthcare technology platform, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Company Information: The information provided on the company’s website, press releases, in related materials, and in any documents or communications distributed by Veri Medtech Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) is for informational purposes only. Company information does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities in the Company or any related or associated entity. Any such offer or solicitation will be made solely through a Company offering memorandum or similar formal investment documentation, in strict accordance with the terms of all applicable securities laws and regulations.

No information, statements, or analyses presented on this site, on the Company’s website, or in any Company media, or in Company materials, are intended to form the basis of any investment decision, nor do they constitute investment advice, recommendations, or counsel. This material does not constitute or form part of — and should not be construed as — any offer for sale or subscription, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for any securities, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment of any kind. The Company expressly disclaims any and all liability for any direct or consequential loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from: (i) reliance on any information provided here or in related materials; (ii) any error, omission, or inaccuracy in such information; or (iii) any action taken or decision made based on such information.

Forward-Looking Statements: Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Veri Medtech (OTC: "VRHI") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

About Veri Medtech (OTC Markets: VRHI): Veri Medtech is a publicly-traded healthcare technology company that offers alternative medicine, personalized diagnostics, and wellness medication on demand. The company leverages telehealth infrastructure, diagnostic intelligence, and scalable digital systems to meet the growing demand for accessible, stigma-free healthcare. Strategically positioned for growth, Veri MedTech actively explores acquisitions that complement its core capabilities and enhance patient engagement across emerging sectors of alternative medicine, longevity, and wellness science. With a strong integration and operational efficiency track record, the company drives accelerated revenue through the continuous generation of high-value patient databases and recurring service models. With a commitment to innovation and patient-centric care, Veri MedTech continues to expand its services and reach, aiming to make personalized healthcare more accessible and effective for all. For more information, please visit: www.VeriMedTech.com

About Veriheal: Veriheal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Veri Medtech Holdings - OTC Markets (“VRHI”), is a healthcare technology company on a mission to help people gain access to alternative medicine treatments. For more information, please visit: www.Veriheal.com

About DosePop: DosePop, a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded Veri Medtech Holdings - OTC Markets (“VRHI”), provides a one-stop healthcare technology platform for mental and physical health, all designed to empower you to take charge of your well-being. From weight loss solutions to anti-aging, our treatments are backed by science and administered by licensed professionals. For more information, please visit: www.DosePop.com

About Global Telemedicine: The global telemedicine market size was valued at USD 114.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.96% from 2024 to 2030. Telemedicine market growth is being driven by factors such as consolidation across industry, strategic initiatives by key companies, and increasing healthcare consumerism. Furthermore, rising adoption of telemedicine by providers, increasing patient acceptance and consumer demand, and delivery of improved quality of care are expected to contribute to the growth of the telemedicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Walmart Inc. acquired a telehealth company, MeMD. This acquisition is expected to enable Walmart to expand its offerings and provide virtual access to primary, urgent, and behavioral healthcare services nationwide. Source: Grandview Research. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/telemedicine-industry